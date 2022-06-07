There’s no crying in Prime Video’s ‘A League of Their Own’ reboot teaser

The Rockford Peaches are back and the bases are loaded in Prime Video’s new series “A League of Their Own,” a remake of Penny Marshall’s classic 1992 baseball film.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television debuted the series’ first-look teaser on Tuesday. The teaser is set to Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” and plays as a speech-free sizzle reel about the World War II era’s All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and the women who played in it. This time, the story includes “a group of new characters but some nods to the original” and more women of color.

But there’s no crying in the first look. Yet.

The short clip provides the look and feel of the adaptation rather than plot lines. And it’s not without a number of nostalgic elements paralleling the original film. Tryouts, stellar pitches, baseballs flying and a home run-worthy sprint alongside a speeding train fill up the half-minute tease.

“‘A League of Their Own’ evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball,” Prime Video said in a statement. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.”

The eight-episode series begins streaming on Prime Video on Aug. 12 and stars Chanté Adams (“The Photograph”), D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) and Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City). Jacobson also executive produces the series with Will Graham.

Jacobson plays Carson, Adams plays Max and Carden plays Greta. They’re joined by Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe and Nick Offerman as Dove. The series also stars Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey.

The project was first announced in 2018 and has changed format along the way; it was originally planned as a half-hour comedy series. Last summer, Deadline reported that Rosie O’Donnell, who played Doris Murphy in Marshall’s film, would make a guest appearance in the reboot. The series is based on the motion picture screenplay written by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and is based on the story by Kim Wilson and Kelly Candaele.