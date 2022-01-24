What’s on TV Monday: ‘Snowpiercer’ on TNT; ‘March’ on the CW; ‘Secrets of Playboy’ on A&E

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood After the community is rattled by an earthquake, Dave (Max Greenfield) goes to extremes trying to prepare his family for the Big One, or at least the next one. Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Kenan Kimrie Lewis, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane and Don Johnson star in two new episodes of the comedy. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

March This new documentary series explores the marching band culture that thrives at many HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), including Houston’s Prairie View A&M University. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor Clayton confronts one of the women about a rumor. Also, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays a surprise visit and Nicole Eggert coaches the women. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star As an arctic cold front and ice storm continues to wreak havoc, Owen (Rob Lowe) works to rescue stranded migrants while T.K.'s (Ronen Rubinstein) life is in jeopardy and Grace (Sierra Aylina McClain) is preparing to give birth in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge teams of two to bake and decorate cream puffs. 8 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS (N) 9 p.m. CBS

That’s My Jam Celebrity guests Jay Pharoah, Nikki Glaser, Terry Crews and Dan Finnerty compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances in this new episode. Jimmy Fallon hosts. 9 p.m. NBC

4400 Mildred (Autumn Best) resurfaces and Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones) receives shocking news about his brother. Brittany Adebumola, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore and Cory Jeacoma also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. the CW

POV The new episode “Not Going Quietly” profiles attorney Ady Barkan, who was a rising star in progressive politics until 2016 when at age 32 he was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Since then he and his allies have worked tirelessly to expose glaring inequities in the American healthcare system. 9 p.m. KOCE

Secrets of Playboy This new documentary series, premiering with two episodes, looks at the media empire built by publisher Hugh Hefner. 9 and 10 p.m. A&E

The Gilded Age This new period drama created by Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”) opens in 1882 and recalls a period of American history that witnessed immense economic change and a dramatic clash between the “old ways” and a new era. Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon star, with a supporting ensemble that includes Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Michael Cerveris, Donna Murphy, Bill Irwin, Kelli O’Hara and Carrie Coons. 9 p.m. HBO

Snowpiercer Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) joins the cast as this series adaptation of the action movie returns for its third season. Daveed Diggs, Katie McGuinness, Jennifer Connelly and Sean Bean star. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

The Cleaning Lady Thony (Elodie Yung) is given an ultimatum by Garrett (Oliver Hudson) that could compromise her son’s (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle) access to medical treatment in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

NCIS: Hawai’i (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Promised Land Two Latinx families are bitter rivals for power and influence in the Sonoma Valley in this new drama. John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino and Bellamy Young star. 10 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Kings visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. BSW

College Basketball Arizona State visits USC, 8 p.m. ESPN2; Louisville visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits Kansas, 6 p.m. ESPN; St. John’s visits Seton Hall, 6 p.m. FS1

Australian Open Tennis Quarterfinals, 4 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Jay Shetty. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”); Lacey Chabert. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Marlee Matlin; Abigail Cowen; Karolina Protsenko performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick ... Boom!”); Sherri Shepherd. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”); guest co-host Earthquake. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tiffany Haddish; Paris Hilton; Earl Sweatshirt performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Milo Ventimiglia; James Austin Johnson; Larnell Lewis. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

In Her Shoes (2005) 8:42 a.m. and 6:46 p.m. Encore

The East (2013) 8:57 a.m. Cinemax

Atomic Blonde (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Chasing Amy (1997) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax

The End of the Tour (2015) 11:10 a.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

The Dirty Dozen (1967) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) Noon AMC

Solaris (2002) 12:50 p.m. HBO

Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) 1 p.m. KCET

Ex Machina (2014) 1 and 11:05 p.m. TMC

Wedding Crashers (2005) 1:30 and 7 p.m. MTV

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 2:02 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 2:31 p.m. Syfy

Antwone Fisher (2002) 2:46 p.m. Cinemax

Cast Away (2000) 3 p.m. Freeform

Gladiator (2000) 4:25 p.m. Showtime

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 4:35 p.m. Starz

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 5:05 p.m. TNT

Point Break (1991) 5:15 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 6 p.m. Syfy

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 6:05 p.m. Epix

The Last Duel (2021) 6:20 p.m. HBO

Swingers (1996) 6:22 p.m. Cinemax

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 6:24 p.m. Starz

Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

A League of Their Own (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount

Casino (1995) 8 p.m. AMC

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 8 p.m. FX

Locke (2013) 8 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 9:15 p.m. Syfy

Enemy (2013) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Mean Girls (2004) 9:55 p.m. Paramount

Pulp Fiction (1994) 11 p.m. Showtime

Doctor Sleep (2019) 11:02 p.m. TNT

