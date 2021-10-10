What’s on TV This Week: Heather Locklear, ‘Halloween Kills,’ country music and more

SUNDAY

The new docuseries “Diana” recalls the life and tragic death of the Princess of Wales. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Our intrepid correspondent returns in new episodes of “This Is Life With Lisa Ling.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

“The Equalizer,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “SEAL Team” are all back with new seasons. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

It’s a jungle out there in a new made-for-grownups reboot of the kids’ game show “Legends of the Hidden Temple.” 8 p.m. The CW

Your sleeping bag won’t protect you in a new season of the competition series “Killer Camp.” 9 p.m. The CW

The Oscar-winning 2019 drama “Parasite” comes in for a spoofing in a new “Treehouse of Horror” on “The Simpsons.” 8 p.m. Fox

A terminally ill woman reconnects with the daughter she gave up for adoption in the new TV movie “List of a Lifetime.” With Kelly Hu. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“The Walking Dead” wraps the first half of its final season, to be concluded in 2022. But at this point, we’re starting to root for the zombies. 9 p.m. AMC

See it rise in the new series “The Engineering That Built the World.” Then watch it fall in the new series “When Big Things Go Wrong.” 9 and 10 p.m. History Channel

The new docuseries “Buried” offers a case study in the use of repressed memories as testimony in a murder trial. 9 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Our trio of drag queens continues to spread the love across small-town America in a second season of the reality series “We’re Here.” 9 p.m. HBO

The decades-long effort to have homosexuality delisted as a mental illness is recalled in the documentary “Cured” on the return of “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

“Frontline” reports on the aftermath of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August in the new episode “Taliban Takeover.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The soapy D.C.-set drama “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” gets a third term. With Ed Quinn and Kron Moore. 9 p.m. BET

Oscar winners Tom Hanks and Laura Dern are your hosts for the gala special “A Night in the Academy Museum.” 10 p.m. ABC

The special “Raising the Future: The Child Care Crisis” tracks legislative efforts to improve child-care options for low- and middle-income families. 10 p.m. KOCE

That doll is evil — evil, I tells ya! — in “Chucky,” a new series based on the horror franchise. 10 p.m. Syfy; also USA

WEDNESDAY

The devastation wrought by the opioid epidemic is dramatized in the new limited series “Dopesick.” With Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson. Anytime, Hulu

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Batwoman” suit up for their seventh and third seasons, respectively. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW

“Impossible Builds” surveys efforts to build an indoor ski resort in China in the new episode “Ice World.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Veteran Chicano rocker Rubén Funkahuatl Guevara is profiled on the season premiere of “Artbound.” 9 p.m. KCET

Researchers seeking more data about the effects of climate change undertake a perilous expedition to the Arctic on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Chris Stapleton and Kelsea Ballerini are among the country music stars celebrated in the special “2021 CMT Artists of the Year.” 9 p.m. CMT

They’re gonna fake it till they make it in the new competition series “Clash of the Cover Bands.” 9:30 p.m. E!

The LGBT-themed comedy “Twenties” is back, followed by the debut of the “Twenties After-Show With B. Scott.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. BET

Det. Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) finds himself in the middle of yet another mystery in a fourth season of “The Sinner.” 10 p.m. USA

THURSDAY

The sci-fi drama “Another Life” launches a second season. Katee Sackhoff stars. Anytime, Netflix

Something’s fishy, and it’s him, in the new animated miniseries “Aquaman: King of Atlantis.” Anytime, HBO Max

Kate Beckinsale plays a disgraced reporter trying to get back in the game in the new darkly comic mystery drama “Guilty Party.” Anytime, Paramount+

Youngsters looking to follow in the footsteps of Jimmy Fallon get their shot in the new series “The Kids Tonight Show.” Anytime, Peacock

One of the “2 Dope Queens” steps out on her own in the new stand-up special “Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman.” Anytime, HBO Max

The new two-part documentary “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” recalls the life and tragic death of the “8 Mile” actress. Anytime, HBO Max

“Legacies,” a spinoff of the “Vampire Diaries” prequel “The Originals,” sinks its teeth into a fourth season. 9 p.m. The CW

Christian Siriano returns as mentor on the new season of the design competition “Project Runway.” 9 p.m. Bravo

Aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their products directly to the people in the new competition series “America’s Big Deal.” 9 p.m. USA

The sitcom “B Positive” is back for a second season. Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY

Another horror franchise gets turned into a TV show with the debut of “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

The horror franchise that just … won’t … die … lives again in the 2021 sequel “Halloween Kills.” Jamie Lee Curtis stars. Anytime, Peacock

The new Todd Haynes-directed documentary “The Velvet Underground” salutes the influential 1960s rock band fronted by Lou Reed. Anytime, Apple TV+

“Gossip Girl’s” Penn Badgley is back as your friendly neighborhood stalker in new episodes of the psychological thriller “You.” Anytime, Netflix

Typical American families swap residences, life lessons ensue in the new reality series “Home Sweet Home.” 8 p.m. NBC

A celebrity chef samples cuisine from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border in the new foodie travelogue “La Frontera With Pati Jinich.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The new sports doc “Passion Play: Russell Westbrook” gets up close and personal with the nine-time NBA All-Star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Cuban literary lion José Lezama Lima is remembered in “Letters to Eloisa” on the return of “Voces on PBS.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Yet another horror franchise gets turned into a TV show with the debut of “Day of the Dead.” 10 p.m. Syfy

SATURDAY

Heather Locklear portrays the co-author of a popular series of self-help books in the new TV movie “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Bohemian Rhapsody’s” Rami Malek hosts and rapper Young Thug performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Romance, she wrote, in the new TV movie “Advice to Love By.” With Erinn Westbrook. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Your sleeping bag won’t protect you at the “Slumber Party Massacre” either in this remake of the 1982 slasher flick. 9 p.m. Syfy

“Late Show” bandleader Jon Batiste takes the stage on a new “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE

