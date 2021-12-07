What’s on TV Tuesday ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ on ABC
SERIES
FBI (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top four artists are revealed as safe, and the bottom four compete in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Eobard Thawne (Eddie Thawne) returns in the most unexpected way before an epic battle begins with Reverse Flash (Grant Gustin) pitted against Batwoman, Sentinel, Ryan Choi (Ruby Rose, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau) alongside the Flash (also Gustin). Neal McDonough costars in this new episode of the superhero series. 8 p.m. The CW
The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Lisa (Ahmarie Holmes) helps Miranda (Keshia Knight Pulliam) set up her online dating profile in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. BET
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Mr. Brown (David Mann) vows that he’s finished eating meat in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET
FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Riverdale As Bailey’s Comet streaks over Riverdale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace) reminisce about past tragedies that have befallen Blossom women in this new episode. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Casey Cott also star, with guest star Kiernan Shipka. 9 p.m. The CW
Our Kind of People (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
I Am Jazz In this new episode, Jazz’s siblings challenge her to lose weight and start socializing. 9 p.m. TLC
Abbott Elementary Writer, actress and comic Quinta Brunson is the creator and star of this new workplace sitcom set in a Philadelphia public school where a group of dedicated and determined teachers do everything they can to give their students the tools they’ll need to succeed in life. Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and Sheryl Lee Ralph also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Games People Play Kareem (Jackie Long) faces backlash after a major gaffe on live TV. Karen Obilom and Kendall Kyndall also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET
Called to the Wild A veteran, outdoorsman and climber battle winter on a survival challenge in the premiere of this unscripted competition series. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman This new episode recalls the World War II escape from Stalag Luft III. More than 70 men got out but only three made it to freedom. 10:03 p.m. History
The Last O.G. After attending several college presentations, Amira (Taylor Mosby) makes her decision, catching Tray (Tracy Morgan) by surprise. Anna Maria Horsford and Dante Hoagland also star. 10:30 and 11 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes Two more vintage sitcoms get a one-night-only revival in this 90-minute special, with an all-star lineup of contemporary actors portraying the familiar characters. The cast for this do-over of a “Diff’rent Strokes” episode is headed by John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond, and Kevin Hart as Arnold, Damon Wayans as Willis and Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as Mrs. Garrett. Dowd is then joined in “The Facts of Life” by Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union and Allison Tolman. 8 p.m. ABC
People’s Choice Awards Kenan Thompson hosts this year’s event from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Becky G will present the first Music Icon award to Christina Aguilera. Red carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m. on E!; the ceremony airs at 9 p.m. NBC and E!
SPORTS
College Basketball Vermont visits Providence, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Texas Tech visits Tennessee, 4 p.m. ESPN; Michigan visits Nebraska, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Duquesne visits DePaul, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Villanova visits Syracuse, 6 p.m. ESPN; Butler visits Oklahoma, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT
High School Basketball Sierra Canyon versus Viewpoint, 7:30 p.m. KDOC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Poet Amanda Gorman; author Sarah Ransome. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Meryl Streep; Jonah Hill; Kristin Davis; remembering Pearl Harbor. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Riz Ahmed; Peyton Manning. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kristin Davis (“And Just Like That...”); Carson Kressley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest cohost Mia Love; author Sarah Ransome. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jordan Andino. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Norah O’Donnell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Gloria Estefan and daughter Emily; Karrueche Tran (“Claws”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A young woman outsmarts her abductor and escapes, then helps authorities solve three homicides. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Whoopi Goldberg (“The View”); Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “You’re No Good”; Sterling K. Brown; Jessica Seinfeld. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Author Chrissy Teigen; Zach Skow, Pawsitive Change Program. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Emily Estefan. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chloë Grace Moretz; Nick Thune; Wizkid performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kristin Davis; Cynthia Nixon; Adam McKay. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chrissy Teigen; Brandy; Aminé performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ansel Elgort; Jane Levy. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Halle Berry; Chris Kattan; Rutger Bregman; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Slow Hustle Sonja Sohn, best known for her performance as a Baltimore police detective on the “The Wire,” directs this 2021 documentary exploring allegations of corruption in the real life Baltimore Police Department. 8 p.m. HBO
Christmas Movie Magic An entertainment writer (Holly Deveaux) assigned to write a story on the anniversary of a classic Christmas movie meets a theater owner (Drew Seeley) in the small town were the film was set, in this new holiday romance. Robin Dunne, Jill Frappier and Jennifer Gibson also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A Sisterly Christmas Two sisters — one a hardcore Christmas junkie, the other a Scrooge — get an early Christmas gift in the form of a vacation at a luxury resort, where they run into a childhood rival, who has gone on to become a Broadway star. Deborah Joy Winans, Lisa Michelle Cornelius, Kyana Teresa, Neil Whitely and Kendrick Cross star in this 2021 holiday treat. 9 p.m. OWN
Tora! Tora! Tora! (1970) 8 a.m. History
Hell to Eternity (1960) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Saint Maud (2019) 8:25 a.m. Epix
Spectre (2015) 10 a.m. FX
Neighbors (2014) 10 a.m. TNT
Before Sunrise (1995) 10:40 a.m. TMC
The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax
Home Alone (1990) 11 a.m. Freeform
The Truman Show (1998) 11:55 a.m. HBO
Air Force (1943) noon TCM
The Family Man (2000) 12:30 p.m. AMC
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Nebraska (2013) 2 p.m. TMC
They Were Expendable (1945) 2:30 p.m. TCM
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 2:40 p.m. Epix
Adventureland (2009) 3:56 p.m. Cinemax
Lethal Weapon (1987) 4 p.m. IFC
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
Braveheart (1995) 4:06 p.m. Encore
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4:20 p.m. Epix
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 5 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 5:15 p.m. HBO
Bumblebee (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Victoria (2015) 5:30 p.m. TMC
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 6:30 p.m. IFC
Back to the Future (1985) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Half Nelson (2006) 7:17 p.m. Starz
Hoosiers (1986) 7:30 p.m. FS1
Love and Monsters (2020) 8 p.m. Epix
L.A. Confidential (1997) 8 p.m. TMC
Public Enemies (2009) 9 p.m. Encore
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 9 p.m. IFC
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 9 p.m. Syfy
Heaven Can Wait (1943) 9 p.m. TCM
Misery (1990) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 p.m. Paramount
Nightcrawler (2014) 10:30 p.m. TMC
Ninotchka (1939) 11 p.m. TCM
