What’s on TV Monday: ‘Snowpiercer’ on TNT; ‘March’ on the CW; ‘Secrets of Playboy’ on A&E
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Neighborhood After the community is rattled by an earthquake, Dave (Max Greenfield) goes to extremes trying to prepare his family for the Big One, or at least the next one. Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Kenan Kimrie Lewis, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane and Don Johnson star in two new episodes of the comedy. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
March This new documentary series explores the marching band culture that thrives at many HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), including Houston’s Prairie View A&M University. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor Clayton confronts one of the women about a rumor. Also, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays a surprise visit and Nicole Eggert coaches the women. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star As an arctic cold front and ice storm continues to wreak havoc, Owen (Rob Lowe) works to rescue stranded migrants while T.K.'s (Ronen Rubinstein) life is in jeopardy and Grace (Sierra Aylina McClain) is preparing to give birth in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge teams of two to bake and decorate cream puffs. 8 p.m. Food Network
Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS (N) 9 p.m. CBS
That’s My Jam Celebrity guests Jay Pharoah, Nikki Glaser, Terry Crews and Dan Finnerty compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances in this new episode. Jimmy Fallon hosts. 9 p.m. NBC
4400 Mildred (Autumn Best) resurfaces and Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones) receives shocking news about his brother. Brittany Adebumola, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore and Cory Jeacoma also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. the CW
POV The new episode “Not Going Quietly” profiles attorney Ady Barkan, who was a rising star in progressive politics until 2016 when at age 32 he was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Since then he and his allies have worked tirelessly to expose glaring inequities in the American healthcare system. 9 p.m. KOCE
Secrets of Playboy This new documentary series, premiering with two episodes, looks at the media empire built by publisher Hugh Hefner. 9 and 10 p.m. A&E
The Gilded Age This new period drama created by Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”) opens in 1882 and recalls a period of American history that witnessed immense economic change and a dramatic clash between the “old ways” and a new era. Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon star, with a supporting ensemble that includes Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Michael Cerveris, Donna Murphy, Bill Irwin, Kelli O’Hara and Carrie Coons. 9 p.m. HBO
Snowpiercer Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) joins the cast as this series adaptation of the action movie returns for its third season. Daveed Diggs, Katie McGuinness, Jennifer Connelly and Sean Bean star. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
The Cleaning Lady Thony (Elodie Yung) is given an ultimatum by Garrett (Oliver Hudson) that could compromise her son’s (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle) access to medical treatment in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
NCIS: Hawai’i (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Promised Land Two Latinx families are bitter rivals for power and influence in the Sonoma Valley in this new drama. John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino and Bellamy Young star. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Kings visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. BSW
College Basketball Arizona State visits USC, 8 p.m. ESPN2; Louisville visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits Kansas, 6 p.m. ESPN; St. John’s visits Seton Hall, 6 p.m. FS1
Australian Open Tennis Quarterfinals, 4 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Author Jay Shetty. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”); Lacey Chabert. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Marlee Matlin; Abigail Cowen; Karolina Protsenko performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick ... Boom!”); Sherri Shepherd. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”); guest co-host Earthquake. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tiffany Haddish; Paris Hilton; Earl Sweatshirt performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Milo Ventimiglia; James Austin Johnson; Larnell Lewis. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
In Her Shoes (2005) 8:42 a.m. and 6:46 p.m. Encore
The East (2013) 8:57 a.m. Cinemax
Atomic Blonde (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Chasing Amy (1997) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax
The End of the Tour (2015) 11:10 a.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
The Dirty Dozen (1967) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) Noon AMC
Solaris (2002) 12:50 p.m. HBO
Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) 1 p.m. KCET
Ex Machina (2014) 1 and 11:05 p.m. TMC
Wedding Crashers (2005) 1:30 and 7 p.m. MTV
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 2:02 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 2:31 p.m. Syfy
Antwone Fisher (2002) 2:46 p.m. Cinemax
Cast Away (2000) 3 p.m. Freeform
Gladiator (2000) 4:25 p.m. Showtime
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 4:35 p.m. Starz
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 5:05 p.m. TNT
Point Break (1991) 5:15 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 6 p.m. Syfy
Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 6:05 p.m. Epix
The Last Duel (2021) 6:20 p.m. HBO
Swingers (1996) 6:22 p.m. Cinemax
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 6:24 p.m. Starz
Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
A League of Their Own (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount
Casino (1995) 8 p.m. AMC
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Locke (2013) 8 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 9:15 p.m. Syfy
Enemy (2013) 9:30 p.m. TMC
Mean Girls (2004) 9:55 p.m. Paramount
Pulp Fiction (1994) 11 p.m. Showtime
Doctor Sleep (2019) 11:02 p.m. TNT
TV highlights for Jan. 23-29 include a second season of “Resident Alien” on Syfy and a two-night documentary about Janet Jackson on Lifetime and A&E
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Dark Knight’ on Paramount; ‘Ghandi’ on TCM; ‘Rocky’ on Cinemax
Movies on TV this week: January 23: ‘The Dark Knight’ on Paramount; ‘Ghandi’ on TCM; ‘Rocky’ on Cinemax; ‘Terms of Endearment’ on KCOP
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 23 - 29 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.