Happy Valentine’s Day, ‘Bridgerton’ fans: Netflix drops Season 2 trailer

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix has dropped a trailer for the second season of its popular romance series “Bridgerton.”

Released Monday, the dramatic preview follows Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the new protagonist of Season 2, on his quest for a love match. It also introduces a few fresh faces in the process.

“Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?” gossip columnist Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) asks in the minute-long promo.

“As the members of our ton questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing: honing my skills. No, even better. I’ve been sharpening my knives. For all of you.”

Cast members making their “Bridgerton” debuts include onscreen sisters Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton — billed by Netflix as “a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools.”

Throughout the clip, Ashley’s Kate and Bailey’s Anthony steal fleeting, curious glances at each other between lavish balls, steamy kisses, shocked gasps and tense sword fights.

Executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and based on “The Viscount Who Loved Me” — the second installment in author Julia Quinn’s bestselling “Bridgerton” book series — the sophomore season of the hit period drama also features returning characters Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlin), Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Feathertington (Polly Walker).

One actor who won’t be back for Season 2, however, is Season 1 breakout Regé-Jean Page, who announced in April — much to his newfound fans’ dismay — that he would not reprise his heartthrob role as Duke Simon Basset of Hastings opposite Dynevor’s Daphne.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke,” he wrote at the time. “Joining this family — not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

The second season of “Bridgerton” begins streaming March 25 on Netflix.