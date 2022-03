Movies on TV this week: ‘Free Guy’ on HBO; ‘Gone With the Wind’ on TCM; ‘Forrest Gump,’ VH1

Movies on TV the week of March 27 - April 2 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, March 27 - April 2 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of March 27 - April 2, 2022

Alien (1979) TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Aliens (1986) TMC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

All About Eve (1950) TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) TMC Fri. 5:25 p.m.

An American in Paris (1951) TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

East of Eden (1955) TCM Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) VH1 Thur. 6 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Giant (1956) TCM Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

The Hustler (1961) TCM Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) TCM Wed. 7:45 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Piano (1993) TMC Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) TMC Tues. 8 p.m. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) EPIX Thur. 9:55 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

The Southerner (1945) TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Stagecoach (1939) TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

The Sting (1973) TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

The Thin Man (1934) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 12:15 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Twelve O’Clock High (1949) TCM Tues. 7:30 p.m.

The Virgin Spring (1959) TCM Fri. 2 a.m.

Waking Life (2001) Cinemax Wed. 9:48 a.m.

War and Peace (1966) TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of March 27 - April 2, 2022

American Pie (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Syfy Sun. 4:24 p.m. Bravo Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Syfy Sun. 6:55 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3 p.m. TNT Sat. 8:37 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:45 a.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Hang ‘Em High (1968) ★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Bravo Tues. 11:30 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ E! Sun. 6 a.m. E! Tues. 7:30 p.m. E! Wed. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Thur. Noon

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:37 p.m. Encore Sat. 8 a.m. Encore Sat. 5 p.m.

Knives Out (2019) ★★★ Bravo Fri. Noon Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ BBC America Sun. 2:32 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2:02 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 8:57 a.m. Bravo Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. Encore Sat. 10 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9 a.m. Bravo Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Bravo Wed. 2 a.m. Bravo Wed. 6 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Sat. Noon Sundance Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1:15 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of March 27 - April 2, 2022

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m. TRU Wed. 12:30 p.m. TOON Thur. 5 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ TMC Fri. 5:25 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) ★★★ TNT Sun. 5:03 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:05 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ TNT Sun. 2 p.m. TNT Mon. 2:02 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Syfy Sun. 6:55 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1 a.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Encore Mon. 3:23 a.m. Encore Mon. 11:49 a.m. Encore Mon. 11:24 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ EPIX Mon. 12:25 p.m. EPIX Thur. 6:40 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 2 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Fri. 3 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 4:26 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ HBO Mon. 10:30 a.m. HBO Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ FS1 Wed. 4 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ FX Fri. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Syfy Sun. 11:23 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 12:44 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ HBO Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 4:28 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ TNT Mon. 11:06 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 2 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:14 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ AMC Sat. 2:15 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:35 a.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ KCET Fri. 9:35 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Showtime Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ VH1 Thur. 6 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Free Guy (2021) ★★★ HBO Tues. 7:05 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ BBC America Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ BBC America Mon. 4:45 p.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) ★★★ TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Heaven Can Wait (1978) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Bravo Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ BBC America Thur. 8:45 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ CMT Sun. 6:30 p.m. CMT Mon. Noon

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ CMT Sun. 9 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 1 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Showtime Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Starz Wed. 7:46 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:55 a.m. Starz Thur. 2:39 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. Noon

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Encore Tues. 1:39 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Encore Sun. 2:59 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ EPIX Sun. 6:25 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 2 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ E! Sat. 9 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 3 p.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Fri. 11:45 a.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 12:20 p.m. EPIX Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9 a.m. Bravo Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ TMC Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 5 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Syfy Mon. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E! Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ Freeform Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Showtime Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 9:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7 p.m. Showtime Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4:56 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TNT Fri. 1 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TNT Wed. Noon TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Syfy Sun. 1:53 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 10 a.m. Showtime Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Tues. 4 p.m. Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m. TOON Fri. 5 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ EPIX Tues. 9:40 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:20 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ TOON Mon. 5 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ TOON Wed. 5 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ TOON Tues. 5 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sat. 9 a.m.

The Sting (1973) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ TBS Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sun. Noon

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 11:13 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ HBO Sat. 10 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Paramount Sat. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Paramount Sat. 9:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Paramount Sun. 12:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 1:32 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ BET Sun. 3 p.m.

