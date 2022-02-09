How the ‘Boba Fett’ finale sets up ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 — and beyond

This story contains spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 7.

If “The Book of Boba Fett” has proved anything, it’s that Peli Motto deserves her own spin-off.

The resourceful Mos Eisley mechanic plays a key role in facilitating the reunion “The Mandalorian” fans have long been waiting for. “Boba Fett” Chapter 7, titled “In the Name of Honor,” finally sees Grogu back with the Mandalorian after they share an emotional moment that just happens to take place during Boba Fett and his allies’ big showdown against the Pyke syndicate.

A showdown befitting a season finale, the episode-long battle includes Boba facing off against his old mentor Cad Bane, Krrsantan fending off some Trandoshans, and even a Rancor taking on a couple powerful Scorpenek droids.

The episode wraps after Boba and Fennec Shand successfully eliminate their Pyke syndicate problem, offering a glimpse of the town of Mos Espa starting to rebuild.

While this chapter of “The Book of Boba Fett” might have closed, here’s what the finale leaves open for future “Star Wars” installments, including the forthcoming “Mandalorian” Season 3.

Grogu has made a big choice in “The Book of Boba Fett.” (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Grogu’s choice

Luke Skywalker presented Grogu with an ultimatum in Chapter 6 of “The Book of Boba Fett”: Inherit Yoda’s lightsaber and continue with his Jedi training or accept a gift from the Mandalorian and return to the bounty hunter.

It appears for Grogu, the choice is simple, clearing the way for his adventures with space dad Mando to continue in “The Mandalorian” Season 3.

Grogu’s decision is likely unsurprising to “Star Wars” fans familiar with the sequel trilogy of films. In “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” (2017), set a few decades after the events of “The Book of Boba Fett,” Luke explains how his Jedi school (and its students) were destroyed by his nephew. With Grogu choosing to leave Luke’s school, his future remains open to different possibilities.

But it’s clear Grogu’s short time with Luke has helped him become a bit more in tune with the Force. Fans will just have to wait and see whether his talents will further develop in “The Mandalorian.”

Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in the sixth episode of “The Book of Boba Fett.” (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Who’s in the Bacta tank?

The “Boba Fett” post-credits scene shows the modifier — the modification artist whose procedure helped save Fennec’s life — standing above Boba’s bacta tank. Inside the bacta tank is Cobb Vanth, the marshal of Freetown who Cad Bane shot and left for dead in “Boba Fett” Episode 6.

The revelation that Vanth is still alive leaves open the possibility of his appearance in future “Star Wars” projects.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand

After the rubble from the final battle clears, it appears Boba and Fennec have won over the residents of Mos Espa by clearing the Pyke syndicate and its spice business off of Tatooine. How long peace will last on the Outer Rim planet is unknown, but Boba and Fennec appear to have a reliable team of allies to help keep any scum and villainy at bay.