What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Peacemaker’ on HBO; ‘The Dream Show: A Salute to South L.A.’ on KTLA

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis returns as a guest in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Terri gets called in when a special wallaby is injured and can’t walk. Also, Robert and Chandler catch some waves before taking a road trip to pick up a new Komodo dragon in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Saturday Night Live Ariana Debose (“West Side Story”) hosts this new episode and Bleachers performs. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Peacemaker In this spinoff from “The Suicide Squad” (which airs at 8 p.m.), John Cena reprises his role as a killer (real name Christopher Smith) who believes in achieving “peace” at any cost. Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma and Chukwudi Iwuji also star, with Lochlyn Munro and Christopher Heyerdahl in recurring roles. The series is set to stream on HBO Max but the first episode airs tonight. 10:15 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

The Dream Show: A Salute to South L.A. This new special honors the vibrancy, diversity and resiliency of the South LA. community, featuring artists, musicians, community leaders and others. 7 p.m. KTLA

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Newcastle United versus Watford, 7 a.m. USA; Aston Villa versus Manchester United, 9:30 a.m. NBC

College Basketball UC Riverside visits Cal State Bakersfield, 1 p.m. SportsNet; Oregon visits USC, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Creighton visits Xavier, 9 a.m. Fox; Texas Tech visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Marquette, 9 a.m. FS1; Dayton visits Duquesne, 9:30 a.m. USA; Tennessee visits Kentucky, 10 a.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Kansas, 11 a.m. CBS; NC State visits Duke, 11 a.m. ABC; Arkansas visits LSU, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Connecticut visits Providence, 11 a.m. FS1; Fordham visits St. Louis, 11:30 a.m. USA; Florida State visits Syracuse, Noon ESPN; Gonzaga visits Santa Clara, 1 p.m. BSSC; Oklahoma visits TCU, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Wake Forest visits Virginia, 1:30 p.m. BSW; Rhode Island visits Massachusetts, 1:30 p.m. USA; Boise State visits New Mexico, 2:30 p.m. FS1; Vanderbilt visits Georgia, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Pacific visits St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m. BSW; Houston visits Tulsa, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Colorado visits Arizona State, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Playoffs The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cincinnati Bengals, 1:30 p.m. NBC; the New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills, 5 p.m. CBS

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. KCOP; the Kings visit the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. BSW

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. BSSC; the Lakers visit the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. SportsNet

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Sharon Carpenter. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Barbara F. Walter. (N) 11 a.m. KTLA; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

The Perfect Pairing Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott star in this new romantic comedy about an influential food and wine critic who accidentally returns to a family winery she once mercilessly panned. As she’s trying to leave before anyone realizes who she is, she slips on an icy patch and hits her head, temporarily losing her memory. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Safe Room Boris Kodjoe directs and co-stars with his wife, Nicole Ari Parker, in this new thriller. Parker plays a recently widowed woman who accepts the help of a kind neighbor (Kodjoe). After her autistic son (Nik Sanchez) witnesses and records a burglary and murder in the house across the street, both mother and son are terrorized by the criminals (Mackenzie Astin, Drea de Matteo). 8 p.m. Lifetime

Midsommar Florence Pugh stars as an emotionally fragile college student who travels with friends to Sweden for a folk festival held once every 90 years in this 2019 horror film from writer-director Ari Aster. Jack Reynor also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime

Good Will Hunting (1997) 8 a.m. Bravo

Hugo (2011) 8 a.m. Epix

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax

Cloverfield (2008) 8:55 a.m. HBO

The Last Gangster (1937) 9 a.m. TCM

Scream (1996) 9:30 a.m. Syfy

As Good as It Gets (1997) 10 a.m. POP

Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) 10:10 a.m. Epix

King Kong (2005) 10:20 a.m. HBO; 1:30 p.m. Epix

Dial M for Murder (1954) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Walk the Line (2005) 11 a.m. Bravo

Love and Monsters (2020) 11:40 a.m. Epix

Joy Ride (2001) 11:47 a.m. Encore

Scream 2 (1997) Noon Syfy

Game Night (2018) Noon TNT

The Time Machine (1960) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Black Mass (2015) 1 p.m. IFC

The Bad News Bears (1976) 1 p.m. MLB

Eighth Grade (2018) 1 p.m. TMC

Hereditary (2018) 1:15 p.m. Showtime

Hitch (2005) 1:40 p.m. Freeform

Selena (1997) 2 and 11 p.m. Bravo

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 2 p.m. FX

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 2 p.m. Paramount

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 2:30 p.m. A&E

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 2:30 p.m. CMT

Being There (1979) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Obvious Child (2014) 2:35 p.m. TMC

Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 3:15 p.m. TBS

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 3:22 p.m. Starz

A Bronx Tale (1993) 4 p.m. IFC

Ruby in Paradise (1993) 4 p.m. TMC

The Artist (2011) 4:02 p.m. KCET

Top Gun (1986) 4:30 p.m. Paramount

Grease (1978) 5 and 10 p.m. CMT

Cleopatra (1963) 5 p.m. TCM

Seabiscuit (2003) 5:30 p.m. FS1

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX

Wedding Crashers (2005) 6:05 p.m. MTV

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 6:13 p.m. Cinemax

Casino (1995) 6:30 p.m. IFC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

The LEGO Movie (2014) 8 p.m. A&E

Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

The Suicide Squad (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

The Patriot (2000) 8 p.m. Ovation

Meet John Doe (1941) 8:30 p.m. KVCR

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 8:30 and 11 p.m. FX

Knives Out (2019) 9 p.m. E!

The Mob (1951) 9:30 p.m. TCM

John Wick (2014) 10 p.m. A&E

Shrek (2001) 10 p.m. Syfy

World War Z (2013) 10:25 p.m. Epix

Scarface (1983) 10:30 p.m. IFC

