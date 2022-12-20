Chrisleys focus on therapy, Bible studies and their children ahead of prison term

As reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to start the new year in prison, they are focusing on their mental health, religion and family.

“My parents are definitely dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children,” Lindsie Chrisley told People of her father and stepmother.

The husband-and-wife stars of USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” will begin their years-long jail sentences on Jan. 17, according to legal documents reviewed by The Times. They were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in June.

In November, Todd Chrisley received a 12-year sentence, with 16 months’ probation. He will serve time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida.

Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months’ probation. She will serve her sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, also in Florida.

Lindsie Chrisley, the eldest daughter of Todd Chrisley and his ex-wife Teresa Terry, said in the People report that she was mostly spending time with her parents over the phone because she had to care for her children and couldn’t travel to Nashville.

“My parents regularly say, and I believe they’ve said on their podcast as well, that at this time it’s basically living every day like it’s your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville,” she told People.

Her entire family, Lindsie said, is “adjusting to what is now our new normal.”

Alex Little, family attorney for Todd and Julie Chrisley, said they planned to appeal their sentences and federal convictions. Little said prosecutors misled jurors about the Chrisleys not paying their taxes and relied on illegally obtained evidence throughout the trial.

Prosecutors said the Chrisleys, along with their accountant, submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans, defrauding banks of more than $36 million, to fund their expensive lifestyle. They said the couple spent the money on luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel. Prosecutors also said Julie Chrisley submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California, and the couple then refused to pay rent a few months after they started using the home.

The pair schemed to defraud the Internal Revenue Service to avoid paying taxes, prosecutors said. They failed to file tax returns or pay taxes from 2013 to 2016, even as their wealth amassed while they starred in their reality TV show, which debuted in 2014.

The flagship USA series spawned the spinoff show “Growing Up Chrisley,” which featured the couple’s adult children Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley. However, Deadline reported both projects would not move forward at NBCUniversal in light of the convictions.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

