What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Wild Patagonia’ on BBC America; ‘Divas Simply Singing’ on the CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Zoo: Bronx Tales Zookeepers hope a pair of sifaka lemurs will mate. Also, a Red River hog has eye surgery in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Wild Patagonia The “Wild” documentary franchise returns with a new series set in the mountainous southern region of South America. 8 p.m. BBC America
48 Hours The new episode “What Happened to the Perfect Child?” looks at the case of a young girl adopted from Russia by an American couple, who then returns her, saying they believe she is capable of murder. 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
Divas Simply Singing: Raising Health Awareness Sheryl Lee Ralph hosts the annual concert benefiting HIV/AIDS. 7 p.m. The CW
Silent Night: A Song for the World Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) narrates this documentary that explores the creation and cultural impact of the song widely considered to be the world’s favorite Christmas carol. Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, Katharine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Josh Groban and the Vienna Boys Choir are featured. 8 p.m. The CW
When Buildings Collapse: Disaster in Surfside This special edition of the documentary series revisits the town of Surfside, Fla., where a 13-story apartment building suddenly crumbled to the ground on June 30. 8 p.m. Discovery
In the weeks and months ahead, even grimmer moments will follow. And answers about the Surfside tower collapse could take years, if they come at all.
SPORTS
College Football USC visits California, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Big 12 Championship: Baylor versus Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. ABC; MAC Championship: Kent State versus Northern Illinois, 9 a.m. ESPN; MWC Championship: Utah State versus San Diego State, noon Fox; Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State visits Louisiana, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; SEC Championship: Georgia versus Alabama, 1 p.m. CBS; American Conference Championship: Houston visits Cincinnati, 1 p.m. ABC; SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M visits Jackson State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; ACC Championship: Pittsburgh versus Wake Forest, 5 p.m. ABC; Big Ten Championship: Michigan versus Iowa, 5 p.m. Fox
College Basketball Memphis visits Ole Miss, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Saint Joseph’s visits Villanova, 9 a.m. FS1; Marquette visits Wisconsin, 9:30 a.m. Fox; San Diego State visits Michigan, 10 a.m. CBS; Louisville visits NC State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Tennessee visits Colorado, 11 a.m. FS1; Loyola-Chicago visits DePaul, 1 p.m. FS1; Alabama visits Gonzaga, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa State visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1
MLS Soccer Real Salt Lake visits the Portland Timbers, 3:30 p.m. FS1
High School Basketball The Southern California Regional Championship, Div. 2-A: Scripps Ranch visit the Valencia, 6 p.m. SportsNet
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. BSSC
High School Basketball St. Vincent’s-St. Mary’s versus Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m. ESPN2
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews (N) 11 a.m. KTLA
Sunday talk show guests: December 5 : Rochelle Walensky on “This Week”; “Face the Nation”; “Fox News Sunday”; “State of the Union”; “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Former “Saturday Night Live” cast members Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer co-wrote this new TV-movie send-up of formulaic and schmaltzy holiday romances. The story follows Holly (Vella Lovell), a driven New York real estate executive who travels to a charming small town where she hopes to buy a quaint inn and transform it into a mega-resort. First she has to convince the spinster sisters (Dratch, Gasteyer) who own the property, but she becomes distracted by the the owners’ hot-woodsman nephew (Cheyenne Jackson). Ryan McPartlin co-stars. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Comedy Central
It’s a Wonderful Life Small-town guy George Bailey (James Stewart) defers one big dream after another to stay home, marry a local girl (Donna Reed) and run the family business. Facing financial ruin on Christmas Eve, he’s rescued from suicidal despair by a guardian angel (Henry Travers) who shows him what the world would have been like had he never lived. Lionel Barrymore also stars in director Frank Capra’s 1946 classic. 8 p.m. NBC
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is a film classic, but the production wasn’t always angelic.
The Jenkins Family Christmas Two sisters (Regina Taylor, Kim Coles) mourning their father vow to continue all the family traditions he followed in this 2021 holiday drama directed by Robin Givens. Tammy Townsend, Robert Gossett, Bailey Bass, Derek Chadwick, Thomas Miles and Monti Washington also star. 8 p.m. BET
A Very Merry Bridesmaid Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick star in this 2021 Christmas romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Space Jam: A New Legacy A blend of live action and different animation styles, Malcolm D. Lee’s 2021 sequel to the 1996 comedy “Space Jam” stars pro basketball legend LeBron James as a fictional version of himself, who pleads with Looney Tunes characters to help him win a game against avatars led by an evil artificial intelligence. Cedric Joe, Don Cheadle and Lil Rel Howery also star and Zendaya is among the voice actors. 8 p.m. HBO
How soullessly mercenary can one movie be? The long-delayed follow-up to 1996’s “Space Jam” is not worth the wait.
Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas A young assistant pastor (Demetria McKinney) is assigned to be the lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas. Chaz Lamar Shepherd and Kirk Franklin co-star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8 a.m. Starz
Before Sunrise (1995) 8:40 a.m. TMC
The Help (2011) 9 a.m. POP
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 9:30 a.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9:46 a.m. E!
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 10:14 a.m. Cinemax
Ray (2004) 11:30 a.m. Paramount
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 11:39 a.m. Starz
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 11:40 a.m. Epix
Gremlins (1984) Noon AMC
Point Break (1991) Noon Bravo
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Noon and 9 p.m. CMT
The Town (2010) Noon and 6 p.m. POP
Blue Caprice (2013) 12:25 p.m. TMC
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 12:30 p.m. TCM
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 1 p.m. MLB
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1 p.m. Ovation
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 1:21 p.m. E!
Arthur Christmas (2011) 1:50 p.m. Freeform
Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 2:03 p.m. Cinemax
Silverado (1985) 2:10 p.m. Epix
The Truman Show (1998) 2:35 p.m. HBO
The Eiger Sanction (1975) 2:43 p.m. Encore
The Green Mile (1999) 2:45 p.m. Bravo
John Wick (2014) 3 and 11:05 p.m. A&E
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 3 p.m. CMT
Dirty Dancing (1987) 3 p.m. Paramount
The Other Guys (2010) 3:05 p.m. MTV; 10:30 p.m. MTV
The Descendants (2011) 3:20 p.m. Showtime
Elizabeth (1998) 4:55 p.m. Encore
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. A&E
First Blood (1982) 5 and 9 p.m. Sundance
Leave Her to Heaven (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 5:15 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:20 p.m. E!
Forrest Gump (1994) 5:30 p.m. Paramount
Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 5:50 p.m. TMC
Drumline (2002) 6 p.m. Cinemax
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 6 p.m. CMT
The Santa Clause (1994) 6 p.m. FX
Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB
Die Hard (1988) 6 p.m. Syfy
A Christmas Story (1983) 6 and 8 p.m. TBS
Cast Away (2000) 6:45 and 10 p.m. Bravo
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 7 and 9:15 p.m. AMC
The American President (1995) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E
Adventureland (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Django Unchained (2012) 8 p.m. Showtime
Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8:25 p.m. E!
Home Alone (1990) 8:50 p.m. Freeform
Rocketman (2019) 9 p.m. Paramount
Die Hard 2 (1990) 9 p.m. Syfy
American Psycho (2000) 9 p.m. TMC
Crimson Tide (1995) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Bad Santa (2003) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
A Bridge Too Far (1977) 11 p.m. TCM
