What’s on TV Monday: ‘Wakefield,’ Showtime; ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ABC; ‘We’re Here,’ HBO
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Voice The top 13 artists perform songs that include special dedications. With Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
All American With the big game approaching, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is feeling uneasy until he talks to an old friend. Also, Olivia (Samantha Logan) applies for a summer internship with a major Los Angeles newspaper. 8 p.m. The CW
9-1-1 Bobby (Peter Krause) and his team respond after an explosion rocks the hospital where Dr. David Hale (guest star La Monde Byrd) is performing surgery. Rockmond Dunbar, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Oliver Stark also star with guest stars Anirudh Pisharody, Megan West and Marsha Warfield. 8 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship The nine bakers make Mason jar fruit desserts, then create heartfelt messages on a favorite Thanksgiving pie. In a second new episode the teams create snow globe scenes in gingerbread. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network
4400 Rev (Derrick A. King) finds information about his son. T.L. Thompson, Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach and Jaye Ladymore also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Dancing With the Stars Semifinals. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
COVID-19 made Peloton’s celebrity-obsessed Cody Rigsby famous in his own right. A turn on “Dancing With the Stars” is just the beginning.
The Big Leap (N) 9 p.m. Fox
We’re Here Watertown, South Dakota. (N) 9 p.m. HBO
After his appearance on HBO’s ‘We’re Here,’ Andrei Manila talks about the episode, his relationship with his mother and where he is now.
Wakefield James (Dan Wyllie) suffers a loss of identity that leads to a dangerous overdose. Also Tessa (Bessie Holland) is devastated when she finds out her mother got rid of all her belongings. Mandy McElhinney, Rudi Dharmalingam and Geraldine Hakewill also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story This spinoff in the “90 Day Fiancé" franchise plays out against a Caribbean backdrop and focuses on four relationships in various degrees of peril, including a holiday romance that resulted in a pregnancy. 9 p.m. TLC
Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens The new documentary “Storm Lake” chronicles how journalist Art Cullen and his family are helping their hometown by delivering local news and editorials on a shoestring budget to their 3,000 readers. 10 p.m. KOCE
UFO Witness (premiere) 10 p.m. Travel
SPORTS
College Basketball Bryant visits Clemson, 4 p.m. BSSC; Illinois visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Providence visits Wisconsin, 6 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN
NBA Basketball The Chicago Bulls visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ellie Kemper (“Home Sweet Home Alone”); author Kelsea Ballerini (“Feel Your Way Through”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk John Goodman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard; Courtney Barnett performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central, 1:15 a.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alicia Keys performs; Finneas. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”); Ellie Kemper; Nate Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Writer-actor-director Harold Ramis believes that the clean-talking, gross-free “Ghostbusters” may break forever the reign of raunch that has plagued youth comedy since “Animal House.”
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Anna Luc Besson wrote and directed this 2019 French-U.S. action thriller starring Sasha Luss as a Russian beauty who escapes a desperate life of domestic abuse by accepting an offer from a KGB officer (Luke Evans). Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy, Lera Abova and Alexander Petrov also star. 10:30 p.m. TNT
In his over 35-year career, French writer-director-producer Luc Besson has been responsible for blockbuster hits like “The Fifth Element” and spectacular flops like “The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc.”
Baby Done Rose Matafeo and Matthew Lewis play a young unwed couple who have different reactions to her unexpected pregnancy in this 2020 comedy from New Zealand. 11 p.m. Starz
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 a.m. AMC
His Kind of Woman (1951) 9 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 9:30 a.m. FXX
The Lovers (2017) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
News of the World (2020) 10:06 a.m. HBO
Casper (1995) 11 a.m. Freeform
Stagecoach (1939) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Cinderella Man (2005) 12:05 p.m. HBO
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 12:37 p.m. Cinemax
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 1 p.m. Showtime
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 1 p.m. TCM
Matilda (1996) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:30 p.m. Syfy
The Karate Kid (1984) 2:30 p.m. AMC
The Bank Job (2008) 3 p.m. BBC America
Doctor Strange (2016) 3 p.m. TNT
The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Princess Bride (1987) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Maverick (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 4:20 p.m. Epix
Bridesmaids (2011) 4:30 p.m. MTV
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 5 p.m. Syfy
Kiss Me Kate (1953) 5 p.m. TCM
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 5:30 p.m. TNT
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5:30 p.m. USA
Moana (2016) 6 p.m. Freeform
Minari (2020) 6 p.m. Showtime
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Death Becomes Her (1992) 6:15 p.m. TMC
In the Heights (2021) 6:31 p.m. HBO
48 HRS. (1982) 7 p.m. Ovation
Titanic (1997) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Gay Divorcee (1934) 7 p.m. TCM
Moneyball (2011) 8 p.m. AMC
A Time to Kill (1996) 8 p.m. POP
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:20 p.m. Syfy
Frozen (2013) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Royal Wedding (1951) 9 p.m. TCM
The American President (1995) 10 p.m. TMC
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 10:30 p.m. Epix
A League of Their Own (1992) 11 p.m. AMC
Cliffhanger (1993) 11 p.m. Ovation
The Client (1994) 11 p.m. POP
Swing Time (1936) 11 p.m. TCM
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 11 p.m. USA
TV highlights for Nov. 14-20 include an Adele concert special, a new movie starring Will Smith, a Tom Brady docuseries and the return of Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’
Movies on TV this week: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut’ on Showtime
Movies on TV this week: November 14: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut’ on Showtime; ‘Rear Window,’ TMC; ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ TBS
TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 14 - 20 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.