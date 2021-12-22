What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Kennedy Center Honors’ on PBS; ‘The Masked Singer’ on Fox

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Masked Singer The unscripted singing competition airs a special Christmas episode featuring new performances from favorite contestants and season’s greetings from the masked family. 8 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (season finale) Tyler Perry hosts a special immediately following, featuring cast members KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett. 9 and 10 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Clash of the Cover Bands In the season finale contestants perform the music of Elton John and Lady Gaga. 9:30 p.m. E!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia In the first of two new episodes, Mac (Rob McElhenney) spends the day at a seminary with a young priest. Also, Frank and Dennis (Danny DeVito, Glenn Howerton) lay an elaborate trap at the castle to mortify Charlie’s (Charlie Day) pen pal, while Dee (Kaitlin Olson) gets ready for a date with an Irish doctor. The season finale of the raunchy comedy immediately follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (N) 10 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

The Price Is Right at Night Drew Carey hosts a holiday edition of the long-running daytime game show. 8 p.m. CBS

The Kennedy Center Honors Actor-singer Bette Midler, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, operatic bass-baritone Justino Diaz, “Saturday Night Live” executive producer Lorne Michaels and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell are the honorees as this year’s ceremonies return to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with an in-person audience. 9 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

College Basketball Louisville visits Kentucky, 3 p.m. ESPN; Georgetown visits Providence, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Arizona visits Tennessee, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Virginia Tech visits Duke, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Vanderbilt visits Hawaii, 9 p.m. ESPN2

College Football Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri versus Army, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. BSSC

High School Basketball Wilson versus St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m. KDOC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Opera singer Justino Diaz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today NYC Children’s Chorus performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Michelle Young (“The Bachelorette”); Chris Tomlin performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Groban; the Radio City Rockettes perform; Steve Patterson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rita Moreno. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Reasons why it may be OK to eat red meat; how to find the most tender and affordable cuts. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Reese Witherspoon (“Sing 2"). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Meghan Trainor performs; winners of “Siwas Dance Pop Revolution” perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Michael Bublé; CKay performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Actor Paul Rudd; Sting performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Aniston; Ann Dowd; Kathryn Hahn; Kevin Hart; John Lithgow; Jon Stewart; Allison Tolman. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kristin Chenoweth performs; Kal Penn. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Aubrey Plaza; Peter Sarsgaard; author Amor Towles; Nate Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch The 1966 animated adaptation narrated by Boris Karloff is incomparable in its simplicity, but this 2018 CGI-animated retelling of Dr. Seuss’ beloved yuletide tale features Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the title character. Other voices include Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson and Angela Lansbury. 7 a.m. FXX and 8 p.m. NBC

Christmas in Connecticut A successful lifestyle journalist (Barbara Stanwyck) is lauded by her readers as the sweetest, most efficient homemaker in the countryside, but in reality she’s a chain-smoking city apartment dweller. When her boss suggests she host a soldier on leave for the holidays, she needs to come up with a home, a child and cooking skills fast. Dennis Morgan and S.Z. Sakall costar in the 1945 romantic comedy. 5 p.m. TCM

It Takes a Christmas Village When road construction threatens the economic welfare of a small town, the mayor (Brooke Nevin) wants to hold a Christmas market to boost sales for local shop owners. But the reclusive owner (Corey Sevier) of the venue, a historic mill, isn’t interested. Alli Chung and Ron Lea also star in this holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 a.m. Paramount

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Penny Serenade (1941) 8:45 a.m. TCM

The Family Man (2000) 9 a.m. AMC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 9:35 a.m. and 5 p.m. Encore

Flight (2012) 10 a.m. Epix

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 10:35 a.m. Paramount

The Exorcist (1973) 10:45 a.m. BBC America

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 11:15 a.m. AMC

News of the World (2020) 11:30 a.m. HBO

The Guest (2014) Noon Showtime

Pleasantville (1998) Noon TMC

Scream (1996) Noon and 10:30 p.m. VH1

The Fighter (2010) 12:20 p.m. Epix

The Other Guys (2010) 12:55 and 11 p.m. Paramount

Argo (2012) 1:07 p.m. Cinemax

It Could Happen to You (1994) 1:19 and 11:23 p.m. Encore

The Shining (1980) 1:30 p.m. BBC America

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 1:30 p.m. FX

Home Alone (1990) 2:05 p.m. Freeform

Wedding Crashers (2005) 2:30 p.m. TNT

Scream 2 (1997) 2:30 p.m. VH1

Working Girl (1988) 3:03 p.m. Encore

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 3:10 p.m. Showtime

Tenet (2020) 3:20 p.m. HBO

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 4 p.m. FX

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 4:45 p.m. IFC

Saint Maud (2019) 5:45 p.m. Epix

The Polar Express (2004) 6 p.m. AMC

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

The Tall Men (1955) 6:54 p.m. Encore

Holiday Affair (1949) 7 p.m. TCM

The Santa Clause (1994) 7:15 p.m. Freeform

L.A. Confidential (1997) 7:30 p.m. Showtime

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 p.m. AMC

Up in the Air (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Sing (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

American Pie (1999) 8 p.m. TMC

Desk Set (1957) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Public Enemies (2009) 9 p.m. Encore

My Man Godfrey (1936) 9:50 p.m. KVCR

Django Unchained (2012) 10 p.m. Showtime

The Apartment (1960) 10:45 p.m. TCM

