What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Peacemaker’ on HBO; ‘The Dream Show: A Salute to South L.A.’ on KTLA
SERIES
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis returns as a guest in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW
Crikey! It’s the Irwins Terri gets called in when a special wallaby is injured and can’t walk. Also, Robert and Chandler catch some waves before taking a road trip to pick up a new Komodo dragon in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Saturday Night Live Ariana Debose (“West Side Story”) hosts this new episode and Bleachers performs. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Peacemaker In this spinoff from “The Suicide Squad” (which airs at 8 p.m.), John Cena reprises his role as a killer (real name Christopher Smith) who believes in achieving “peace” at any cost. Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma and Chukwudi Iwuji also star, with Lochlyn Munro and Christopher Heyerdahl in recurring roles. The series is set to stream on HBO Max but the first episode airs tonight. 10:15 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
The Dream Show: A Salute to South L.A. This new special honors the vibrancy, diversity and resiliency of the South LA. community, featuring artists, musicians, community leaders and others. 7 p.m. KTLA
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Newcastle United versus Watford, 7 a.m. USA; Aston Villa versus Manchester United, 9:30 a.m. NBC
College Basketball UC Riverside visits Cal State Bakersfield, 1 p.m. SportsNet; Oregon visits USC, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Creighton visits Xavier, 9 a.m. Fox; Texas Tech visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Marquette, 9 a.m. FS1; Dayton visits Duquesne, 9:30 a.m. USA; Tennessee visits Kentucky, 10 a.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Kansas, 11 a.m. CBS; NC State visits Duke, 11 a.m. ABC; Arkansas visits LSU, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Connecticut visits Providence, 11 a.m. FS1; Fordham visits St. Louis, 11:30 a.m. USA; Florida State visits Syracuse, Noon ESPN; Gonzaga visits Santa Clara, 1 p.m. BSSC; Oklahoma visits TCU, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Wake Forest visits Virginia, 1:30 p.m. BSW; Rhode Island visits Massachusetts, 1:30 p.m. USA; Boise State visits New Mexico, 2:30 p.m. FS1; Vanderbilt visits Georgia, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Pacific visits St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m. BSW; Houston visits Tulsa, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Colorado visits Arizona State, 7 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Playoffs The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cincinnati Bengals, 1:30 p.m. NBC; the New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills, 5 p.m. CBS
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. KCOP; the Kings visit the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. BSW
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. BSSC; the Lakers visit the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. SportsNet
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Sharon Carpenter. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Barbara F. Walter. (N) 11 a.m. KTLA; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA
Sunday talk show guests: January 16: South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, “State of the Union”; “Face the Nation”; “Meet the Press”; “Fox News Sunday”; “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
The Perfect Pairing Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott star in this new romantic comedy about an influential food and wine critic who accidentally returns to a family winery she once mercilessly panned. As she’s trying to leave before anyone realizes who she is, she slips on an icy patch and hits her head, temporarily losing her memory. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Safe Room Boris Kodjoe directs and co-stars with his wife, Nicole Ari Parker, in this new thriller. Parker plays a recently widowed woman who accepts the help of a kind neighbor (Kodjoe). After her autistic son (Nik Sanchez) witnesses and records a burglary and murder in the house across the street, both mother and son are terrorized by the criminals (Mackenzie Astin, Drea de Matteo). 8 p.m. Lifetime
Midsommar Florence Pugh stars as an emotionally fragile college student who travels with friends to Sweden for a folk festival held once every 90 years in this 2019 horror film from writer-director Ari Aster. Jack Reynor also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
Good Will Hunting (1997) 8 a.m. Bravo
Hugo (2011) 8 a.m. Epix
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax
Cloverfield (2008) 8:55 a.m. HBO
The Last Gangster (1937) 9 a.m. TCM
Scream (1996) 9:30 a.m. Syfy
As Good as It Gets (1997) 10 a.m. POP
Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) 10:10 a.m. Epix
King Kong (2005) 10:20 a.m. HBO; 1:30 p.m. Epix
Dial M for Murder (1954) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Walk the Line (2005) 11 a.m. Bravo
Love and Monsters (2020) 11:40 a.m. Epix
Joy Ride (2001) 11:47 a.m. Encore
Scream 2 (1997) Noon Syfy
Game Night (2018) Noon TNT
The Time Machine (1960) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Black Mass (2015) 1 p.m. IFC
The Bad News Bears (1976) 1 p.m. MLB
Eighth Grade (2018) 1 p.m. TMC
Hereditary (2018) 1:15 p.m. Showtime
Hitch (2005) 1:40 p.m. Freeform
Selena (1997) 2 and 11 p.m. Bravo
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 2 p.m. FX
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 2 p.m. Paramount
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 2:30 p.m. A&E
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 2:30 p.m. CMT
Being There (1979) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Obvious Child (2014) 2:35 p.m. TMC
Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 3:15 p.m. TBS
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 3:22 p.m. Starz
A Bronx Tale (1993) 4 p.m. IFC
Ruby in Paradise (1993) 4 p.m. TMC
The Artist (2011) 4:02 p.m. KCET
Top Gun (1986) 4:30 p.m. Paramount
Grease (1978) 5 and 10 p.m. CMT
Cleopatra (1963) 5 p.m. TCM
Seabiscuit (2003) 5:30 p.m. FS1
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX
Wedding Crashers (2005) 6:05 p.m. MTV
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 6:13 p.m. Cinemax
Casino (1995) 6:30 p.m. IFC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
The LEGO Movie (2014) 8 p.m. A&E
Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
The Suicide Squad (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
The Patriot (2000) 8 p.m. Ovation
Meet John Doe (1941) 8:30 p.m. KVCR
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 8:30 and 11 p.m. FX
Knives Out (2019) 9 p.m. E!
The Mob (1951) 9:30 p.m. TCM
John Wick (2014) 10 p.m. A&E
Shrek (2001) 10 p.m. Syfy
World War Z (2013) 10:25 p.m. Epix
Scarface (1983) 10:30 p.m. IFC
