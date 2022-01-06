Trevor Noah trolls Trump and conservatives with Capitol insurrection monuments

Trevor Noah and “The Daily Show” are commemorating the Jan. 6 insurrection in their own special way.

On Thursday, the hit Comedy Central program erected a series of “monuments” holding former President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson and other conservative figures accountable for allegedly inciting the violent mob of pro-Trump extremists that descended on the Capitol exactly one year ago.

Located in New York City’s Flatiron Plaza, Noah’s “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” display satirically “honors eight of the patriots who tried to overthrow their country on January 6, 2021 — and failed miserably.”

“Please don’t tear down these monuments, because history,” a sign posted outside the faux-memorial reads.

Rounding out the names engraved on the monuments are Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Breitbart News co-founder Steve Bannon and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) — each of whom has their own plaque outlining their alleged role in the Capitol attack.

“No hero played a bigger part in the Freedomsurrection than President Trump himself,” reads a monument dedicated to Trump, who was impeached last year for stoking the Capitol coup.

“Though too humble to willingly release documents detailing the full scope of his efforts to stop the tyrannical will of the people, we do know he fought tirelessly to install turnover-friendly allies in the Justice Department, and directed officials to ‘just say the election was corrupt’ and ‘leave the rest to me.’”

Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show” also marked the anniversary of the insurrection by running a “Where Are They Now?” segment on various individuals who have faced legal consequences — and in some cases, jail time — for storming the Capitol.

The show’s “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” pop-up exhibit will remain at 23rd Street and Broadway in New York City “today only” until 11 p.m. Eastern.

“While his efforts were not enough to keep him in the White House, his bravery on January 6 will never be forgotten,” Trump’s plaque reads, “unless Republicans retake Congress and disband the committees investigating it.”