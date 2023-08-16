Advertisement
Millie Bobby Brown is cool with ‘Stranger Things’ coming to an end: ‘It’s like senior year’

Millie Bobby Brown poses in a pink halter dress with black-and-white flowers, with her hair up.
Millie Bobby Brown says she’s ready for the conclusion of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Everyone’s favorite telekinetic teenager from Hawkins, Ind., is ready to leave the world of demogorgons behind her.

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she has mentally embraced the impending end of her star-making role as Eleven in the supernatural Netflix series.

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” Brown told Women’s Wear Daily.

“Stranger Things” creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer announced last year that the sci-fi period drama will end with Season 5, which has halted its production amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

“You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life,” Brown added.

So what else does the 19-year-old actor have going on at the moment?

She is preparing for the release of her debut novel, “Nineteen Steps,” a historic narrative based on her family history, in September.

The book is set in wartime Bethnal Green, an East London neighborhood, and focuses on 18-year-old Nellie Morris, an assistant at the mayor’s office who is struggling to find normalcy amid the ongoing conflict, according to the book’s publisher, HarperCollins.

In April, Brown announced that she was engaged to her longtime partner, Jake Bongiovi.

“I can say that the [wedding] planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life,” Brown said.

Brown’s acceptance of the termination of “Stranger Things” echoes the sentiments of her costar and onscreen adoptive father, David Harbour.

“I do love the show. And I do love the character. But I don’t want to be just that character. I don’t want to be just that guy,” the 48-year-old actor told Insider in late June. “[I]t’s tricky because you don’t want to s— on the people that love you for this thing that you did that you also love. But at the same time, you kind of want to leave the nest. ... I don’t want people yelling ‘Hopper’ on the street every five minutes the rest of my life.”

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the Netflix drama, has expressed fear about leaving the show behind.

“There’s kind of an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they’re going to finish their journeys,” he told Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. “But also, there’s like a deep fear. Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance.”

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

