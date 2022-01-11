Advertisement
Share
Television

Only a quarter for Maya Angelou? ‘Come on, America,’ says Whoopi Goldberg

A woman posing in round glasses and a black shirt
Whoopi Goldberg attends a 2019 screening of “David Crosby: Remember My Name” in New York.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

A penny for Whoopi Goldberg’s thoughts on the new Maya Angelou quarter?

This week, legendary poet Angelou became the first Black woman to appear on the 25-cent U.S. coin — a gesture Goldberg and her “View” co-hosts opined on briefly during Tuesday’s episode of the daytime talk series.

“I want to point out that not too long ago, we were expecting to have Harriet Tubman gracing the $20 bill. Remember that?” Goldberg said at the top of the show.

“But now it looks like the price has been slashed to a quarter, because now we have Maya Angelou on a quarter.”

A woman posing in round glasses and a black shirt

Television

Vaccinated Whoopi Goldberg says COVID-19 experience could have been ‘much worse’

‘I don’t know how much more proof people need,’ Whoopi Goldberg said on ‘The View.’ ‘If you can get vaccinated ... do yourself a favor.’

Advertisement

According to the New York Times, the U.S. Mint began circulating the Angelou quarter Monday as part of a series of currency intended to pay homage to pioneering American women. The Mint also plans to produce quarters for trailblazing astronaut Sally Ride, Native American activist Wilma Mankiller, New Mexico voting rights leader Nina Otero-Warren and Chinese American screen icon Anna May Wong.

The first coin in the series depicts Angelou spreading her arms in the shadow of a bird — a visual nod to her seminal autobiography, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”

Though Goldberg noted that “having Maya anywhere is a magnificent thing” and called the engraving of the writer “beautiful,” she challenged the United States to do more to honor a figure as revered and influential as Angelou.

Whoopi Goldberg smiles for the camera

Television

Whoopi Goldberg skips ‘The View’ after contracting breakthrough case of COVID-19

With Whoopi out sick, ‘The View’ panelists shared their COVID-related holiday stories. Sunny Hostin got emotional during her touching, scary tale.

“Come on, America,” Goldberg said.

“You don’t think this is gonna make folks feel a little bit uncomfortable? We wanted a $20 bill. Now you have all of these powerful women, and you put them all on quarters? Come on. What’s gonna happen with the penny? That’s what I want to know.”

Goldberg returned to “The View” on Monday after taking a weeklong break to recover from COVID-19. She is among a handful of TV hosts to contract the coronavirus as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

“If you can get vaccinated ... do yourself a favor,” Goldberg — who received a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot before testing positive and experiencing mild symptoms — told viewers last week.

“I don’t want to be in the house. I don’t want to be quarantining in place. But this is what’s best for the many, not just what’s best for the few.”

Television
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement