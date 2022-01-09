What’s on TV This Week: ‘Ray Donovan,’ ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Euphoria’ and more

SUNDAY

Mayim Bialik reunites with Joey Lawrence and other former co-stars from her 1990s-era sitcom “Blossom” on a very special Season 2 premiere of “Call Me Kat.” 8 p.m. Fox

A teen hooks up with a wealthy gentleman 30 years her senior, much to her mother’s chagrin, in the new TV movie “Trapped by My Sugar Daddy.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Expect blurry footage of some critter that kinda sorta maybe looks like Bigfoot in the premiere of the docuseries “Monsters Caught on Camera.” 8 p.m. Travel Channel

Advertisement

Three BFFs get a wake-up call after another childhood pal passes away unexpectedly in the new comedy “Pivoting.” With Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Forget the midwife, call the veterinarian! The period drama “All Creatures Great and Small” returns with new episodes on “Masterpiece.” Nicholas Ralph stars. 9 p.m. KOCE

Zendaya, the hardest-working woman in showbiz, is back on the small screen in the sophomore season premiere of the edgy teen drama “Euphoria.” 9 p.m. HBO

Return with us now to the early 1900s for a second season of the dark crime drama “Vienna Blood.” With Matthew Beard. 10 p.m. KOCE

Amen to this! The satirical series “The Righteous Gemstones” is back with new episodes. With John Goodman, Adam Devine and Danny McBride. 10:05 and 10:57 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide of Alabama meet in Indianapolis to decide the “College Football Playoff National Championship.” 5 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

Two couples from “90 Day Fiancé” get spun off into their own series, “David & Annie: After the 90 Days” and “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.” 9 and 9:35 p.m. TLC

TUESDAY

The Man of Steel and the missus are back in Smallville for Season 2 of the superhero drama “Superman & Lois.” With Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. 8 p.m. The CW

Brandeis law professor Anita Hill and activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham research their family histories on a new installment of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Cast members from across a reality TV franchise come together in the new series “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” 8 p.m. MTV

A Black-owned family-run winery serves as the setting for the soapy new drama “The Kings of Napa.” “The Wire’s” Isiah Whitlock Jr. stars. 8 p.m. OWN

Our girl “Naomi” is a Black teen in a small Pacific Northwest town who begins to manifest remarkable abilities in this new superhero drama. Kaci Walfall stars. 9 p.m. The CW

Alvin Ailey, the pioneering dancer-choreographer whose works celebrated the Black experience, is profiled on the season premiere of “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Meet a 20-something woman trapped in an 8-year-old’s body, the unforeseen side effect of a childhood cancer treatment, in the new unscripted series “I Am Shauna Rae.” 10 p.m. TLC

WEDNESDAY

“Nova” explores how research into butterflies is driving all manner of technological innovation in the new episode “Butterfly Blueprints.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The adult children of David Hasselhoff, Shaquille O’Neal and other celebs saddle up for the new reality series “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.” 9 and 10 p.m. E!

Meet Geege Taylor, an Atlanta-area single mom, cancer survivor and autism-acceptance advocate, in the new reality series “Leave It to Geege.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

THURSDAY

A mystery writer (Alyssa Milano) investigates her estranged sister’s untimely demise in the 2022 thriller “Brazen.” Based on a Nora Roberts novel. Anytime, Netflix

The grown children of single parents play matchmaker in the new reality series “My Mom, Your Dad.” Anytime, HBO Max

You can’t see him! John Cena’s character from the 2021 action flick “The Suicide Squad” gets an origin story in the new superhero drama “Peacemaker.” Anytime, HBO Max

“Property Virgins” host Egypt Sherrod and her contractor hubby Mike Jackson return in their new reality series “Married to Real Estate.” 9 p.m. HGTV

The new true crime series “Taking the Stand” revisits cases where high-profile defendants, perhaps against the advice of counsel, testified in their own defense. 10 p.m. A&E

FRIDAY

Good grief! Ricky Gervais returns for a third and final season of his darkly comic series “After Life.” Anytime, Netflix

An archivist uncovers dark doings while restoring a documentary filmmaker’s long-lost footage in the new horror drama “Archive 81.” Anytime, Netflix

Is there life on Mars? Not anymore, as the sci-drama “The Expanse” signs off after six seasons. With Shohreh Aghdashloo. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Selena Gomez, “SNL’s” Andy Samberg and “WandaVision’s” Kathryn Hahn lend their voices to the 2022 animated franchise closer “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Knock knock! Meet the various inhabitants of “The House” in this darkly comic, stop motion-animated, three-part supernatural anthology series. Anytime, Netflix

Prolific and seemingly incorrigible scam artist Barry Minkow speaks for himself in the three-part true crime series “King of the Con.” Anytime, Discovery+

An Irish lad and his Spanish gal pal travel to a mystical realm in the family friendly 2021 fantasy tale “Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.” With the voices of Pierce Brosnan and Lilly Singh. Anytime, Netflix

Do you like scary movies? The new true crime series “Scream: The True Story” recalls the case of the serial killer who inspired the hit horror-film franchise. Anytime, Discovery+

A teenage overachiever (Mika Abdalla) turns her attention to Topic A in the 2022 comedy “Sex Appeal.” With Paris Jackson and Margaret Cho. Anytime, Hulu

Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand play Shakespeare’s original power couple in Joel Coen’s black-and-white 2021 adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Anytime, Apple TV+

The deaths of George Floyd, Eric Garner and others at the hands of law enforcement serve as case studies in the new documentary “Use of Force: The Policing of Black America.” Anytime, Peacock

The tween-themed, Louisiana-set, time-traveling mystery drama “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” returns for Season 2. 8 p.m. Disney Channel

Broadway’s Shoshana Bean (“Wicked,” “Waitress”) performs on a new edition of “Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Ray Donovan’s” Liev Schreiber is Ray Donovan in “Ray Donovan: The Movie,” a capper to the 2013-20 crime drama. With Jon Voight. 9 and 10:40 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

A food and wine critic uncorks a romance with a hunky single dad in the new TV movie “The Perfect Pairing.” With Nazneen Contractor. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A suburban woman fears for the life of her autistic son after he witnesses a murder right across the street in the new TV movie “Safe Room.” With Nicole Ari Parker. 8 p.m. Lifetime

When in Sweden, an American tourist (Florence Pugh) does as the Swedes do — until things take a sinister turn, that is — in Ari Aster’s unnerving 2019 folk-horror fable “Midsommar.” 9 p.m. Showtime

Indie darling Annie Clark, a.k.a. St. Vincent, and singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun perform on a new “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 9 - 15 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 9 - 15 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 9 - 15 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 9 - 15 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

