What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Wild Patagonia’ on BBC America; ‘Divas Simply Singing’ on the CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Zoo: Bronx Tales Zookeepers hope a pair of sifaka lemurs will mate. Also, a Red River hog has eye surgery in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Wild Patagonia The “Wild” documentary franchise returns with a new series set in the mountainous southern region of South America. 8 p.m. BBC America

48 Hours The new episode “What Happened to the Perfect Child?” looks at the case of a young girl adopted from Russia by an American couple, who then returns her, saying they believe she is capable of murder. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

Divas Simply Singing: Raising Health Awareness Sheryl Lee Ralph hosts the annual concert benefiting HIV/AIDS. 7 p.m. The CW

Silent Night: A Song for the World Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) narrates this documentary that explores the creation and cultural impact of the song widely considered to be the world’s favorite Christmas carol. Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, Katharine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Josh Groban and the Vienna Boys Choir are featured. 8 p.m. The CW

When Buildings Collapse: Disaster in Surfside This special edition of the documentary series revisits the town of Surfside, Fla., where a 13-story apartment building suddenly crumbled to the ground on June 30. 8 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

College Football USC visits California, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Big 12 Championship: Baylor versus Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. ABC; MAC Championship: Kent State versus Northern Illinois, 9 a.m. ESPN; MWC Championship: Utah State versus San Diego State, noon Fox; Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State visits Louisiana, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; SEC Championship: Georgia versus Alabama, 1 p.m. CBS; American Conference Championship: Houston visits Cincinnati, 1 p.m. ABC; SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M visits Jackson State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; ACC Championship: Pittsburgh versus Wake Forest, 5 p.m. ABC; Big Ten Championship: Michigan versus Iowa, 5 p.m. Fox

College Basketball Memphis visits Ole Miss, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Saint Joseph’s visits Villanova, 9 a.m. FS1; Marquette visits Wisconsin, 9:30 a.m. Fox; San Diego State visits Michigan, 10 a.m. CBS; Louisville visits NC State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Tennessee visits Colorado, 11 a.m. FS1; Loyola-Chicago visits DePaul, 1 p.m. FS1; Alabama visits Gonzaga, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa State visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1

MLS Soccer Real Salt Lake visits the Portland Timbers, 3:30 p.m. FS1

High School Basketball The Southern California Regional Championship, Div. 2-A: Scripps Ranch visit the Valencia, 6 p.m. SportsNet

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. BSSC

High School Basketball St. Vincent’s-St. Mary’s versus Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m. ESPN2

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews (N) 11 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

A Clüsterfünke Christmas Former “Saturday Night Live” cast members Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer co-wrote this new TV-movie send-up of formulaic and schmaltzy holiday romances. The story follows Holly (Vella Lovell), a driven New York real estate executive who travels to a charming small town where she hopes to buy a quaint inn and transform it into a mega-resort. First she has to convince the spinster sisters (Dratch, Gasteyer) who own the property, but she becomes distracted by the the owners’ hot-woodsman nephew (Cheyenne Jackson). Ryan McPartlin co-stars. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Comedy Central

It’s a Wonderful Life Small-town guy George Bailey (James Stewart) defers one big dream after another to stay home, marry a local girl (Donna Reed) and run the family business. Facing financial ruin on Christmas Eve, he’s rescued from suicidal despair by a guardian angel (Henry Travers) who shows him what the world would have been like had he never lived. Lionel Barrymore also stars in director Frank Capra’s 1946 classic. 8 p.m. NBC

The Jenkins Family Christmas Two sisters (Regina Taylor, Kim Coles) mourning their father vow to continue all the family traditions he followed in this 2021 holiday drama directed by Robin Givens. Tammy Townsend, Robert Gossett, Bailey Bass, Derek Chadwick, Thomas Miles and Monti Washington also star. 8 p.m. BET

A Very Merry Bridesmaid Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick star in this 2021 Christmas romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Space Jam: A New Legacy A blend of live action and different animation styles, Malcolm D. Lee’s 2021 sequel to the 1996 comedy “Space Jam” stars pro basketball legend LeBron James as a fictional version of himself, who pleads with Looney Tunes characters to help him win a game against avatars led by an evil artificial intelligence. Cedric Joe, Don Cheadle and Lil Rel Howery also star and Zendaya is among the voice actors. 8 p.m. HBO

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas A young assistant pastor (Demetria McKinney) is assigned to be the lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas. Chaz Lamar Shepherd and Kirk Franklin co-star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8 a.m. Starz

Before Sunrise (1995) 8:40 a.m. TMC

The Help (2011) 9 a.m. POP

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 9:30 a.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9:46 a.m. E!

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 10:14 a.m. Cinemax

Ray (2004) 11:30 a.m. Paramount

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 11:39 a.m. Starz

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 11:40 a.m. Epix

Gremlins (1984) Noon AMC

Point Break (1991) Noon Bravo

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Noon and 9 p.m. CMT

The Town (2010) Noon and 6 p.m. POP

Blue Caprice (2013) 12:25 p.m. TMC

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 12:30 p.m. TCM

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 1 p.m. MLB

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 1:21 p.m. E!

Arthur Christmas (2011) 1:50 p.m. Freeform

Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 2:03 p.m. Cinemax

Silverado (1985) 2:10 p.m. Epix

The Truman Show (1998) 2:35 p.m. HBO

The Eiger Sanction (1975) 2:43 p.m. Encore

The Green Mile (1999) 2:45 p.m. Bravo

John Wick (2014) 3 and 11:05 p.m. A&E

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 3 p.m. CMT

Dirty Dancing (1987) 3 p.m. Paramount

The Other Guys (2010) 3:05 p.m. MTV; 10:30 p.m. MTV

The Descendants (2011) 3:20 p.m. Showtime

Elizabeth (1998) 4:55 p.m. Encore

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. A&E

First Blood (1982) 5 and 9 p.m. Sundance

Leave Her to Heaven (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 5:15 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:20 p.m. E!

Forrest Gump (1994) 5:30 p.m. Paramount

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 5:50 p.m. TMC

Drumline (2002) 6 p.m. Cinemax

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 6 p.m. CMT

The Santa Clause (1994) 6 p.m. FX

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

Die Hard (1988) 6 p.m. Syfy

A Christmas Story (1983) 6 and 8 p.m. TBS

Cast Away (2000) 6:45 and 10 p.m. Bravo

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 7 and 9:15 p.m. AMC

The American President (1995) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E

Adventureland (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Django Unchained (2012) 8 p.m. Showtime

Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8:25 p.m. E!

Home Alone (1990) 8:50 p.m. Freeform

Rocketman (2019) 9 p.m. Paramount

Die Hard 2 (1990) 9 p.m. Syfy

American Psycho (2000) 9 p.m. TMC

Crimson Tide (1995) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Bad Santa (2003) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

A Bridge Too Far (1977) 11 p.m. TCM

