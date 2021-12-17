Guests on Sunday talk shows: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.); Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.); Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.); Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health director; Morrill Worcester, Wreaths Across America. Panel: Doug Heye; Jennifer Griffin; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Mo Elleithee. Bret Baier anchors. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS America’s political problems; Russia and Ukraine; diplomatic boycotts of the 2022 Beijing Olympics: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Israel and the Iran nuclear deal: Anshel Pfeffer, the Economist. Understanding the British monarch who lost America: author Andrew Roberts (“The Last King of America: the Misunderstood Reign of George III”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.); former President Donald J. Trump; Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. Cori Bush (D-Miss.); Atty. Gen. Karl Racine; Martin Luther King III; Laurence H. Tribe, Harvard; author Sophia Nelson (“The Woman Code: 20 Powerful Keys to Unlock Your Life”). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Former Afghanistan national security advisor Hamdullah Mohib; Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). Panel: Donna Edwards, the Washington Post; Amna Nawaz, PBS; John Podhoretz, Commentary Magazine; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Panel: Yvette Simpson; Sarah Isgur; author Robert Costa (“Peril”); Rachael Bade, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Embarrassing headlines for Fox News: Julie Roginsky, former Fox News; Claire Atkinson, Insider. Oliver Darcy. The media’s role in uncovering the Jan. 6 conspiracy: Carl Bernstein. Coverage of the COVID-19 surge: Katherine Wu, the Atlantic; David Leonhardt, the New York Times; Derek Thompson, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Bret Baier; Kat Timpf; Leslie Marshall; Charlie Gasparino. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

60 Minutes What spawned one of the most devastating swarms of tornadoes ever to tear through the U.S.; a public health epidemic involving raw sewage; Trevor Noah. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS