Guests on Sunday talk shows: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.); Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.); Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.); Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health director; Morrill Worcester, Wreaths Across America. Panel: Doug Heye; Jennifer Griffin; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Mo Elleithee. Bret Baier anchors. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS America’s political problems; Russia and Ukraine; diplomatic boycotts of the 2022 Beijing Olympics: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Israel and the Iran nuclear deal: Anshel Pfeffer, the Economist. Understanding the British monarch who lost America: author Andrew Roberts (“The Last King of America: the Misunderstood Reign of George III”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.); former President Donald J. Trump; Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. Cori Bush (D-Miss.); Atty. Gen. Karl Racine; Martin Luther King III; Laurence H. Tribe, Harvard; author Sophia Nelson (“The Woman Code: 20 Powerful Keys to Unlock Your Life”). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Former Afghanistan national security advisor Hamdullah Mohib; Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). Panel: Donna Edwards, the Washington Post; Amna Nawaz, PBS; John Podhoretz, Commentary Magazine; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Panel: Yvette Simpson; Sarah Isgur; author Robert Costa (“Peril”); Rachael Bade, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Embarrassing headlines for Fox News: Julie Roginsky, former Fox News; Claire Atkinson, Insider. Oliver Darcy. The media’s role in uncovering the Jan. 6 conspiracy: Carl Bernstein. Coverage of the COVID-19 surge: Katherine Wu, the Atlantic; David Leonhardt, the New York Times; Derek Thompson, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Bret Baier; Kat Timpf; Leslie Marshall; Charlie Gasparino. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
60 Minutes What spawned one of the most devastating swarms of tornadoes ever to tear through the U.S.; a public health epidemic involving raw sewage; Trevor Noah. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.