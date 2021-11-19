What’s on TV Friday: ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; ‘Great Performances’ on PBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Magicians include Hayden Childress, Hans, Benjamin Barnes and Jay & Joss. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank Daniel Lubetzky takes a turn as a shark in this new episode where hopefuls pitch an innovative cleaning alternative for homes; a reinvention of a childhood favorite; and a new approach to skin care. Also: an update on Dude Wipes. 8 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. When Rick (Zachary Knighton) is asked to assist with a federal investigation of a childhood friend (Devon Sawa), Magnum (Jay Hernandez) does his own investigation to see what the federal agents have. Also, Kumu (Amy Hill) goes undercover in a retirement community. Perdita Weeks also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her crew race to find the relic that could save George’s (Leah Lewis) life, Carson and Ryan (Scott Wolf, Riley Smith) fall under the influence of a mysterious substance that lowers their inhibitions to the level of adolescents. Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon and Tunji Kasim also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 Children from the Turpin family who were held captive in their California home discuss how they endured harrowing conditions, including starvation and violence, and reveal details about their rescue. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances The opening night of the San Francisco Symphony’s 110th season features music by John Adams, Esperanza Spalding and Wayne Shorter and performances by Alonzo King Lines Ballet. 9 p.m. KOCE

Blue Bloods Danny and Baez’s (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) efforts to learn who assaulted a shop owner are hindered by the community’s refusal to cooperate. Also, Erin’s (Bridget Moynahan) suspicions about her boss intensify. Tom Selleck and Will Estes also star with guest star Vinh Nguyen. 10 p.m. CBS

The New York Times Presents The new episode “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” revisits the 2014 Super Bowl halftime show where the audience saw Justin Timberlake expose Jackson’s breast for a fraction of a second. 10 p.m. FX

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek This new episode documents the efforts to create a second “Star Trek” TV series and to bring the franchise to the big screen, which got a boost when “Star Wars” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” became box office hits. 10 p.m. History

The Graham Norton Show Lady Gaga, Josh Gad, Nadiya Hussain, Will Smith and Rod Stewart are guests in this new episode of the comedy variety series. 11 p.m. BBC America

SPORTS

College Basketball Myrtle Beach Invitational Semifinals: 9 a.m. ESPN2 and 2 p.m. ESPN2; Charleston Classic, semifinals, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 and 4 p.m. ESPN2. Hofstra visits Maryland, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Coppin State visits Virginia, 4 p.m. BSW; Michigan visits UNLV, 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

College Football Memphis visits Houston, 6 p.m. ESPN2

High School Football CIF Southern Section Tournament: Servite visits St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Robert Plant and Alison Krauss; Common. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The foods of the first Thanksgiving meal; Natalie Morales. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Teri Hatcher; James Denton; Sting performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin Hart; Lea Michele performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa (“Talking Sopranos”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Melissa Gorga (“The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip”); Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Princess of Norway Martha Louise and Shaman Durek; Teri Hatcher and James Denton. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Fibroids; holiday travel; Amy Robach and Andrew Shue discuss blended families. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Nikki and Brie Bella. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “I’ll Think of a Reason Later”; Mindy Kaling; Logan Shroyer; Maná performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Hailey Bieber; Gina Yashere (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The infrastructure bill and Build Back Better; President Biden’s poll numbers; Jan. 6 insurrection; the murder trials in Kenosha, Wis., and Brunswick, Ga.; exoneration of two men convicted of assassinating Malcolm X 56 years ago: Philip Rucker, Washington Post; Zolan Kanno-Youngs, New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (season finale) Author Fareed Zakaria (“Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World”). Panel: Former governor and author Chris Christie (R-N.J.) (“Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden”); New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:40 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Whoopi Goldberg; Karol G; Dry Cleaning performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kevin Hart; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) 12:35 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Taraji P. Henson; Gabrielle Union; Jake Wesley Rogers. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Silverman; Gary Gulman; Mark Ronson; Elmo Lovano performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A House on the Bayou Writer-director Alex McAulay‘s 2021 horror-thriller revolves around a troubled couple who fear their family is drifting apart, so they book a vacation with their preteen daughter in an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou. Paul Schneider, Angela Sarafyan, Jacob Lofland, Lia McHugh and Doug Van Liew star. 8 p.m. Epix

Nantucket Noel A woman (Sarah Power) is having a hard time moving on since the death of her mother, who left her a toy store on Nantucket island. She learns that a real estate developer (Trevor Donovan), visiting town with his young daughter, plans to redevelop the wharf where her shop is located into a marina in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Dancing Through the Snow A dedicated firefighter (Colin Lawrence) and single father is attracted to his 8-year-old daughter’s (Bianca Lawrence) ballet teacher (AnnaLynne McCord) in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Tom Thumb (1958) 8 a.m. TCM

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:46 a.m. Encore

Gulliver’s Travels (1939) 9:45 a.m. TCM

The Untouchables (1987) 9:50 a.m. Epix

Chinatown (1974) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 11 a.m. FX

The Phantom Tollbooth (1969) 11:15 a.m. TCM

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 11:30 a.m. BBC America

Se7en (1995) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Bridesmaids (2011) 1 p.m. VH1

Pitch Perfect (2012) 1:16 p.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 2 p.m. FX

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 2:30 p.m. TMC

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 3 p.m. BBC America

Transformers (2007) 3:10 p.m. HBO

Watership Down (1978) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Invisible Man (2020) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax

The Santa Clause (1994) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Mighty Aphrodite (1995) 4:45 p.m. TMC

Walk the Line (2005) 5 p.m. Bravo

42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 5:45 p.m. Showtime

The One I Love (2014) 6:25 p.m. TMC

Dances With Wolves (1990) 7 p.m. Ovation

Star Trek (2009) 7 p.m. Paramount

Thelma & Louise (1991) 7:45 p.m. HBO

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 8 p.m. KCET

Rio Bravo (1959) 8:45 p.m. TCM

The Rock (1996) 9:30 p.m. AMC

The Fly (1986) 9:30 p.m. Epix

The Godfather (1972) 9:30 p.m. Showtime

Mid90s (2018) 9:35 p.m. TMC

About Last Night (2014) 9:45 p.m. TBS

Empire of the Sun (1987) 10 p.m. KCET

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 10 p.m. CMT

Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. TRU

The Other Guys (2010) 10:30 p.m. VH1

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 11 p.m. TMC

Ready Player One (2018) 11 p.m. TNT

