Without further ado: The 2022 Tony Awards will air live on the West Coast

An elaborate stage and theater with velvet and gold accents.
The stage for the 2019 Tony Awards at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
To celebrate 75 years of honoring excellence in theater, the 2022 Tony Awards will be broadcast live across the country for the first time in the show’s history.

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced Wednesday that this year’s three-hour Tony ceremony will take place June 12 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. CBS will air the telecast from 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific, breaking a decades-long tradition of delayed viewing options for West Coast households.

The show will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+, where subscribers will have exclusive access to a preshow celebration starting at 4 p.m. Pacific.

Until now, West Coast viewers have been forced to watch a rerun of the Tonys three hours after the East Coast already saw the special. Last year, even the Paramount+ stream was pushed back to 9 p.m. for West Coast audiences.

On May 3, the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing will unveil the nominees for the 2022 Tony Awards. The cut-off date to submit stage productions for Tony consideration is April 28.

Last year, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” dominated by securing a whopping 10 awards, including best musical. The pandemic-era event followed a brutal period for the theater community, which was hit hard by COVID-19 amid an extended Broadway shutdown.

Christi Carras

