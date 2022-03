Movies on TV this week: ‘Pulp Fiction’ on TMC and Showtime; ‘The Founder’ on KCET

Movies on TV the week of March 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, March 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of March 13 - 19, 2022

Alien (1979) TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Aliens (1986) TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Annie Hall (1977) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Babette’s Feast (1987) TCM Sun. 2 a.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Dead Man Walking (1995) EPIX Mon. 1:35 p.m.

Dodsworth (1936) TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Elmer Gantry (1960) TCM Sun. 10 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) VH1 Sat. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) TCM Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Hamlet (1948) TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

The Informer (1935) TCM Mon. 10 p.m.

Interrupted Melody (1955) TCM Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Julius Caesar (1953) TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Lost Horizon (1937) TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Marty (1955) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

National Velvet (1944) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Oliver! (1968) TCM Thur. 7:45 p.m.

On Golden Pond (1981) TCM Sat. 8 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Thur. 7:25 p.m.

Rashomon (1950) TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Rocky (1976) Cinemax Wed. 10 a.m.

Sergeant York (1941) TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

The Sting (1973) TCM Fri. 8:45 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) EPIX Thur. 5:45 p.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) TCM Tues. 10 p.m.

Watch on the Rhine (1943) TCM Sat. 7 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of March 13 - 19, 2022

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Bravo Mon. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m. BBC America Fri. 4 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Mon. 2:30 p.m. MTV Mon. 7 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Bravo Tues. 6 a.m. Bravo Wed. 1:31 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Bravo Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ IFC Fri. Noon IFC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Bravo Sun. 6 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon

Father Figures (2017) ★ Bravo Sat. 2:05 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:37 a.m. Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Bravo Mon. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Mon. 11 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 12:56 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Mon. 6 a.m. Bravo Sat. 6 a.m.

The Jerk (1979) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Money Train (1995) ★ IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 a.m. BBC America Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:45 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ BBC America Fri. 9:59 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Bravo Fri. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:37 a.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ E! Sun. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ E! Sun. 12:30 p.m. E! Mon. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11 a.m. Bravo Sat. 8:20 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Bravo Fri. 10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Bravo Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 7 p.m. BBC America Tues. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:27 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 3:28 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Bravo Sat. 10:53 a.m. Bravo Sun. 3 a.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 12:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of March 13 - 19, 2022

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ TBS Fri. 10 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 7 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:03 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:22 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m. BBC America Fri. 4 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ TNT Tues. 1:30 a.m. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TNT Tues. 3 p.m. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Encore Fri. 3:51 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Mon. 2:30 p.m. MTV Mon. 7 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Disney Sun. 7 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Fri. 6:10 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ HBO Mon. 11:40 a.m. HBO Sat. 6 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ FS1 Fri. 6 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 3 p.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ FXX Fri. 9:30 a.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m. POP Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ IFC Fri. Noon IFC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ HBO Tues. 12:50 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ TNT Sun. 4 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:02 a.m. Syfy Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ BET Sat. 11 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ TMC Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ HBO Thur. 4:40 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. 11:20 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 11:35 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:37 a.m. Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ TCM Sun. Noon

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 2:10 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Showtime Wed. 5:35 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ VH1 Sat. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Free Guy (2021) ★★★ HBO Thur. 2:10 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 6:01 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ TCM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Goodbye Girl (1977) ★★★ TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ E! Sun. 7 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 7 p.m. Syfy Sat. 12:04 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Heaven Can Wait (1978) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 12:56 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ VH1 Fri. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ BBC America Sat. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 11:18 p.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Starz Sun. 11:54 a.m.

The Jerk (1979) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 9 p.m. CMT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Encore Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ BBC America Sun. 6:59 a.m. BBC America Fri. 3:59 a.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Encore Fri. 4:23 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ EPIX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 3 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 6:50 p.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ TOON Mon. 5 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Freeform Mon. Noon

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Encore Sun. 10 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Paramount Wed. 9 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ TOON Sun. 4 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 1:03 a.m. AMC Sun. 2:54 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 5:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ E! Sun. 3 p.m. E! Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 3 p.m. Freeform Wed. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 2:35 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Wed. 8:25 a.m.

On Golden Pond (1981) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 8 p.m.

Out of Africa (1985) ★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Mon. 5:55 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ TCM Sat. 10 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Syfy Fri. 11 a.m. Syfy Sat. 1 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Thur. 7:25 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:37 a.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Starz Thur. 3:19 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 5:25 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:01 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Cinemax Wed. 10 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Syfy Tues. 2 p.m. Syfy Wed. 1 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ BBC America Wed. Noon

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 3:10 p.m. Showtime Mon. 8:25 a.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 3 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 7 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ TMC Sun. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Tues. 10:34 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ FX Sat. 5 p.m.

The Sting (1973) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 8:45 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Fri. 10:54 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 5:43 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ E! Sun. 5 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Wolf (1994) ★★ TMC Wed. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:40 a.m.

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

