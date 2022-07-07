Husband of ‘One Tree Hill’ star Bevin Prince dies after being struck by lightning

William Friend, the husband of “One Tree Hill” alum Bevin Prince, has died after reportedly being struck by lightning while boating with friends near their home in Wilmington, N.C. He was 33.

Friend was struck around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday near Masonboro Island, according to the local NBC News affiliate, WECT. Marine units from the local sheriff’s and police departments responded after being flagged down during routine patrol.

Deputies performed CPR on Friend while taking him to the marina to meet with emergency medical services. EMS attempted to resuscitate him in an ambulance for 20 minutes but failed. His body was then taken to a hospital to meet with family members, WECT reported.

Friend was the chief executive of business-to-business platform Bisnow and helped the company attain global recognition in the commercial real estate industry, Bisnow said. He joined the company fresh out of college in 2010.

“What made Will special was his innate ability to inspire and motivate people — to raise people higher than they thought possible,” Bisnow‘s chief operating and financial officer Gregg Mayer said. “That is the culture he fostered at Bisnow and, ultimately, that will be his lasting legacy.”

“Supergirl” and “Walker” actor Odette Annable took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to Friend and share an update on Prince.

“The unimaginable has happened and we have to say goodbye to another friend, @britwilliam. My best friend @bevinaprince beloved husband,” Annable wrote. “Will, it feels surreal writing this. Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started. The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart.

“As I sit in your beautiful home, looking out onto the ocean, I keep thinking about what a gift you gave to Bevin. What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul,” she added. “The passion to help people, to build your business, to find happiness like I’d never seen from you living in North Carolina with Bevin.

Annable wrote that Friend was “perfect” for Prince “in every way” and encouraged people to support two organizations beloved by the couple, including Prince’s cycling company, Recess, and the Special Operators Transition Foundation.

“You supported her dreams, you made her feel seen, you adored her with every bit of your soul and I will forever be grateful to witness that kind of love. Being here with Bevin, hearing her share stories about you and your love breaks my heart for her, because she lost the love of her life and the world lost a really really good one,” Annable wrote.

Recess also posted a tribute thanking followers for “the outpouring of love and support.”

“Will’s knowledge, guidance, and support is the foundation that Recess is built on,” the Instagram post said. “Recess is the business that Will and his wife Bevin had been building and growing in their new North Carolina home. There was nothing Will respected or valued more than the American Dream, entrepreneurship, and women in business. We know he wanted to see this business continue to great success and lead to the employment of many more people. Creating rewarding and meaningful jobs for others was the legacy Will wanted to leave.”

Prince’s sister, Michelle Prince Calagis, on Wednesday set up a memorial fund for Friend on GoFundMe that has already raised more than $51,000 for Recess and Special Operators Transition Foundation, which offers transitional services and family stabilization support to military veterans and their kin.

“Will was passionate about any cause that honored our brave servicemen and women. He believed that all veterans deserved to be supported and honored to the greatest extent possible,” said the GoFundMe entry.