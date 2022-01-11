What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘American Masters: Ailey’ on PBS; ‘This Is Us’ on NBC; ‘Naomi,’ The CW
SERIES
FBI As Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and the rest of the FBI team search for a kidnapped college student, Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) is focused on getting what he hopes may be life-saving leads from the father of the abductor’s last victim in this new episode. Zeeko Zaki also stars with guest stars Graham Winton, Kathleen Garrett and Jonathan Sale. 8 p.m. CBS
American Auto (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois The new season of the superhero series picks where the first season ended, with the arrival (crash-landing) of Natalie (Tayler Buck), the daughter of an alternate version of Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks). Tyler Hoechlin and Jenna Dewan also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The new episode “Activists Roots” explores the ancestry of author Anita Hill, who challenged the Supreme Court confirmation of Clarence Thomas, and Brittany Packnett Cunningham, who served as a member of President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. 8 p.m. KOCE
House of Payne While Calvin and Laura (Lance Gross, Quin Walters) make wedding plans, Miranda (Keshia Knight Pulliam) has made plans of her own. 8 p.m. BET
The Kings of Napa After its sneak preview in December, this new drama set in the wine country of Napa Valley makes its official premiere. Ebonée Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc and Isiah Whitlock Jr. star. 8 p.m. OWN
Grand Crew (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
FBI: International Kellett (Heida Reed) and the team fly to Northern Ireland after one of her informants pleads with her to clear him of allegations that he was involved in a robbery and murder. Luke Kleintank, Carter Redwood and Vinessa Vidotto also star in this new episode with guest stars Ryan Watkinson, Simon Delaney, Kevin O’Grady, Jay Paulson and Karen Hassan. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Naomi When a supernatural event hits the hometown of a confident comic book loving teenager (Kaci Walfall), she sets out to uncover its origin in the premiere of this new superhero series. Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar and Cranston Johnson also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Abbott Elementary (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Our Kind of People Angela (Yaya DaCosta) believes she’s close to getting everything she wants as this drama returns for a new season. Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis and Morris Chestnut also star. 9 p.m. Fox
American Masters The documentary series launches its 36th season with “Ailey,” an exploration of the life and creative impact of choreographer and dancer Alvin Ailey. The episode also showcases hip-hop choreographer Rennie Harris as he works on his new ballet “Lazarus,” based on Ailey’s life. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
I Am Jazz Unsure of the status of Jazz’s readmittance to Harvard, the family tries to take matters into their own hands in this new episode. 9 p.m. TLC
black-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted Jess (Julian McMahon) and his task force pursue a killer who plays a twisted game of cat-and-mouse with his victims. Alexa Davalos and Roxy Sternberg also star. Nathan Wallace, Lawrence Arancio and Andrus Nichols guest star. 10 p.m. CBS
Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Bruh This new comedy from Tyler Perry looks at today’s world of dating, careers and friendship through the lens of four African American men (Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings Jr. and Monti Washington) who have a brother-like bond. 11 p.m. BET
SPORTS
College Basketball Kentucky visits Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Auburn visits Alabama, 6 p.m. ESPN; Purdue visits Michigan, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW
NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Antonio Barbera; Jordan Fisher. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Denzel Washington. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Cena; Bela Gandhi, Smart Dating Academy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”); Maggie Q (“Pivoting”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Greg Kinnear. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Margaret Cho. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Carmela Wallace, mother of late musician Juice WRLD; the disappearance of two teens. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A woman’s home is stolen from her; how to avoid being a victim; high blood sugar. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Jenna Ortega; Fred Savage and Elisha EJ Williams (“The Wonder Years”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Leslie Jones; Chris Martin; Melissa McCarthy; Deon Cole; Jimmy Fallon; Max Greenfield; Bowen Yang. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Cena (“Peacemaker”); Parquet Courts perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Vivica A. Fox (“The Wrong Blind Date”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maggie Gyllenhaal; Jacob Elordi; Joshua Ray Walker. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bradley Cooper; Robert Finley and Dan Auerbach perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jim Gaffigan; Ann Dowd; Ryan Hurd performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Garfield; Jamie Dornan; Laurie Kilmartin. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cena; Ana Gasteyer; Hanya Yanagihara; Bianca Richardson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 8:30 a.m. FX
First Cow (2019) 9:25 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. TMC
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 10:58 a.m. Cinemax
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 11:15 a.m. Epix
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
Topper (1937) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Big Night (1996) Noon Showtime
The Way We Were (1973) 1 p.m. TMC
Serpico (1973) 1:50 p.m. Showtime
Merrily We Live (1938) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Elysium (2013) 3:22 p.m. Starz
Cinderella (2015) 3:31 p.m. Encore
Presumed Innocent (1990) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Shining (1980) 5 p.m. BBC America
The Philadelphia Story (1940) 5 p.m. TCM
District 9 (2009) 5:16 p.m. Starz
Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. TNT
The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB
Morris From America (2016) 6:25 p.m. TMC
Red Eye (2005) 6:30 p.m. Epix
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 7 p.m. Paramount
Some Like It Hot (1959) 7 p.m. TCM
Panic Room (2002) 8 p.m. Epix
The Company Men (2010) 8 p.m. TMC
Ant-Man (2015) 8 p.m. TNT
Fury (2014) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
Gandhi (1982) 9:30 p.m. TCM
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
Training Day (2001) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Enemy of the State (1998) 10:45 p.m. AMC
