‘Minx’ is seeing Starz: Canceled show finds a new home after HBO Max pulled the plug

Comedy series “Minx” will get another chance with viewers a month after its run was abruptly, and unexpectedly, cut short at HBO Max.

Starz announced Thursday that it will be the new home for the comedy from writer and executive producer Ellen Rapoport, and premiere its sophomore season. “Minx” debuted on HBO Max in March and follows an adult-entertainment publisher (Jake Johnson) who teams up with a young feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) to produce the first pornographic magazine catering to women.

“We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women,” Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz‘s president and CEO, said in a press release Thursday.

In the same release, Rapoport said she’s “absolutely thrilled” to continue the series, which HBO Max renewed for a second season in May before pulling the plug in December, at Starz.

“We’ve found the perfect home,” she said. “Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Starz’s “Minx” rescue may be a nice surprise for fans of the 1970s-set comedy, but the move was already in the works moments after the show’s cancellation.

Jake Johnson, left, and Ophelia Lovibond in “Minx.” (Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max)

Lionsgate TV, which is the studio behind the series, planned to shop the series to another platform, Deadline reported.

In December, Johnson said in an Instagram post that he’s “hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home.”

“The question is where,” he added.

Similarly, Rapaport shared her own optimism for the series on social media. In a since-deleted Instagram story, the showrunner channeled a beloved “Mean Girls” line to comment on the HBO Max situation.

“Get in loser, we’re going to a new streamer,” she captioned the story.

Now that the move to Starz is official, some of the cast members expressed their excitement in an Instagram video posted to Lionsgate TV’s page.

“Thank you to the fans for all of the love and support,” said Lovibond.

“We never finish early,” said Johnson. “Minx is back, and we’ve got a new home.”

Jessica Lowe, Idara Victor and Oscar Montoya were also featured in the video announcement.

See how fans on Twitter are celebrating the “Minx” news below:

MINX HAS BEEN PICKED UP IM GETTING MY SEASON 2 AND BEYOND😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — cheryl🏎 #DANKESEB (@schumacheryl) January 12, 2023

Minx was rescued by starz and I don’t have starz nooo 😭 — Kellie 🌻 | eras tour 3/17 & 3/18 (@klbegley15) January 12, 2023

Grateful to @STARZ for stepping in and giving #Minx a new home after HBO Max callously dropped the series in a cost-cutting measure despite filming for almost all of S2 being complete. — Faronheit (@faronheit) January 12, 2023