What’s on TV Thursday: ‘B Positive,’ ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS; ‘Project Runway’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Young Sheldon Dr. Linkletter and Sheldon (Wallace Shawn, Iain Armitage) put their heads together as they struggle to solve a difficult equation. Also, while Mary (Zoe Perry) is away, George (Lance Barber) gives romantic advice to Missy (Raegan Revord), and Georgie (Montana Jordan) thinks he has a solution for Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) business woes. Matt Hobby, Ed Begley Jr., Craig T. Nelson and Melissa Peterman also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist A case involving stolen artifacts leads to a reunion of Red (James Spader) with a former Blacklister. Amir Arison, Diego Klattenhoff, Mozhan Marno, Harry Lennix and Hisham Tawfiq also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Walker In this new episode of the action series reboot Walker (Jared Padalecki) is worried as Micki (Lindsey Morgan) goes deep under cover and wants to keep an eye on her in this new episode. 8 p.m. the CW

United States of Al Soon after Al and Ariana (Adhir Kalyan, Azita Ghanizada) begin dating, they realize they have different ideas about courtship. Dean Norris, Farrah Mackenzie and Kelli Goss also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Ghosts Pete (Richie Moriarty), the cheerful deceased Scout leader, pleads with Sam (Rose McIver) to invite his living wife (Caroline Aaron) to the mansion, then learns she’s kept a secret from him for many years, in the new episode of the supernatural comedy. Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long and Asher Grodman also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit After a sex worker vanishes, the investigation by Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and her new partner (Octavio Pisano) turns up a vital clue hidden inside a pile of missing-persons reports. Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies (N) 9 p.m. the CW

Project Runway For their fourth challenge the designers must create a unique floral print from scratch and turn it into a high-end runway look in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Bravo

America’s Big Deal “Home Sweet Home” (N) 9 p.m. USA

B Positive Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) hatches a scheme to help one of her residents (Priscilla Lopez) get some space from her hovering, overprotective husband (Héctor Elizondo) in this new episode. Also, Drew (Thomas Middleditch) tries to find the courage to admit his true feelings to Gina. Sara Rue, Linda Lavin, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Jim Beaver and Anna Maria Horsford also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime Stabler and Brewster (Christopher Meloni, Guillermo Diaz) attempt to exploit Reggie’s (recurring guest star Dash Mihok) insecurities and trick him into forcing his hand in this new episode. Danielle Moné Truitt, Nona Parker Johnson, Caroline Lagerfelt and Ainsley Seiger also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

The Queen Family Singalong Actor-singer-songwriter Darren Criss (“Glee”) hosts the fourth “Singalong” special. Tonight’s invites viewers to gather friends and family and sing along to hits by the rock group Queen. The on-screen talent includes Adam Lambert, who has toured with the band’s remaining members. Other performers include Pentatonix, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy, Jimmie Allen, JoJo Siwa, Orianthi and Derek Hough. 8 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

College Football Georgia State visits Louisiana, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Delaware State visits Morgan State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The New York Jets visit the Indianapolis Colts, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL

NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Magic Johnson; Jonathan Majors. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ed Sheeran; Kristen Stewart; filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen (“Julia”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America The cast of Broadway’s “Diana the Musical” performs; Jamie Oliver; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Salma Hayek (“Eternals”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Michael Eric Dyson; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Nick Mangold; Amanda Freitag (“Chopped”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Jonathan Majors (“The Harder They Fall”); Jill Scott. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A hidden cellar is linked to a suspect in the case of missing toddler Madeleine McCann. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Author Carla Hall (“Carla and the Christmas Cornbread”); Annaleigh Ashford (“B Positive”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Hailee Steinfeld; Jamie Oliver; Matthias Schweighöfer; Jordan McGraw performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Agent Sebastian (“Cart Narc”); a suicide after a radio prank. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dancers JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy; Mickey Guyton; Tara Stoinski. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real NeNe Leakes. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande; Adrien Brody; Blxst and Ty Dolla Sign. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Porter; Annaleigh Ashford. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Serena Williams; J. Balvin performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jack McBrayer; Alexandra Shipp; Angels & Airwaves perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kumail Nanjiani; Jonathan Majors; Roy Mayorga. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Confessions of a Nazi Spy FBI agent Ed Renard (Edward G. Robinson) goes on the hunt for a Nazi spy ring in this 1939 espionage thriller, which was the first aggressively anti-Nazi film produced by a major Hollywood studio. Francis Lederer, George Sanders and Paul Lukas also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Gangs of New York (2002) 10:05 a.m. Cinemax

The Bank Job (2008) 11 a.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11 a.m. FXX

Elysium (2013) 11:30 a.m. and 10:53 p.m. Encore

Girls Trip (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

The East (2013) 12:52 p.m. Cinemax

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 1:24 p.m. Encore

Blockers (2018) 2 p.m. FX

Out of the Furnace (2013) 2 p.m. TMC

Cloverfield (2008) 2:35 p.m. HBO

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 4:45 p.m. HBO

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX

