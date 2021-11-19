What’s on TV Friday: ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; ‘Great Performances’ on PBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Magicians include Hayden Childress, Hans, Benjamin Barnes and Jay & Joss. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Daniel Lubetzky takes a turn as a shark in this new episode where hopefuls pitch an innovative cleaning alternative for homes; a reinvention of a childhood favorite; and a new approach to skin care. Also: an update on Dude Wipes. 8 p.m. ABC
Magnum P.I. When Rick (Zachary Knighton) is asked to assist with a federal investigation of a childhood friend (Devon Sawa), Magnum (Jay Hernandez) does his own investigation to see what the federal agents have. Also, Kumu (Amy Hill) goes undercover in a retirement community. Perdita Weeks also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her crew race to find the relic that could save George’s (Leah Lewis) life, Carson and Ryan (Scott Wolf, Riley Smith) fall under the influence of a mysterious substance that lowers their inhibitions to the level of adolescents. Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon and Tunji Kasim also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 Children from the Turpin family who were held captive in their California home discuss how they endured harrowing conditions, including starvation and violence, and reveal details about their rescue. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances The opening night of the San Francisco Symphony’s 110th season features music by John Adams, Esperanza Spalding and Wayne Shorter and performances by Alonzo King Lines Ballet. 9 p.m. KOCE
Blue Bloods Danny and Baez’s (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) efforts to learn who assaulted a shop owner are hindered by the community’s refusal to cooperate. Also, Erin’s (Bridget Moynahan) suspicions about her boss intensify. Tom Selleck and Will Estes also star with guest star Vinh Nguyen. 10 p.m. CBS
The New York Times Presents The new episode “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” revisits the 2014 Super Bowl halftime show where the audience saw Justin Timberlake expose Jackson’s breast for a fraction of a second. 10 p.m. FX
The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek This new episode documents the efforts to create a second “Star Trek” TV series and to bring the franchise to the big screen, which got a boost when “Star Wars” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” became box office hits. 10 p.m. History
The Graham Norton Show Lady Gaga, Josh Gad, Nadiya Hussain, Will Smith and Rod Stewart are guests in this new episode of the comedy variety series. 11 p.m. BBC America
SPORTS
College Basketball Myrtle Beach Invitational Semifinals: 9 a.m. ESPN2 and 2 p.m. ESPN2; Charleston Classic, semifinals, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 and 4 p.m. ESPN2. Hofstra visits Maryland, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Coppin State visits Virginia, 4 p.m. BSW; Michigan visits UNLV, 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
College Football Memphis visits Houston, 6 p.m. ESPN2
High School Football CIF Southern Section Tournament: Servite visits St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Robert Plant and Alison Krauss; Common. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The foods of the first Thanksgiving meal; Natalie Morales. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Teri Hatcher; James Denton; Sting performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin Hart; Lea Michele performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa (“Talking Sopranos”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Melissa Gorga (“The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip”); Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Princess of Norway Martha Louise and Shaman Durek; Teri Hatcher and James Denton. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Fibroids; holiday travel; Amy Robach and Andrew Shue discuss blended families. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Nikki and Brie Bella. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “I’ll Think of a Reason Later”; Mindy Kaling; Logan Shroyer; Maná performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Hailey Bieber; Gina Yashere (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The infrastructure bill and Build Back Better; President Biden’s poll numbers; Jan. 6 insurrection; the murder trials in Kenosha, Wis., and Brunswick, Ga.; exoneration of two men convicted of assassinating Malcolm X 56 years ago: Philip Rucker, Washington Post; Zolan Kanno-Youngs, New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (season finale) Author Fareed Zakaria (“Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World”). Panel: Former governor and author Chris Christie (R-N.J.) (“Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden”); New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:40 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Whoopi Goldberg; Karol G; Dry Cleaning performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kevin Hart; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company (N) 12:35 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Taraji P. Henson; Gabrielle Union; Jake Wesley Rogers. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Silverman; Gary Gulman; Mark Ronson; Elmo Lovano performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A House on the Bayou Writer-director Alex McAulay‘s 2021 horror-thriller revolves around a troubled couple who fear their family is drifting apart, so they book a vacation with their preteen daughter in an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou. Paul Schneider, Angela Sarafyan, Jacob Lofland, Lia McHugh and Doug Van Liew star. 8 p.m. Epix
Nantucket Noel A woman (Sarah Power) is having a hard time moving on since the death of her mother, who left her a toy store on Nantucket island. She learns that a real estate developer (Trevor Donovan), visiting town with his young daughter, plans to redevelop the wharf where her shop is located into a marina in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Dancing Through the Snow A dedicated firefighter (Colin Lawrence) and single father is attracted to his 8-year-old daughter’s (Bianca Lawrence) ballet teacher (AnnaLynne McCord) in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Tom Thumb (1958) 8 a.m. TCM
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:46 a.m. Encore
Gulliver’s Travels (1939) 9:45 a.m. TCM
The Untouchables (1987) 9:50 a.m. Epix
Chinatown (1974) 10:05 a.m. TMC
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 11 a.m. FX
The Phantom Tollbooth (1969) 11:15 a.m. TCM
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 11:30 a.m. BBC America
Se7en (1995) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Bridesmaids (2011) 1 p.m. VH1
Pitch Perfect (2012) 1:16 p.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 2 p.m. FX
When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 2:30 p.m. TMC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 3 p.m. BBC America
Transformers (2007) 3:10 p.m. HBO
Watership Down (1978) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Invisible Man (2020) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax
The Santa Clause (1994) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Mighty Aphrodite (1995) 4:45 p.m. TMC
Walk the Line (2005) 5 p.m. Bravo
42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 5:45 p.m. Showtime
The One I Love (2014) 6:25 p.m. TMC
Dances With Wolves (1990) 7 p.m. Ovation
Star Trek (2009) 7 p.m. Paramount
Thelma & Louise (1991) 7:45 p.m. HBO
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 8 p.m. KCET
Rio Bravo (1959) 8:45 p.m. TCM
The Rock (1996) 9:30 p.m. AMC
The Fly (1986) 9:30 p.m. Epix
The Godfather (1972) 9:30 p.m. Showtime
Mid90s (2018) 9:35 p.m. TMC
About Last Night (2014) 9:45 p.m. TBS
Empire of the Sun (1987) 10 p.m. KCET
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 10 p.m. CMT
Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. TRU
The Other Guys (2010) 10:30 p.m. VH1
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 11 p.m. TMC
Ready Player One (2018) 11 p.m. TNT
TV highlights for Nov. 14-20 include an Adele concert special, a new movie starring Will Smith, a Tom Brady docuseries and the return of Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Movies on TV this week: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut’ on Showtime
Movies on TV this week: November 14: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut’ on Showtime; ‘Rear Window,’ TMC; ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ TBS
TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 14 - 20 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.