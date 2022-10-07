For Round 2, Kanye West assures Tucker Carlson: ‘I will eventually be president’

A day after opening up about ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his support for former President Donald Trump, Kanye West gave Tucker Carlson another earful about his worldview in a two-hour conversation that the anchor said was originally scheduled for 30 minutes.

Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired more of its interview with the provocative rapper Friday. Former President Barack Obama, Elon Musk and West’s firm belief that he’ll be president one day were among the hot topics.

The second half of West’s conversation began with him speaking about Obama, whom he said he met in 2008.

“So brilliant that we cut through the line of racism,” West said, likening himself to Obama, late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, singer Nat “King” Cole and comedian Dave Chappelle.

“That was me and Obama’s connection, but as soon as I wasn’t saying what I was supposed to say as a rapper, our connection faded,” he said, adding that he doesn’t speak to Obama anymore, but will “talk to him if I see him.”

West also praised Obama and Abloh, who died in November 2021, as people who were “truly Black to their core, truly brilliant to their core.

“But, they went into situations thinking they could do it the white way,” he said.

The Yeezy fashion designer reiterated that he was not accepted by fellow celebrities after he aligned himself with Trump.

“It drove me crazy to not be able to say that I liked Trump. Think about it. It’s me. Imagine me not being able to say what I wanted because you got something you’re thinking, but you’re told you’re not allowed to say it in public,” he said. “Well, I never actually told people that I like Trump when he was running because I was bullied by Hollywood.”

Later in the interview, West spoke even more about news coverage, sharing his theory about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the “media rush” around the tragedy.

“Have I reached Alex Jones territory yet?” West asked Carlson, referring to the controversial podcast host.

“No, I think you’re telling the truth,” the Fox News personality reassured him, chuckling. “And that’s OK if you do.”

Throughout Friday’s conversation, West also mentioned “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (the hit song from the film “Encanto”), called Kardashian “one of the most beautiful people of all time” and likened his and Candace Owens’ recent Paris Fashion Week appearance to the Tiananmen Square incident.

As for the White House, West said he “will eventually be” president — and he wants Musk to be there with him. In Thursday’s interview with Carlson, West said that he’s well-acquainted with the Tesla CEO.

“But if I was in office right now, I’d be calling Elon everyday,” he said. “I’d have him sleeping in the White House. I’d say, ‘How do we use our platform as the most influential company — that’s a Freudian slip — the most influential country in the world to show the rest of the world how to live a simplified life?”

In the first half of his interview with Carlson, which was filmed Thursday at West’s L.A. office, the rap mogul explained why he wore that “White Lives Matter” shirt that stirred fierce debate at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

“I thought the shirt was a funny shirt,” he said. “I thought that the idea of me wearing it was funny.”

He said his father, who was a former member of the Black Panther Party, told him wearing the divisive garment was just a “Black man stating the obvious.” He also doubled down on previous sentiments about “White Lives Matter,” saying on Thursday that “it’s the obvious thing” that “they do.”

The rapper also addressed the backlash he received from the fashion community for his Paris Fashion Week attire. But while calling out critics Gigi Hadid and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, he somehow commented on musician and “good friend” Lizzo and her body.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … attack her for losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy,” West said. “If someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

He also touched on Kardashian’s close ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton, and how those connections influenced what he said about politicians.

“Me not saying I like Trump was a form of manipulation,” he said.

Speaking of Trump, West said his support for the former president made him a target. He claimed that his life was threatened for wearing Trump’s emblematic red “Make America Great Again” hat and that he was “bullied by Hollywood” for championing the former “Apprentice” star.

Despite his outward support for Trump during the 2016 presidential election, West seemed conflicted about their relationship.

“When I went to the White House, I called him after that to get ASAP Rocky out of jail. And one of the things he said to me is, ‘Kanye, you’re my friend. When you came to the White House, my Black approval rating went up 40%.’

“And for politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating,” he added. “The Democrats feel that they don’t owe us anything. And Republicans feel that they don’t owe us anything. Blacks have never demanded something for our vote.”