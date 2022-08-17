‘Mystery, mayhem and murder’: ‘Wednesday’ trailer debuts a new Addams family

Piranhas, cellos and arson? The trailer for the upcoming show “Wednesday” has everything a girl could dream of.

On Wednesday, Netflix aptly dropped the trailer for its upcoming Tim Burton series that centers on the daughter from “The Addams Family.” In the clip, Jenna Ortega embodies the beloved character with her black collared dress and jet-black hair in pigtails.

Viewers first see Ortega’s Wednesday moments before she’s expelled from school.

Walking deliberately into an indoor pool area while carrying two bags full of piranhas, she tells a team of bullying water-polo players, “The only person who gets to torture my brother is me.” Then she fills the pool with the flesh-eating fish.

Now entering a new chapter in her “very interesting educational journey” — apparently eight schools in five years — Wednesday enrolls at her parents’ alma mater, Nevermore Academy. According to Netflix, “Wednesday” will chart its titular character’s time at Nevermore, where she will master her supernatural powers while navigating teenage woes.

“Little did I know I’d be stepping into a nightmare full of mystery, mayhem and murder,” Wednesday says of her upcoming adventure. “I think I’m going to love it here.”

Though the series’ spotlight surely shines on Ortega, the trailer also offers a peek at Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. Among the other actors set to join the family’s grim and gloomy world are Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane and Percy Hynes White. Christina Ricci, who brought Wednesday Addams to life in the ‘90s, is also set to appear as a new character.

While fans on social media shared excitement for Ortega’s next role, writer Shea Serrano paid attention to another detail of the new iteration of the story of the creepy, kooky, mysterious and ooky family.

Advertisement

“Confirmation that the addams family is latino,” he tweeted. “Huge day for us.”

Ortega, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, has had previous gigs in the thriller world. She most recently starred in the latest “Scream” film and in Ti West’s “X.”

The clip, which also showed a quick glimpse of the disembodied hand Thing, concluded with the quintessential “Addams Family” double-snap.

Netflix has yet to set a release date for “Wednesday,” but says the series will premiere in the fall.