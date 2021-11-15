What’s on TV Monday: ‘Wakefield,’ Showtime; ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ABC; ‘We’re Here,’ HBO

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice The top 13 artists perform songs that include special dedications. With Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

All American With the big game approaching, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is feeling uneasy until he talks to an old friend. Also, Olivia (Samantha Logan) applies for a summer internship with a major Los Angeles newspaper. 8 p.m. The CW

9-1-1 Bobby (Peter Krause) and his team respond after an explosion rocks the hospital where Dr. David Hale (guest star La Monde Byrd) is performing surgery. Rockmond Dunbar, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Oliver Stark also star with guest stars Anirudh Pisharody, Megan West and Marsha Warfield. 8 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship The nine bakers make Mason jar fruit desserts, then create heartfelt messages on a favorite Thanksgiving pie. In a second new episode the teams create snow globe scenes in gingerbread. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network

4400 Rev (Derrick A. King) finds information about his son. T.L. Thompson, Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach and Jaye Ladymore also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Dancing With the Stars Semifinals. (N) 9 p.m. ABC



The Big Leap (N) 9 p.m. Fox

We’re Here Watertown, South Dakota. (N) 9 p.m. HBO



Wakefield James (Dan Wyllie) suffers a loss of identity that leads to a dangerous overdose. Also Tessa (Bessie Holland) is devastated when she finds out her mother got rid of all her belongings. Mandy McElhinney, Rudi Dharmalingam and Geraldine Hakewill also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story This spinoff in the “90 Day Fiancé" franchise plays out against a Caribbean backdrop and focuses on four relationships in various degrees of peril, including a holiday romance that resulted in a pregnancy. 9 p.m. TLC

Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens The new documentary “Storm Lake” chronicles how journalist Art Cullen and his family are helping their hometown by delivering local news and editorials on a shoestring budget to their 3,000 readers. 10 p.m. KOCE

UFO Witness (premiere) 10 p.m. Travel

SPORTS

College Basketball Bryant visits Clemson, 4 p.m. BSSC; Illinois visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Providence visits Wisconsin, 6 p.m. FS1

NFL Football The Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN

NBA Basketball The Chicago Bulls visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ellie Kemper (“Home Sweet Home Alone”); author Kelsea Ballerini (“Feel Your Way Through”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk John Goodman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard; Courtney Barnett performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central, 1:15 a.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alicia Keys performs; Finneas. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”); Ellie Kemper; Nate Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

‘GHOSTBUSTERS’ AND THE EXORCISTS OF THE RAUNCH Writer-actor-director Harold Ramis believes that the clean-talking, gross-free “Ghostbusters” may break forever the reign of raunch that has plagued youth comedy since “Animal House.”

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Anna Luc Besson wrote and directed this 2019 French-U.S. action thriller starring Sasha Luss as a Russian beauty who escapes a desperate life of domestic abuse by accepting an offer from a KGB officer (Luke Evans). Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy, Lera Abova and Alexander Petrov also star. 10:30 p.m. TNT

Baby Done Rose Matafeo and Matthew Lewis play a young unwed couple who have different reactions to her unexpected pregnancy in this 2020 comedy from New Zealand. 11 p.m. Starz

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 a.m. AMC

His Kind of Woman (1951) 9 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 9:30 a.m. FXX

The Lovers (2017) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

News of the World (2020) 10:06 a.m. HBO

Casper (1995) 11 a.m. Freeform

Stagecoach (1939) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Cinderella Man (2005) 12:05 p.m. HBO

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 12:37 p.m. Cinemax

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 1 p.m. Showtime

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 1 p.m. TCM

Matilda (1996) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:30 p.m. Syfy

The Karate Kid (1984) 2:30 p.m. AMC

The Bank Job (2008) 3 p.m. BBC America

Doctor Strange (2016) 3 p.m. TNT

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Princess Bride (1987) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Maverick (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 4:20 p.m. Epix

Bridesmaids (2011) 4:30 p.m. MTV

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 5 p.m. Syfy

Kiss Me Kate (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 5:30 p.m. TNT

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5:30 p.m. USA

Moana (2016) 6 p.m. Freeform

Minari (2020) 6 p.m. Showtime

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Death Becomes Her (1992) 6:15 p.m. TMC

In the Heights (2021) 6:31 p.m. HBO

48 HRS. (1982) 7 p.m. Ovation

Titanic (1997) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Gay Divorcee (1934) 7 p.m. TCM

Moneyball (2011) 8 p.m. AMC

A Time to Kill (1996) 8 p.m. POP

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:20 p.m. Syfy

Frozen (2013) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Royal Wedding (1951) 9 p.m. TCM

The American President (1995) 10 p.m. TMC

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 10:30 p.m. Epix

A League of Their Own (1992) 11 p.m. AMC

Cliffhanger (1993) 11 p.m. Ovation

The Client (1994) 11 p.m. POP

Swing Time (1936) 11 p.m. TCM

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 11 p.m. USA

