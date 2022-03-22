Kid Rock gushes to Tucker Carlson about friendship with Trump: ‘He just cuts it up’

That guy Trump, he’s a total cut-up.

That’s according to Kid Rock, who appeared to have a heck of a good time talking to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night about what a blast it was to play golf and hang out with the former leader of the free world.

The Donald and the Kid, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, met at the White House after the “American Bad Ass” singer-rapper and his fellow conservative, rock musician Ted Nugent, got an invitation from former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

“We ended up becoming buddies,” Kid Rock said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Spend a lot of time [together] at the golf course now. It’s really weird to get phone calls from him and stuff. It’s kind of mind-blowing.”

Hanging with Trump is, in his words, “Awesome. So much fun. He just knows how to have fun. Doesn’t take it too seriously. He’s engaging.” He said that the former president “was a little different” after losing the 2020 election but that he was back to being himself now.

“He sits down, he just cuts it up. Just starts cutting it up. It’s just how sharp he is. It’s incredible,” said Kid Rock, whose new album, “Bad Reputation,” dropped Monday.

The singer talked about one area where he and Trump find common ground: mouthing off.

“Trump, yeah, he speaks off the cuff. I understand what it’s like. Sometimes you get it wrong ...,” he said. “But I would way rather hear somebody come from here [he touches his heart] and get it wrong once in a while than see this contrived — pretty much every politician until he came along, everything was scripted.”

Kid Rock — who showed up to the interview in a “Let’s Go Brandon Edition” Rolls-Royce with a Waffle House license plate holder — bonded with Carlson as well over their shared conservatism and praised conservatives nowadays as being “a little hipper, a little more out in the open” than when he was growing up.

“And I’m sure that’ll be the headline tomorrow ...,” he added, speaking about the mainstream media. “I can already see their headlines on this interview: ‘Tucker and Kid Rock’s Love Story Together’”

Sorry to disappoint, dude. We decided to go with the Trump angle instead.

The interview, incidentally, was done during the couple of days Carlson spent recently with Kid Rock in Tennessee, shooting a documentary for a “Tucker Carlson Originals” series coming out this summer.