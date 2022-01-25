Queen Latifah weighs in on Chris Noth’s ‘dicey’ firing from ‘The Equalizer’

Queen Latifah is speaking out about the firing of her co-star Chris Noth in the wake of recent sexual assault allegations — and she hopes justice will prevail.

Noth, who was accused of misconduct by several women in December, was dropped from the CBS crime drama in the wake of the scandal. Although the “Sex and the City” veteran has denied the allegations against him, the fallout has been swift.

Speaking publicly about her co-star for the first time, Latifah said it was “still surreal.”

“It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” she said during a recent appearance on “People (The TV Show!).” “That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.”

The Grammy-winning singer stars in “The Equalizer” as former CIA operative Robyn McCall. She also serves as an executive producer and said the show is still figuring out what to do about Noth’s character.

When Universal Television and CBS addressed the Noth allegations late last year, they said that he “will no longer film additional episodes.” The series had been on hiatus at the time and had aired seven episodes from its second season.

Queen Latifah, left, and Chris Noth in the pilot of CBS’ crime drama “The Equalizer.” (Barbara Nitke / CBS)

“The Equalizer” returned with two new episodes earlier this month, and only one featured Noth’s former CIA director, William Bishop.

“Chris’ character’s obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry,” Latifah added. “And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”

The Oscar-nominated star and Noth had filmed “The Equalizer” together since 2020. The first season aired in February 2021, and Season 2 followed in October.

Since the Hollywood Reporter’s year-end report detailing allegations of sexual abuse by two women, more women have come forward. Noth has since been dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, and reportedly has been removed from the finale of the “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That” after appearing briefly in the series’ premiere.