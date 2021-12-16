Megan Thee Stallion teams with Netflix for ‘next step in my journey as an entrepreneur’

Megan Thee Stallion has more good news to celebrate.

The chart-topping rapper has partnered with Netflix to executive produce a new series and other projects in an exclusive first-look deal announced Thursday. It’s her first foray into television production after she previously appeared on NBC’s “Good Girls” and was a celebrity judge on HBO’s dance competition show “Legendary.”

There’s no word yet on what her new Netflix productions will entail.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” the “Savage” hitmaker said in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Advertisement

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’ head of comedy, added in the statement. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

The news caps a whirlwind year for Megan Thee Stallion, who won best new artist and best rap song for “Savage” at the 2021 Grammy Awards in March. On Saturday, she graduated from college, earning a bachelor of science degree in health administration from Texas Southern University. With the new degree, she hopes to open assisted-living facilities and hire recent graduates to help kickstart their careers.

“Nobody ever wants to hire you fresh out of college,” she recently told Rolling Stone. “They feel like you have no experience, so I want to create a place where you can get experience.”

Music The traumatic, transformative year of Megan Thee Stallion In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion clocked two smash hits, advocated for Black women on ‘SNL’ and got four Grammy nods. She also survived a shooting and its aftermath.

The celebration tour continued Sunday for the Houston hottie, as she calls herself, when she received a Humanitarian Award from Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. The “Good News” artist dedicated the award to her late grandmother, crediting her for all she did to keep her on the right path.

“My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her,” Megan said while accepting the award. “If anyone walked by the house, she’d be passing out dollars, cookies and juices. I was raised by very giving women. So I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today.”

Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story ? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 15, 2021

A few days later, Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to speak out once again on Tory Lanez after a Los Angeles judge upheld assault charges this week against the 29-year-old rapper accused of shooting her in the feet last year in Hollywood. After a dramatic hearing Tuesday in which Lanez shouted at a police detective, Megan took aim at media outlets that she felt were unfairly portraying the case.

“Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a [WEAPON] WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends,” she tweeted Wednesday. “why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day?”