Here are this year’s Emmy winners: live updates
The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is set to honor television’s best and brightest tonight at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, broadcasting live on NBC and streaming on Peacock starting at 5 p.m. Pacific.
Final predictions have been made, with “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” coming into the ceremony leading the pack with 25 and 20 nominations, respectively. Kenan Thompson is set to host the show, and there are plenty of storylines to watch, including Rhea Seehorn receiving her first nomination for the final season of “Better Call Saul” and the possible history to be made as “Squid Game,” the first non-English-language program to earn a major Emmy nomination, enters the fray.
Winners will be updated below throughout the ceremony.
From what time the ceremony starts to where you can watch it to who’s hosting, here’s what you need to know about tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards.
Drama guest actress
Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”) | WINNER
Hope Davis (“Succession”)
Marcia Gay Harden (“The Morning Show”)
Martha Kelly (“Euphoria”)
Sanaa Lathan (“Succession”)
Harriet Walter (“Succession”)
Drama guest actor
Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) | WINNER
Adrien Brody (“Succession”)
James Cromwell (“Succession”)
Arian Moayed (“Succession”)
Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”)
Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)
Comedy guest actress
Laurie Metcalf (“Hacks”) | WINNER
Jane Adams (“Hacks”)
Harriet Sansom Harris (“Hacks”)
Jane Lynch (“Only Murders in the Building”)
Kaitlin Olson (“Hacks”)
Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”)
Comedy guest actor
Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”) | WINNER
Jerrod Carmichael (“Saturday Night Live”)
Bill Hader (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)
James Lance (“Ted Lasso”)
Christopher McDonald (“Hacks”)
Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”)
Television movie
“Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” | WINNER
“Ray Donovan: The Movie”
“Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon”
“The Survivor”
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”
Host for a reality or competition program
RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) | WINNER
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (“Making It”)
Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”)
Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”)
Variety special (live)
“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent” | WINNER
“The 64th Annual Grammy Awards”
“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’”
“The Oscars”
“Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!”
Variety special (prerecorded)
“Adele: One Night Only” | WINNER
“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”
“Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”
“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”
“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”
