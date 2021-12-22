What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Kennedy Center Honors’ on PBS; ‘The Masked Singer’ on Fox
SERIES
The Masked Singer The unscripted singing competition airs a special Christmas episode featuring new performances from favorite contestants and season’s greetings from the masked family. 8 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (season finale) Tyler Perry hosts a special immediately following, featuring cast members KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett. 9 and 10 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
The world, you may have noticed, is in a jumble.
Clash of the Cover Bands In the season finale contestants perform the music of Elton John and Lady Gaga. 9:30 p.m. E!
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia In the first of two new episodes, Mac (Rob McElhenney) spends the day at a seminary with a young priest. Also, Frank and Dennis (Danny DeVito, Glenn Howerton) lay an elaborate trap at the castle to mortify Charlie’s (Charlie Day) pen pal, while Dee (Kaitlin Olson) gets ready for a date with an Irish doctor. The season finale of the raunchy comedy immediately follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (N) 10 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
The Price Is Right at Night Drew Carey hosts a holiday edition of the long-running daytime game show. 8 p.m. CBS
The Kennedy Center Honors Actor-singer Bette Midler, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, operatic bass-baritone Justino Diaz, “Saturday Night Live” executive producer Lorne Michaels and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell are the honorees as this year’s ceremonies return to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with an in-person audience. 9 p.m. CBS
The Kennedy Center Honors return to tradition this year with a real-life gala and the presence of the president for the first time since 2016.
SPORTS
College Basketball Louisville visits Kentucky, 3 p.m. ESPN; Georgetown visits Providence, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Arizona visits Tennessee, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Virginia Tech visits Duke, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Vanderbilt visits Hawaii, 9 p.m. ESPN2
College Football Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri versus Army, 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. BSSC
High School Basketball Wilson versus St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m. KDOC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Opera singer Justino Diaz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today NYC Children’s Chorus performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Michelle Young (“The Bachelorette”); Chris Tomlin performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Groban; the Radio City Rockettes perform; Steve Patterson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rita Moreno. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Reasons why it may be OK to eat red meat; how to find the most tender and affordable cuts. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Reese Witherspoon (“Sing 2"). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Meghan Trainor performs; winners of “Siwas Dance Pop Revolution” perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Michael Bublé; CKay performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Actor Paul Rudd; Sting performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Aniston; Ann Dowd; Kathryn Hahn; Kevin Hart; John Lithgow; Jon Stewart; Allison Tolman. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kristin Chenoweth performs; Kal Penn. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aubrey Plaza; Peter Sarsgaard; author Amor Towles; Nate Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch The 1966 animated adaptation narrated by Boris Karloff is incomparable in its simplicity, but this 2018 CGI-animated retelling of Dr. Seuss’ beloved yuletide tale features Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the title character. Other voices include Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson and Angela Lansbury. 7 a.m. FXX and 8 p.m. NBC
Review: With the latest 'Grinch,' there's nothing much new, but it's pretty to look at and has Cumberbatch too
We all feel a little grinchy sometimes.
Christmas in Connecticut A successful lifestyle journalist (Barbara Stanwyck) is lauded by her readers as the sweetest, most efficient homemaker in the countryside, but in reality she’s a chain-smoking city apartment dweller. When her boss suggests she host a soldier on leave for the holidays, she needs to come up with a home, a child and cooking skills fast. Dennis Morgan and S.Z. Sakall costar in the 1945 romantic comedy. 5 p.m. TCM
It Takes a Christmas Village When road construction threatens the economic welfare of a small town, the mayor (Brooke Nevin) wants to hold a Christmas market to boost sales for local shop owners. But the reclusive owner (Corey Sevier) of the venue, a historic mill, isn’t interested. Alli Chung and Ron Lea also star in this holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 a.m. Paramount
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Penny Serenade (1941) 8:45 a.m. TCM
The Family Man (2000) 9 a.m. AMC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 9:35 a.m. and 5 p.m. Encore
Flight (2012) 10 a.m. Epix
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 10:35 a.m. Paramount
The Exorcist (1973) 10:45 a.m. BBC America
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 11:15 a.m. AMC
News of the World (2020) 11:30 a.m. HBO
The Guest (2014) Noon Showtime
Pleasantville (1998) Noon TMC
Scream (1996) Noon and 10:30 p.m. VH1
The Fighter (2010) 12:20 p.m. Epix
The Other Guys (2010) 12:55 and 11 p.m. Paramount
Argo (2012) 1:07 p.m. Cinemax
It Could Happen to You (1994) 1:19 and 11:23 p.m. Encore
The Shining (1980) 1:30 p.m. BBC America
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 1:30 p.m. FX
Home Alone (1990) 2:05 p.m. Freeform
Wedding Crashers (2005) 2:30 p.m. TNT
Scream 2 (1997) 2:30 p.m. VH1
Working Girl (1988) 3:03 p.m. Encore
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 3:10 p.m. Showtime
Tenet (2020) 3:20 p.m. HBO
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 4 p.m. FX
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 4:45 p.m. IFC
Saint Maud (2019) 5:45 p.m. Epix
The Polar Express (2004) 6 p.m. AMC
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
The Tall Men (1955) 6:54 p.m. Encore
Holiday Affair (1949) 7 p.m. TCM
The Santa Clause (1994) 7:15 p.m. Freeform
L.A. Confidential (1997) 7:30 p.m. Showtime
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 p.m. AMC
Up in the Air (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Sing (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
American Pie (1999) 8 p.m. TMC
Desk Set (1957) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Public Enemies (2009) 9 p.m. Encore
My Man Godfrey (1936) 9:50 p.m. KVCR
Django Unchained (2012) 10 p.m. Showtime
The Apartment (1960) 10:45 p.m. TCM
