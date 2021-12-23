What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Fantasy Island’ on Fox, ‘Underrated’ on TBS, ‘Shaq Life’ on TNT
SERIES
Fantasy Island Recently renewed for a second season to air in 2022, this re-imagining of the vintage TV series airs a two-hour holiday episode in which Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez) is challenged by a businesswoman’s (guest star Lindsey Kraft) fantasy of a perfect Christmas, which includes meeting “Mr. Right” (guest star Eddie Cahill). Another arrival (guest star Mackenzie Astin) is forced to confront his past, while Ruby (Kiara Barnes) and Javier (John Gabriel Rodriguez) look to the future. 8 p.m. Fox
Christmas Cookie Challenge The season finale of this baking and decorating competition imagines Santa recruiting new members for his team, and the five bakers must come up with suitable sleigh-pulling candidates. After hosts Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson select which reindeer cookies make the squad, the bakers bake snowmen to complete the Christmassy scene. 9 p.m. Food Network
Shaq Life (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. TNT
SPECIALS
Underrated Two teams of gamers compete across classic and current Nintendo Switch titles for charity in a four-night special event. 11 p.m. TBS
SPORTS
College Football Frisco Football Classic: North Texas versus Miami (Ohio), 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF versus Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball Butler visits St. John’s, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Seton Hall visits DePaul, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Diamond Head Classic Semifinal, 7 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The San Francisco 49ers visit the Tennessee Titans, 5:20 p.m. NFL
NBA Basketball The San Antonio Spurs visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Imagine Dragons. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Northwell Hospital Nurse Choir. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Brandon Gray, Daniel Pandolph and Daniel Thompson; Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe; David Archuleta. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell (“The Christmas Chronicles 2"); the annual sweater pageant. 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kathy Griffin. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray José Feliciano. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Examining key evidence and new insights from those closest to the O.J. Simpson murder trial. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Neil Patrick Harris; Leon Howard. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Alana Haim; Niko Moon performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Peter Dinklage; Lee Jung-Jae; Peter Dinklage and Aaron and Bryce Dessner perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ben Affleck; Jay Ellis; the Record Company performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicholas Hoult; comic Aisling Bea; BTS performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Che; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Jon Epcar with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Man Who Came to Dinner Monty Woolley had one of his best and most prominent roles in this 1942 version of the classic George S. Kaufman-Moss Hart stage comedy. He plays a caustic lecturer who’s laid up at the home of an Ohio family over the Christmas holidays after falling on ice. Upon learning his injured leg is fine, he decides to stick around just for the fun of tinkering with his hosts’ lives. Bette Davis, Ann Sheridan and Jimmy Durante also star. 7:15 p.m. TCM
It Comes at Night Writer-director Trey Edward Shults’ 2017 psychological horror film is set during a deadly and highly contagious disease that is ravaging the planet, focusing on a couple (Joel Edgerton and Carmen Ejogo) who shelter in a remote cabin with their teenage son (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Christopher Abbott and Riley Keough also star. 7:30 p.m. Showtime
Disney’s A Christmas Carol Jim Carrey plays Ebenezer Scrooge — and several other characters — in this 2009 adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. Gary Oldman and Colin Firth also lend their likenesses and voices. 8 p.m. Disney
Rebuilding a Dream Christmas After a woman (Meggan Kaiser) inherits a Victorian house from her late grandmother, she returns to her hometown and looks for someone who will help fix it up to sell it. She hires a skilled builder (Zane Stephens), a single dad who was also her childhood crush. Bryson JonSteele also stars in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac In this 2021 follow-up to his controversial 2002 film “Biggie and Tupac,” British filmmaker Nick Broomfield reexamines the unsolved murders of hip-hop performers Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur. 8 p.m. Starz
The Survivalist Director Jon Keeyes’ 2021 action thriller is set in the near future, a year and a half after civilization as we know it fell to the ravages of a deadly pandemic. A former FBI agent (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) protects a vulnerable young woman (Ruby Modine) who appears to be immune to the disease. John Malkovich and Jon Orsini also star. 10 p.m. Showtime
Moonlight (2016) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Instant Family (2018) 8:30 a.m. FX
White Christmas (1954) 9 a.m. AMC
Steel Magnolias (1989) 9:45 and 10:50 p.m. Encore
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 10:05 a.m. Showtime
Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 10:10 a.m. Epix
Desk Set (1957) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Titanic (1997) 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Paramount
Dark Waters (2019) 11 a.m. TMC
Clueless (1995) 11:15 a.m. HBO
Crazy Heart (2009) 11:35 a.m. Epix
Arthur Christmas (2011) Noon Freeform
State of Play (2009) 12:25 p.m. Starz
Big Miracle (2012) 1:30 and 9 p.m. Encore
G.I. Jane (1997) 2 p.m. BBC America
The Goonies (1985) 2 p.m. E!
Shrek (2001) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Elizabeth (1998) 3:20 p.m. Encore
Scrooged (1988) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Dirty Dancing (1987) 3:30 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
The Train Robbers (1973) 4 and 8:30 p.m. REELZ
Wedding Crashers (2005) 4 p.m. TNT
Home Alone (1990) 4:05 p.m. Freeform
The Truman Show (1998) 4:20 p.m. HBO
Meet the Parents (2000) 4:30 p.m. E!
Ghost (1990) 5 and 10:31 p.m. BBC America
Only the Lonely (1991) 5:27 p.m. Encore
Despicable Me (2010) 5:30 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Bull Durham (1988) 6 and 6:10 p.m. Epix
Jeremiah Johnson (1972) 6 p.m. REELZ
Grease (1978) 8 p.m. BBC America
Adventureland (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
In the Heights (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 8 p.m. TMC
Pretty Woman (1990) 9 p.m. Bravo
The Green Mile (1999) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Cheaters (1945) 9:15 p.m. TCM
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 9:45 p.m. Epix
The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 9:48 p.m. Cinemax
The Polar Express (2004) 10 p.m. AMC
All That Heaven Allows (1955) 11 p.m. TCM
