Movies on TV this week: ‘Patton’ on Encore; ‘Raging Bull’ TCM; L.A. Confidential’ Showtime

Movies on TV the week of Dec. 5 - 11 in interactive PDF format

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Dec 5 - 11, 2021

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Aliens (1986) Showtime Wed. 9:45 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9:30 a.m. Showtime Sun. 5 a.m.

All About Eve (1950) TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

American Graffiti (1973) Cinemax Wed. 9:40 a.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. Noon TBS Sat. 9 p.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) TCM Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut (1977) Showtime Wed. 7:15 a.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Wed. 9:40 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Jaws (1975) Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) Showtime Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) TCM Sun. 3:15 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Sun. 2:15 p.m. Freeform Wed. 9:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Ninotchka (1939) TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Patton (1970) Encore Sun. 6:07 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Ovation Sun. 1 p.m.

Raging Bull (1980) TMC Sun. 5:50 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Paramount Sun. 10:55 a.m. Paramount Tues. 10 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Paramount Sun. 10:14 p.m. Paramount Thur. 12:40 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sat. 5:21 p.m. TNT Sun. 5:06 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sat. 8:07 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m.

The Thing (1982) Encore Sun. 11:21 p.m.

Titanic (1997) CMT Sun. 3:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) Freeform Sat. 3:10 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) Freeform Sat. 5:10 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

White Christmas (1954) AMC Sat. 3:45 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Dec 5 - 11, 2021

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ BBC America Tues. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ BBC America Tues. 7 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 2 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ E! Fri. 7:30 p.m. E! Fri. 9:45 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:45 a.m. BBC America Fri. 9:01 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Jaws the Revenge (1987) ★ Sundance Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Jaws 3 (1983) ★ Sundance Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 5:45 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 a.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Bravo Wed. 11:30 p.m. E! Fri. 5 a.m. E! Fri. 6 a.m. E! Fri. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

Sex and the City 2 (2010) ★★ Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. E! Fri. 8 a.m. E! Fri. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4 p.m. Bravo Sun. 3 a.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 2 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 5 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Dec 5 - 11, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ EPIX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 9:45 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9:30 a.m. Showtime Sun. 5 a.m.

American Graffiti (1973) ★★★★ Cinemax Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ AMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Mon. 12:55 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:25 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 7 a.m. BBC America Fri. 12:59 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Encore Sun. 7:38 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ BBC America Tues. 7 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 2 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945) ★★★ TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Sat. 10:50 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Encore Tues. 4:06 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ TNT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Sun. 6 p.m. MLB Wed. 6 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m. MLB Fri. 6 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ BBC America Fri. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ AMC Sat. 1:14 a.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Syfy Fri. 11 p.m. Syfy Sat. Noon

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Tues. 5:15 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Wed. 9 a.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Wed. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ CMT Sun. 9:07 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Sat. Noon

Elf (2003) ★★★ Starz Thur. 9:48 a.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:54 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 4:14 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:52 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Thur. 6 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Sun. 11:38 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Encore Mon. 2:59 p.m.

For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943) ★★★ TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Wed. 9:40 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ EPIX Sat. 12:35 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ POP Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:09 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Starz Wed. 5:25 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:26 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ E! Sun. 6 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:40 p.m. Freeform Mon. 1:10 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9:10 p.m. Freeform Mon. 3:40 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:40 p.m.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 9:15 a.m. EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Encore Sun. 1:14 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Encore Sat. 1:09 a.m. Encore Sat. 6:38 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Wed. 8:55 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ TMC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

The King and I (1956) ★★★ TCM Fri. 8 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Encore Sun. 4:28 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:48 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ CMT Sat. 4 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:09 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ E! Sat. 5 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ E! Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ MTV Mon. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ MTV Mon. 5 p.m. MTV Tues. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 9:40 p.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Thur. 2 p.m. FX Fri. 9 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Wed. 5:15 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ BBC America Fri. 6:59 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 a.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Patton (1970) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 6:07 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 1 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ USA Fri. 10:55 p.m. USA Sat. Noon

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ POP Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ LOGO Thur. Noon LOGO Thur. 9 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ BBC America Tues. 2 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1:40 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 10:55 a.m. Paramount Tues. 10 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Encore Mon. 1:08 p.m. Encore Mon. 11 p.m.

Sharky’s Machine (1981) ★★ Encore Tues. 8:43 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ CMT Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 8:55 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Syfy Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 10 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ E! Sat. 9 a.m. E! Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ E! Sat. 6 a.m. E! Sun. 1 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ E! Sat. 3 a.m. E! Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Mon. 11:06 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ USA Fri. 5:30 p.m. USA Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) ★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ CMT Sun. 3:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 3:10 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:10 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ HBO Tues. 11:55 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ E! Sun. 1 p.m. E! Mon. 2:30 a.m. E! Mon. 4 p.m. E! Tues. 5:30 a.m. E! Tues. 6 a.m. MTV Sat. 1 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ E! Sun. 9:25 p.m. E! Mon. 10:55 a.m. E! Tues. 12:30 p.m. E! Tues. 1:55 p.m. MTV Sat. 9:50 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ E! Mon. Noon E! Mon. 1:30 p.m. E! Tues. 3 a.m. E! Tues. 4:30 p.m. MTV Sun. 12:25 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ E! Sun. 6:35 p.m. E! Mon. 8:05 a.m. E! Mon. 9:39 p.m. E! Tues. 11:05 a.m. MTV Sat. 6:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ E! Sun. 3:40 p.m. E! Mon. 5:10 a.m. E! Mon. 6 a.m. E! Mon. 6:40 p.m. E! Tues. 8:10 a.m. MTV Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:30 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Mon. 10:49 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Syfy Thur. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:03 p.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Encore Fri. 6:27 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:15 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 5 p.m.

