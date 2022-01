Movies on TV this week: ‘Avatar’ on IFC; ‘Patton’ on Encore; ’Goodbye, Mr. Chips’ on TCM

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 30 - Feb 5, 2022

Aliens (1986) Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) Showtime Thur. 3 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

Fort Apache (1948) TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Giant (1956) TCM Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Harper (1966) TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Madame Bovary (1949) TCM Mon. Noon

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) EPIX Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Patton (1970) Encore Sat. 12:38 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. Noon TNT Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Showtime Thur. 3:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:45 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Cinemax Thur. 11:23 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Jan 30 - Feb 5, 2022

Avatar (2009) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 5 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ E! Fri. 10 p.m. E! Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ TNT Sat. 8:45 a.m. Sundance Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Father Figures (2017) ★ Bravo Sat. 2 a.m.

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) ★★ TNT Sat. 6 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Bravo Fri. 7 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 6 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:58 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 12:58 p.m. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Bravo Fri. 5 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

Prometheus (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:45 a.m.

A Raisin in the Sun (1961) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Rosewood (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ AMC Sun. 6:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Bravo Fri. 2 a.m. E! Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Who’s Harry Crumb? (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Jan 30 - Feb 5, 2022

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 2 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 9:40 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 3 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 3:40 a.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Thur. 6:30 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 5 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 12:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:41 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Starz Wed. 6:59 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Sat. 9 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Tues. 2 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 3:07 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:37 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Sun. 7:55 p.m. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m. BET Fri. 6:30 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ E! Fri. 10 p.m. E! Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Bustin’ Loose (1981) ★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 6:15 p.m. FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 6:15 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:45 a.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ TNT Sat. 8:45 a.m. Sundance Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ TNT Mon. 10 a.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 6:20 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 7 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ HBO Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 2 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 6 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 4 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ BET Sun. 12:30 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ HBO Tues. 1:40 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ USA Tues. 10:08 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Thur. 4 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ AMC Tues. Noon BBC America Tues. 3 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ HBO Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ TNT Fri. 7:30 p.m. TNT Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 9:43 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 7:15 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Encore Wed. 1:12 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:15 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Sun. 7 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Encore Wed. 7 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:45 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Bravo Fri. 7 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Ovation Fri. 6 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Thur. 5:30 p.m. FX Fri. 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E! Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 6 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E! Sun. Noon

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ HBO Fri. 1:20 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sun. 8:10 p.m. Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 12:40 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 9:15 a.m. EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:59 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Fri. 7:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Fri. 4:10 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:30 p.m. MLB Wed. 5 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ E! Sun. 7:30 p.m. E! Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Encore Mon. 5:10 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:05 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Tues. 2:25 p.m.

Love Story (1970) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ POP Sat. 1:55 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ POP Sat. 10:45 a.m. POP Sat. 5 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 5:05 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ E! Fri. 6 p.m. E! Sat. 4 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ HBO Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Bravo Fri. 5 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Encore Sun. 2:46 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 12:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ CMT Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Over the Hedge (2006) ★★★ TOON Sat. 6 p.m. TOON Sat. 7 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Patton (1970) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 12:38 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ AMC Sun. 10:02 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 2:25 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 8:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. Syfy Tues. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 6 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 2:48 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 a.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 10:28 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:28 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:15 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 5 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Wed. 2:58 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:33 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ovation Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Sun. 11 a.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 1:52 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Time Bandits (1981) ★★★ TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 3:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Syfy Sun. 11:05 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:30 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ HBO Wed. 4:45 a.m. HBO Thur. 2 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Syfy Sun. 5 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m. Paramount Fri. 9:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Syfy Sun. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:25 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Syfy Sun. 2:20 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Syfy Sun. 11:25 a.m. Paramount Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Cinemax Thur. 11:23 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

The Verdict (1982) ★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ TBS Sat. 4 p.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 12:10 p.m.

