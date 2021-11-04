What’s on TV Thursday: ‘B Positive,’ ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS; ‘Project Runway’
Young Sheldon Dr. Linkletter and Sheldon (Wallace Shawn, Iain Armitage) put their heads together as they struggle to solve a difficult equation. Also, while Mary (Zoe Perry) is away, George (Lance Barber) gives romantic advice to Missy (Raegan Revord), and Georgie (Montana Jordan) thinks he has a solution for Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) business woes. Matt Hobby, Ed Begley Jr., Craig T. Nelson and Melissa Peterman also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist A case involving stolen artifacts leads to a reunion of Red (James Spader) with a former Blacklister. Amir Arison, Diego Klattenhoff, Mozhan Marno, Harry Lennix and Hisham Tawfiq also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Walker In this new episode of the action series reboot Walker (Jared Padalecki) is worried as Micki (Lindsey Morgan) goes deep under cover and wants to keep an eye on her in this new episode. 8 p.m. the CW
United States of Al Soon after Al and Ariana (Adhir Kalyan, Azita Ghanizada) begin dating, they realize they have different ideas about courtship. Dean Norris, Farrah Mackenzie and Kelli Goss also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Ghosts Pete (Richie Moriarty), the cheerful deceased Scout leader, pleads with Sam (Rose McIver) to invite his living wife (Caroline Aaron) to the mansion, then learns she’s kept a secret from him for many years, in the new episode of the supernatural comedy. Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long and Asher Grodman also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit After a sex worker vanishes, the investigation by Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and her new partner (Octavio Pisano) turns up a vital clue hidden inside a pile of missing-persons reports. Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies (N) 9 p.m. the CW
Project Runway For their fourth challenge the designers must create a unique floral print from scratch and turn it into a high-end runway look in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Bravo
America’s Big Deal “Home Sweet Home” (N) 9 p.m. USA
B Positive Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) hatches a scheme to help one of her residents (Priscilla Lopez) get some space from her hovering, overprotective husband (Héctor Elizondo) in this new episode. Also, Drew (Thomas Middleditch) tries to find the courage to admit his true feelings to Gina. Sara Rue, Linda Lavin, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Jim Beaver and Anna Maria Horsford also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime Stabler and Brewster (Christopher Meloni, Guillermo Diaz) attempt to exploit Reggie’s (recurring guest star Dash Mihok) insecurities and trick him into forcing his hand in this new episode. Danielle Moné Truitt, Nona Parker Johnson, Caroline Lagerfelt and Ainsley Seiger also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
The Queen Family Singalong Actor-singer-songwriter Darren Criss (“Glee”) hosts the fourth “Singalong” special. Tonight’s invites viewers to gather friends and family and sing along to hits by the rock group Queen. The on-screen talent includes Adam Lambert, who has toured with the band’s remaining members. Other performers include Pentatonix, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy, Jimmie Allen, JoJo Siwa, Orianthi and Derek Hough. 8 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
College Football Georgia State visits Louisiana, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Delaware State visits Morgan State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The New York Jets visit the Indianapolis Colts, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL
NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Magic Johnson; Jonathan Majors. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ed Sheeran; Kristen Stewart; filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen (“Julia”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America The cast of Broadway’s “Diana the Musical” performs; Jamie Oliver; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Salma Hayek (“Eternals”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Michael Eric Dyson; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Nick Mangold; Amanda Freitag (“Chopped”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Jonathan Majors (“The Harder They Fall”); Jill Scott. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A hidden cellar is linked to a suspect in the case of missing toddler Madeleine McCann. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Author Carla Hall (“Carla and the Christmas Cornbread”); Annaleigh Ashford (“B Positive”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Hailee Steinfeld; Jamie Oliver; Matthias Schweighöfer; Jordan McGraw performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Agent Sebastian (“Cart Narc”); a suicide after a radio prank. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dancers JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy; Mickey Guyton; Tara Stoinski. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real NeNe Leakes. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande; Adrien Brody; Blxst and Ty Dolla Sign. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Porter; Annaleigh Ashford. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Serena Williams; J. Balvin performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jack McBrayer; Alexandra Shipp; Angels & Airwaves perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kumail Nanjiani; Jonathan Majors; Roy Mayorga. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Confessions of a Nazi Spy FBI agent Ed Renard (Edward G. Robinson) goes on the hunt for a Nazi spy ring in this 1939 espionage thriller, which was the first aggressively anti-Nazi film produced by a major Hollywood studio. Francis Lederer, George Sanders and Paul Lukas also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Gangs of New York (2002) 10:05 a.m. Cinemax
The Bank Job (2008) 11 a.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11 a.m. FXX
Elysium (2013) 11:30 a.m. and 10:53 p.m. Encore
Girls Trip (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
The East (2013) 12:52 p.m. Cinemax
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 1:24 p.m. Encore
Blockers (2018) 2 p.m. FX
Out of the Furnace (2013) 2 p.m. TMC
Cloverfield (2008) 2:35 p.m. HBO
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 4:45 p.m. HBO
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 5:55 p.m. Epix
Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX
