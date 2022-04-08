Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hit up her work party: ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just took their relationship to the next level: He had to go to one of her work parties on Thursday.

The beauty mogul and the “Saturday Night Live” star finally made their relationship “Kardashians” official by stepping out together for the premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

Except there was no actual posing together on the event’s black carpet.

The couple, who have been casually photographed repeatedly since first being linked back in October, arrived together. They held hands at Goya Studios in Los Angeles where Kardashian and her family debuted the latest chapter of their reality-TV journey after concluding E!'s long-running “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” last June.

The Skims founder wore a metallic Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed for her before the designer died in January. Davidson wore a black suit with a white T-shirt and sunglasses when they were photographed arriving, but Kardashian posed solo for the photographers while the actor waited for her at the end of the black carpet, TMZ reported.

The reality star and comedian first made headlines shortly after she hosted “SNL” in September and they kissed during a Disney-themed sketch in which she played Jasmine and he played Aladdin. While promoting her new show, Kardashian revealed this week that Davidson gave her the costumes for Valentine’s Day.

But it’s been a bumpy road since her hosting gig, as Davidson landed in the crosshairs of Kardashian’s now ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. Ye publicly harassed Davidson, whom he dubbed “Skete,” as the couple’s high-profile split after seven years of marriage played out. In March, Kardashian was declared legally single in court.

She stayed uncharacteristically quiet about her relationship with Davidson as the drama with Ye snowballed. But in March, Kardashian told Variety that “The Kardashians” viewers will learn “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” However, they won’t actually see the “SNL” star in any of the episodes that had been shot up to that point because Kardashian hadn’t filmed with him.

Also in attendance Thursday: Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian and her husband-to-be Travis Barker, as well as younger sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and momager Kris Jenner. Attendees were invited to hang out with the family and watch the first episode of the series, which begins streaming on Thursday.