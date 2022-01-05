‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint in Oakland: ‘I’m fine’

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider was recently robbed in Oakland, where she lives.

The 42-year-old engineering manager tweeted Monday that she was OK after her ID, credit cards and phone were stolen. When asked about Schneider’s tweet, Oakland police confirmed Wednesday that two individuals — one wielding a firearm — approached a victim Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Lenox Avenue. They demanded the victim’s property before running off with the victim’s personal belongings.

The Oakland Police Department, which is investigating the incident, would not identify the victim but said no arrests have been made and encouraged anyone with knowledge of the theft to contact its robbery investigation team at (510) 238-3326.

“Hi all!” Schneider tweeted Monday. “So, first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday ... I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.”

Advertisement

In a statement to the Associated Press, “Jeopardy!” said it was “deeply saddened to hear about” Schneider’s ordeal and confirmed that the game show has “reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity.”

After the robbery, Schneider announced she would be taking a pause from her daily post-game debriefings, during which she breaks down each “Jeopardy!” episode in detailed Twitter threads, giving fans insight into her winning strategy.

“I doubt I’ll even start writing tonight’s game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up,” she tweeted. “Thanks for your patience!”

So, I doubt I'll even start writing tonight's game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up. Thanks for your patience! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 4, 2022

As of Wednesday morning, Schneider has won a whopping 25 consecutive “Jeopardy!” games, raking in a grand total of $897,600 in prize money — so far. According to the Associated Press, she is the first transgender contestant to qualify for the series’ Tournament of Champions.

Last month, Schneider made history again by achieving the longest winning streak of any woman ever to appear on the long-running quiz show. Julia Collins set the previous record at 20 victories in a row.

“2021 wasn’t the best year for the world, but it turned out to be the best year I’ve ever had!” Schneider tweeted Sunday. “Not only have I had this Jeopardy run, but I’ve heard from so many wonderful people. I wish I could respond to all of you, but it’s very much appreciated!”