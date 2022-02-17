Bad news: ‘Stranger Things’ will end with Season 5. Good news? Season 4 is extra long

“Stranger Things” fans, get ready to say “over and out” to the hit Netflix series.

But not quite yet.

“Stranger Things” creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer announced Thursday that the sci-fi period drama will end with Season 5. But first, Netflix will release the show’s highly anticipated fourth season in two parts — dropping on May 27 and July 1.

“Hi nerds! Do you copy? It’s been a little while,” the Duffer brothers wrote in a statement. “With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.

“Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes. ... It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end.”

“Stranger Things” stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown as a ragtag bunch of adolescent misfits growing up in the sleepy town of Hawkins, Ind., in the 1980s.

Twins Matt Duffer, left, and Ross Duffer at the “Stranger Things” Season 3 premiere in June 2019. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

Led by Brown’s telekinetic Eleven, the kids must repeatedly band together to save Hawkins from terrifying monsters, mad scientists and evil forces from a different dimension.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons,” the Duffers’ statement said.

“It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”

Among the older, supporting cast members of “Stranger Things” are David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke and Winona Ryder. Since premiering in 2016, the spooky series has consistently reigned as one of Netflix’s most popular titles and collected seven prime-time Emmy Awards.

On Twitter, Netflix teased that the upcoming chapter of “Stranger Things” will be double the length of Season 3, as well as “the most intense season so far” — featuring “new locations, new characters, and the biggest threat yet.”

In their message, the Duffers wrote, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.

“But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support.”