Movies on TV this week: ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ on TCM; ‘Ordinary People ' on Epix

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 9 - 15 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 9 - 15 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing





Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 9 - 15, 2022

Almost Famous (2000) IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) TCM Wed. 8 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Good Earth (1937) TCM Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) REELZ Sat. 7 a.m.

The Great Escape (1963) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) TCM Wed. 2 p.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) TMC Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) EPIX Thur. 10:25 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Rocky (1976) Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Paramount Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) KCET Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1954) TCM Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TBS Sun. 10:17 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Jan 9 - 15, 2022

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

Avatar (2009) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Bravo Fri. 1 a.m. Bravo Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Bravo Sat. 5 p.m. Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 8 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 3:30 a.m. E! Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

Men at Work (1990) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Mother’s Day (2016) ★ Bravo Fri. 11 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 7:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 2 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Sat. 6:15 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Mon. 3 a.m. Sundance Sat. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Sundance Sat. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m.

Who’s Harry Crumb? (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Jan 9 - 15, 2022

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 2 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ HBO Fri. 10:50 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:25 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ POP Sat. 3 a.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ E! Sat. 3:30 p.m. E! Sat. 9 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ AMC Thur. Noon AMC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 1 a.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 6:15 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 10:58 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:13 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Mon. 2 p.m. MTV Mon. 6 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Thur. 6 p.m. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ TBS Sun. Noon

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:20 p.m.

Cleopatra (1963) ★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Colors (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 12:42 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Mon. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Tues. Noon AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Starz Sat. 10:02 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. Noon Comedy Central Sun. 4 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 3 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 2 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 7 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:45 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ BBC America Fri. 1 a.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 2:25 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:13 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 12:45 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ AMC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ POP Mon. 10:20 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ EPIX Thur. 2:10 a.m. EPIX Sun. 4:25 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 8 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 11 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 2 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 8 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Freeform Sat. 11:10 a.m. Freeform Sat. 6:25 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FX Sat. 8:30 p.m. FX Sat. 11 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TNT Fri. 4 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:40 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ HBO Thur. 10:35 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Encore Tues. 8:47 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Starz Sun. 4:43 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Sun. 9 p.m. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Encore Fri. 2:47 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:50 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ POP Sat. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Freeform Sun. 10:55 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7:30 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Syfy Thur. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:25 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 1 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Freeform Mon. 1 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m. Freeform Sat. 4:20 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Sun. 11 a.m. HBO Thur. 8:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 5:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:25 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Presumed Innocent (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 4:05 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Starz Sun. 1:09 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ FX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 11:20 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. Noon

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 1:40 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 2:29 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 3 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 7 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 9:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. Noon

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 7 p.m. FS1 Mon. 4 p.m. FS1 Sat. 3 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 10 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 4:34 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Starz Mon. 3:34 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Freeform Sun. 10:40 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 7:20 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 2:45 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:29 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Lifetime Wed. 5 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 12:20 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ HBO Sun. 8:30 a.m. HBO Mon. 2:23 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Syfy Sat. Noon Syfy Sat. 2:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 8 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Thur. 7 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ E! Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ E! Sun. 6 a.m. E! Sun. 6:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ E! Sun. 8 a.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ E! Sun. 4:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ E! Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Encore Fri. 3:06 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 1:40 a.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Sundance Sat. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8:15 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Mon. 3 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ HBO Thur. 2:15 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Fri. 11 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

