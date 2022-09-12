‘It’s come full circle!’: Jackée Harry celebrates Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 2022 Emmys win
Sheryl Lee Ralph isn’t the only supporting actress winner celebrating the Emmys tonight. Just minutes after the “Abbott Elementary” star won her first Emmy, 1987 Emmy winner Jackée Harry shared her excitement.
On Monday, the “227" actor tweeted that “winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was a lonely experience.”
“For 35 years I’ve been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series,” she wrote, sharing a photo from her Emmys night. “But that changes tonight...and it’s come full circle!”
Ralph became the second Black woman to win the award in that category. She won for her portrayal of longtime schoolteacher Barbara Howard in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.”
Delivering a variation on the traditional acceptance speech, Ralph sang a portion of Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species.” After her thunderous performance, the Tony-nominated actor thanked her family and “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson, who also had a big night.
