Movies on TV this week: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ on Freeform; ‘The Shining’ on AMC

Movies on TV the week of Oct. 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing





Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Advertisement

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Oct 10 - 16, 2021

Adam’s Rib (1949) TCM Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Alien (1979) Freeform Mon. 5:05 p.m.

Aliens (1986) Freeform Mon. 7:45 p.m.

All About Eve (1950) TCM Fri. 8:45 p.m.

Children of Men (2006) TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Wed. 1:55 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) AMC Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Showtime Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The French Connection (1971) TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Gigi (1958) TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) EPIX Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) KVCR Wed. 9:58 p.m.

Jaws (1975) Freeform Mon. 11:30 a.m.

The Lion in Winter (1968) TCM Sun. 2:30 p.m.

M (1931) TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

National Velvet (1944) TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Once (2006) Cinemax Fri. 3:37 a.m.

Raging Bull (1980) Showtime Tues. 9:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Seance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Shining (1980) AMC Sun. 2:09 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) BBC America Fri. 3 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:30 p.m. AXS Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Thin Man (1934) TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Oct 10 - 16, 2021

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ IFC Wed. 1:15 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Eight Legged Freaks (2002) ★★ AMC Wed. 9 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ IFC Tues. 2:35 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:35 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sundance Sat. 10 a.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ AMC Mon. 11 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Bravo Sun. 1 a.m. Bravo Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:35 a.m. IFC Tues. 4:45 p.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ IFC Fri. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Oct 10 - 16, 2021

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7:40 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Freeform Mon. 7:45 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Tues. 1:50 a.m. Encore Tues. 11:41 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ IFC Wed. 1:15 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 7:05 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:25 a.m.

Auntie Mame (1958) ★★★ TCM Tues. 5:45 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:12 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:12 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Sun. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ HBO Wed. 1:35 a.m. HBO Fri. 7:30 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ FX Tues. 9:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 6 a.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ TMC Sun. 3 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Showtime Fri. 11:35 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ FS1 Thur. 6 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 1:50 a.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:50 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4 p.m. Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Starz Fri. 11:26 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Showtime Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Thur. 4:20 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. Noon Nickelodeon Mon. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Mon. 2 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 6 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ E! Sat. 11:45 a.m. E! Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ TMC Mon. 7 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Dressed to Kill (1980) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ TCM Sat. 8 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ BBC America Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 9 p.m. KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ TNT Fri. 7:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ TMC Tues. 10:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:25 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Encore Wed. 12:41 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. Noon

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ TMC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Encore Thur. 5:16 a.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ MTV Sat. 1:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. Noon

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 7:03 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2:03 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:35 a.m.

House of Wax (1953) ★★ TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ REELZ Wed. 8 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TBS Sat. 10 a.m. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 10 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Mon. 3:30 p.m. HBO Thur. 1:55 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Freeform Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Freeform Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 11:10 a.m.

The Killing Fields (1984) ★★★ TCM Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ KVEA Sat. Noon

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Starz Wed. 3:45 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 1 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Starz Sun. 8:17 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Sat. 7:50 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 6 p.m. Syfy Tues. Noon

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ E! Sun. 8:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ E! Sun. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 10 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ MTV Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 8 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5 p.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 1 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Syfy Thur. 3 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Showtime Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Disney Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:59 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ POP Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 6:10 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ TMC Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Encore Fri. 6:06 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:29 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 2:09 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11:10 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:05 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 3 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Encore Tues. 5:41 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:48 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:49 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Encore Thur. 3:21 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Paramount Sun. 3 p.m. Paramount Sun. 8 p.m. MTV Mon. 10 a.m. MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m. CMT Wed. 6:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 12:20 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 3:05 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:30 p.m. AXS Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Thur. 4:09 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ TMC Wed. 9:05 a.m.

Uncommon Valor (1983) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 1:10 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:35 a.m. IFC Tues. 4:45 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 1:10 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Mon. 5:12 a.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8:23 a.m. Encore Sat. 6:03 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Fri. 2 p.m. FX Sat. 1 a.m.

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 10 - 16 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 10 - 16 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Movies on TV the week of Oct. 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing