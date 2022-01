Movies on TV this week: ‘The Dark Knight’ on Paramount; ‘Ghandi’ on TCM; ‘Rockly’ on Cinemax

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 23 - 29, 2022

Aliens (1986) Syfy Wed. 10 a.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Dead Man Walking (1995) EPIX Tues. 1:50 p.m.

Double Indemnity (1944) TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Starz Sun. 3:01 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Good Earth (1937) TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) E! Sun. 6 p.m. E! Sun. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon USA Sun. Noon

Grand Hotel (1932) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Harper (1966) TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) TMC Sun. 11:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

A Letter to Three Wives (1949) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) EPIX Tues. 11:45 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Showtime Mon. 11 p.m. Showtime Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Red River (1948) TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) Cinemax Sun. 11:43 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 5:58 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Paramount Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

The Southerner (1945) TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) BBC America Tues. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. Noon

Terms of Endearment (1983) KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Showtime Sun. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Mon. 7:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Waking Life (2001) Cinemax Sun. 3:35 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Jan 23 - 29, 2022

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Bravo Fri. 2 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m. E! Sun. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon USA Sun. Noon

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Bravo Sat. 10 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 7 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3 p.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m. BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Next Karate Kid (1994) ★★ Bravo Sat. 3 a.m.

The Night Before (2015) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6:45 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Who’s Harry Crumb? (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:45 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Jan 23 - 29, 2022

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 1:25 a.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Aladdin (1992) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Syfy Wed. 10 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 3:40 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Syfy Sat. 12:05 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TBS Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ AMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:13 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Sun. 1 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ HBO Fri. 4:15 p.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 3 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Colors (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 5:59 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Encore Thur. 6:50 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Encore Sun. 6:25 a.m. Encore Fri. 6:18 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:24 p.m. Encore Fri. 11:07 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 8 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Syfy Mon. 8:30 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Mon. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Tues. 5 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 2 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ USA Tues. 2:30 p.m. USA Tues. 10:08 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Freeform Mon. Noon

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 8 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ HBO Thur. 4:09 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ HBO Sun. 8:20 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m. BBC America Wed. 2 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7 a.m. AMC Mon. 3:42 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Starz Sun. 3:01 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Disney Sun. 7 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 2 a.m. CMT Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 4:25 p.m. Showtime Thur. 7:45 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ TMC Mon. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ E! Sun. 3 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Freeform Wed. 2 p.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Encore Tues. 1:07 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:01 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E! Sat. 5 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 2:01 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:31 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 11 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E! Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:25 a.m.

House of Wax (1953) ★★ TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 3:28 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Encore Mon. 4:24 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:10 a.m. Encore Sat. 6:38 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:35 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:10 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Mon. 10:57 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:56 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:27 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Starz Fri. 12:20 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:05 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:14 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Bravo Sat. 10 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 7 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 12:25 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Encore Thur. 11:21 a.m.

Love Story (1970) ★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Fri. 5:25 p.m. Syfy Sat. 11:25 a.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Encore Sat. 2:14 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:04 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m. BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ HBO Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 9:50 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. 7 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Sat. 6 a.m.

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ EPIX Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Over the Hedge (2006) ★★★ TOON Mon. 5 p.m. TOON Mon. 6 p.m. TOON Tues. 2 p.m. TOON Tues. 3 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ AMC Sun. Noon AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Encore Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 7:35 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. 11 p.m. Showtime Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Cinemax Sun. 11:43 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 5:58 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ AMC Tues. Noon AMC Tues. Noon

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 6 a.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 3:01 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

Signs (2002) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 10:34 a.m. Syfy Tues. 12:06 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Starz Mon. 4:35 p.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Wed. 6:20 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. Noon

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 10:25 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sat. 12:01 p.m. TNT Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 10 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TBS Sun. Noon

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Mon. 7:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ HBO Fri. 4:35 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Syfy Fri. 7:25 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4:25 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Syfy Sat. 11 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Syfy Sat. 7 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6:45 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ HBO Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 3:35 p.m.

