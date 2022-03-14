In ‘The Kardashians’ trailer, the family is set to divebomb back into our living rooms

So. Much. Drone. Footage.

There’s a new look for the Kardashians’ new Hulu reality show, imaginatively titled “The Kardashians,” and it’s shown off to hurl-inducing effect in a trailer released Monday.

We fly around the outside of Kylie Jenner’s mansion. Spin around and out of Kourtney Kardashian’s backyard. Dive in on Kendall Jenner meditating, swoop down on Kim Kardashian reviewing papers, circle Khloé Kardashian out by her pool and come in for a landing in Kris Jenner’s office.

And that’s all in the first 15 seconds.

“Life without cameras was a big change for us,” Kim says in a voiceover. The family’s flagship E! series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” aired its finale last June after 15 years and 20 seasons.

But now they’re back, and according to a Hulu release they are ready “to give truth to their stories,” whatever that means. (Are we talking Instagram Stories? Is there a brand partnership here? It’s all so confusing.)

“From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight,” Hulu said in the release.

Clothes, jewels, cars, engagements, kids and babies and drama with assorted baby daddies all appear to be on tap for the six women who lead “The Kardashians.”

Lots of Kardashian-related men appear too, including Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Travis Barker and, of course, Kanye West.

“He told me that my career is over,” Kim shares. Things with Ye, she says, are “really hard.”

Pete Davidson isn’t seen, but his presence is felt as Kris says with a big smile, “This is a relationship that I don’t think anyone saw coming.” Kim smiles and chuckles as she is caught texting with — perhaps — her new beau. (She promised in a recent interview that Davidson wasn’t against being featured in the show, if the circumstances were right.)

“Why are we always making excuses for the people that traumatize us?,” a very serious Khloé wonders out loud in one scene. Of course, any answer to that question will come on or after the show’s debut next month.

And as much as the new series purports to be doing things differently, supposedly, some things will stay the same.

“They’re gonna like you for who you are, not what you wear,” Disick says in a scene shot in a changing room as Kim pouts into a mirror. Then he adds, in deadpan fashion, “I’m just kidding. Obviously.”

“The Kardashians” hits Hulu on April 14.