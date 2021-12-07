What’s on TV Tuesday ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The top four artists are revealed as safe, and the bottom four compete in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Eobard Thawne (Eddie Thawne) returns in the most unexpected way before an epic battle begins with Reverse Flash (Grant Gustin) pitted against Batwoman, Sentinel, Ryan Choi (Ruby Rose, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau) alongside the Flash (also Gustin). Neal McDonough costars in this new episode of the superhero series. 8 p.m. The CW

The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Lisa (Ahmarie Holmes) helps Miranda (Keshia Knight Pulliam) set up her online dating profile in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. BET

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Mr. Brown (David Mann) vows that he’s finished eating meat in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET

FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Riverdale As Bailey’s Comet streaks over Riverdale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace) reminisce about past tragedies that have befallen Blossom women in this new episode. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Casey Cott also star, with guest star Kiernan Shipka. 9 p.m. The CW

Our Kind of People (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

I Am Jazz In this new episode, Jazz’s siblings challenge her to lose weight and start socializing. 9 p.m. TLC

Abbott Elementary Writer, actress and comic Quinta Brunson is the creator and star of this new workplace sitcom set in a Philadelphia public school where a group of dedicated and determined teachers do everything they can to give their students the tools they’ll need to succeed in life. Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and Sheryl Lee Ralph also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Games People Play Kareem (Jackie Long) faces backlash after a major gaffe on live TV. Karen Obilom and Kendall Kyndall also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET

Called to the Wild A veteran, outdoorsman and climber battle winter on a survival challenge in the premiere of this unscripted competition series. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman This new episode recalls the World War II escape from Stalag Luft III. More than 70 men got out but only three made it to freedom. 10:03 p.m. History

The Last O.G. After attending several college presentations, Amira (Taylor Mosby) makes her decision, catching Tray (Tracy Morgan) by surprise. Anna Maria Horsford and Dante Hoagland also star. 10:30 and 11 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes Two more vintage sitcoms get a one-night-only revival in this 90-minute special, with an all-star lineup of contemporary actors portraying the familiar characters. The cast for this do-over of a “Diff’rent Strokes” episode is headed by John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond, and Kevin Hart as Arnold, Damon Wayans as Willis and Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as Mrs. Garrett. Dowd is then joined in “The Facts of Life” by Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union and Allison Tolman. 8 p.m. ABC

People’s Choice Awards Kenan Thompson hosts this year’s event from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Becky G will present the first Music Icon award to Christina Aguilera. Red carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m. on E!; the ceremony airs at 9 p.m. NBC and E!

SPORTS

College Basketball Vermont visits Providence, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Texas Tech visits Tennessee, 4 p.m. ESPN; Michigan visits Nebraska, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Duquesne visits DePaul, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Villanova visits Syracuse, 6 p.m. ESPN; Butler visits Oklahoma, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

High School Basketball Sierra Canyon versus Viewpoint, 7:30 p.m. KDOC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Poet Amanda Gorman; author Sarah Ransome. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Meryl Streep; Jonah Hill; Kristin Davis; remembering Pearl Harbor. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Riz Ahmed; Peyton Manning. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kristin Davis (“And Just Like That...”); Carson Kressley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest cohost Mia Love; author Sarah Ransome. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jordan Andino. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Norah O’Donnell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Gloria Estefan and daughter Emily; Karrueche Tran (“Claws”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A young woman outsmarts her abductor and escapes, then helps authorities solve three homicides. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Whoopi Goldberg (“The View”); Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “You’re No Good”; Sterling K. Brown; Jessica Seinfeld. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Author Chrissy Teigen; Zach Skow, Pawsitive Change Program. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Emily Estefan. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chloë Grace Moretz; Nick Thune; Wizkid performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kristin Davis; Cynthia Nixon; Adam McKay. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chrissy Teigen; Brandy; Aminé performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ansel Elgort; Jane Levy. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Halle Berry; Chris Kattan; Rutger Bregman; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Slow Hustle Sonja Sohn, best known for her performance as a Baltimore police detective on the “The Wire,” directs this 2021 documentary exploring allegations of corruption in the real life Baltimore Police Department. 8 p.m. HBO

Christmas Movie Magic An entertainment writer (Holly Deveaux) assigned to write a story on the anniversary of a classic Christmas movie meets a theater owner (Drew Seeley) in the small town were the film was set, in this new holiday romance. Robin Dunne, Jill Frappier and Jennifer Gibson also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Sisterly Christmas Two sisters — one a hardcore Christmas junkie, the other a Scrooge — get an early Christmas gift in the form of a vacation at a luxury resort, where they run into a childhood rival, who has gone on to become a Broadway star. Deborah Joy Winans, Lisa Michelle Cornelius, Kyana Teresa, Neil Whitely and Kendrick Cross star in this 2021 holiday treat. 9 p.m. OWN

Tora! Tora! Tora! (1970) 8 a.m. History

Hell to Eternity (1960) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Saint Maud (2019) 8:25 a.m. Epix

Spectre (2015) 10 a.m. FX

Neighbors (2014) 10 a.m. TNT

Before Sunrise (1995) 10:40 a.m. TMC

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax

Home Alone (1990) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Truman Show (1998) 11:55 a.m. HBO

Air Force (1943) noon TCM

The Family Man (2000) 12:30 p.m. AMC

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Nebraska (2013) 2 p.m. TMC

They Were Expendable (1945) 2:30 p.m. TCM

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 2:40 p.m. Epix

Adventureland (2009) 3:56 p.m. Cinemax

Lethal Weapon (1987) 4 p.m. IFC

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

Braveheart (1995) 4:06 p.m. Encore

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4:20 p.m. Epix

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 5 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 5:15 p.m. HBO

Bumblebee (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Victoria (2015) 5:30 p.m. TMC

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 6:30 p.m. IFC

Back to the Future (1985) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Half Nelson (2006) 7:17 p.m. Starz

Hoosiers (1986) 7:30 p.m. FS1

Love and Monsters (2020) 8 p.m. Epix

L.A. Confidential (1997) 8 p.m. TMC

Public Enemies (2009) 9 p.m. Encore

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 9 p.m. IFC

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 9 p.m. Syfy

Heaven Can Wait (1943) 9 p.m. TCM

Misery (1990) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 p.m. Paramount

Nightcrawler (2014) 10:30 p.m. TMC

Ninotchka (1939) 11 p.m. TCM

