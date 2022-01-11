What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘American Masters: Ailey’ on PBS; ‘This Is Us’ on NBC; ‘Naomi,’ The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI As Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and the rest of the FBI team search for a kidnapped college student, Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) is focused on getting what he hopes may be life-saving leads from the father of the abductor’s last victim in this new episode. Zeeko Zaki also stars with guest stars Graham Winton, Kathleen Garrett and Jonathan Sale. 8 p.m. CBS

American Auto (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois The new season of the superhero series picks where the first season ended, with the arrival (crash-landing) of Natalie (Tayler Buck), the daughter of an alternate version of Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks). Tyler Hoechlin and Jenna Dewan also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The new episode “Activists Roots” explores the ancestry of author Anita Hill, who challenged the Supreme Court confirmation of Clarence Thomas, and Brittany Packnett Cunningham, who served as a member of President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. 8 p.m. KOCE

House of Payne While Calvin and Laura (Lance Gross, Quin Walters) make wedding plans, Miranda (Keshia Knight Pulliam) has made plans of her own. 8 p.m. BET

The Kings of Napa After its sneak preview in December, this new drama set in the wine country of Napa Valley makes its official premiere. Ebonée Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc and Isiah Whitlock Jr. star. 8 p.m. OWN

Grand Crew (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

FBI: International Kellett (Heida Reed) and the team fly to Northern Ireland after one of her informants pleads with her to clear him of allegations that he was involved in a robbery and murder. Luke Kleintank, Carter Redwood and Vinessa Vidotto also star in this new episode with guest stars Ryan Watkinson, Simon Delaney, Kevin O’Grady, Jay Paulson and Karen Hassan. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Naomi When a supernatural event hits the hometown of a confident comic book loving teenager (Kaci Walfall), she sets out to uncover its origin in the premiere of this new superhero series. Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar and Cranston Johnson also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Abbott Elementary (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Our Kind of People Angela (Yaya DaCosta) believes she’s close to getting everything she wants as this drama returns for a new season. Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis and Morris Chestnut also star. 9 p.m. Fox

American Masters The documentary series launches its 36th season with “Ailey,” an exploration of the life and creative impact of choreographer and dancer Alvin Ailey. The episode also showcases hip-hop choreographer Rennie Harris as he works on his new ballet “Lazarus,” based on Ailey’s life. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

I Am Jazz Unsure of the status of Jazz’s readmittance to Harvard, the family tries to take matters into their own hands in this new episode. 9 p.m. TLC

black-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted Jess (Julian McMahon) and his task force pursue a killer who plays a twisted game of cat-and-mouse with his victims. Alexa Davalos and Roxy Sternberg also star. Nathan Wallace, Lawrence Arancio and Andrus Nichols guest star. 10 p.m. CBS

Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Bruh This new comedy from Tyler Perry looks at today’s world of dating, careers and friendship through the lens of four African American men (Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings Jr. and Monti Washington) who have a brother-like bond. 11 p.m. BET

SPORTS

College Basketball Kentucky visits Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Auburn visits Alabama, 6 p.m. ESPN; Purdue visits Michigan, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Antonio Barbera; Jordan Fisher. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Denzel Washington. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John Cena; Bela Gandhi, Smart Dating Academy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”); Maggie Q (“Pivoting”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Greg Kinnear. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Margaret Cho. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Carmela Wallace, mother of late musician Juice WRLD; the disappearance of two teens. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A woman’s home is stolen from her; how to avoid being a victim; high blood sugar. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Jenna Ortega; Fred Savage and Elisha EJ Williams (“The Wonder Years”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Leslie Jones; Chris Martin; Melissa McCarthy; Deon Cole; Jimmy Fallon; Max Greenfield; Bowen Yang. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Cena (“Peacemaker”); Parquet Courts perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Vivica A. Fox (“The Wrong Blind Date”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maggie Gyllenhaal; Jacob Elordi; Joshua Ray Walker. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bradley Cooper; Robert Finley and Dan Auerbach perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jim Gaffigan; Ann Dowd; Ryan Hurd performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Garfield; Jamie Dornan; Laurie Kilmartin. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cena; Ana Gasteyer; Hanya Yanagihara; Bianca Richardson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 8:30 a.m. FX

First Cow (2019) 9:25 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. TMC

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 10:58 a.m. Cinemax

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 11:15 a.m. Epix

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

Topper (1937) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Big Night (1996) Noon Showtime

The Way We Were (1973) 1 p.m. TMC

Serpico (1973) 1:50 p.m. Showtime

Merrily We Live (1938) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Elysium (2013) 3:22 p.m. Starz

Cinderella (2015) 3:31 p.m. Encore

Presumed Innocent (1990) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Shining (1980) 5 p.m. BBC America

The Philadelphia Story (1940) 5 p.m. TCM

District 9 (2009) 5:16 p.m. Starz

Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB

Morris From America (2016) 6:25 p.m. TMC

Red Eye (2005) 6:30 p.m. Epix

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 7 p.m. Paramount

Some Like It Hot (1959) 7 p.m. TCM

Panic Room (2002) 8 p.m. Epix

The Company Men (2010) 8 p.m. TMC

Ant-Man (2015) 8 p.m. TNT

Fury (2014) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

Gandhi (1982) 9:30 p.m. TCM

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

Training Day (2001) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Enemy of the State (1998) 10:45 p.m. AMC

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 9 - 15 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 9 - 15 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 9 - 15 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 9 - 15 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

