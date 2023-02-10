Advertisement
Television

Watch the trailer for the Weeknd’s SoFi show (the one where he didn’t lose his voice)

A man with an afro performs on a stadium stage wearing a tactical vest and black shirt, pants and gloves
The Weeknd performs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in November 2022.
(Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Live Nation)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

HBO has dropped a trailer for its live recording of one of the Weeknd’s performances at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood last fall.

The Weeknd performed four-ish sold-out shows in September and November at the tail end of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Why the “ish”? The “Blinding Lights” singer lost his voice during the second gig, abruptly ending the show just three songs into his set. The third and fourth shows were makeup performances after his cancellation.

Though it’s unclear which of the performances is the focal point for the upcoming special, “The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium,” it’s safe to assume he had his voice intact while HBO’s cameras were rolling.

The trailer, set to the Swedish House Mafia remix of “Sacrifice,” gives viewers a peak into the spectacle of a performance, which according to Times music critic Mikael Wood included “a giant inflatable moon” and “digital imagery to approximate a dystopian cityscape” while “a phalanx of dancers in hooded red robes conjured a vaguely occult vibe as they moved in formation around the singer down a lengthy runway.”

Advertisement

We even get a glimpse of the singer’s “creepy mask that made him resemble a victim of some botched plastic-surgery procedure.”

The Weeknd performs at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 2, 2022.

Music

The Weeknd abruptly ends his SoFi Stadium concert mid-song

Just three songs into his L.A. show, the Weeknd disappeared offstage, then returned to tell fans he had to stop.

During his first show at SoFi, HBO cameras were rolling for a different project altogether: The Grammy-winning chart-topper is also co-starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp in the upcoming HBO drama “The Idol.” Depp appeared onstage at the start of the Weeknd’s September show, delivering a dramatic speech about the “tough year” she had endured and thanking the audience for “your grace.”

“Tonight is incredibly special because I have the opportunity to introduce you to the love of my life — the man who pulled me through the darkest hours and into the light,” Depp said before the Weeknd joined her onstage. She called him “Tedros,” his character’s name on “The Idol.”

In the upcoming show, which was helmed by “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and is expected this summer, the Weeknd plays a mysterious club owner while Depp is a troubled pop star.

The Weeknd’s performance special will stream on HBO Max starting Feb. 25.

TelevisionMusicEntertainment & ArtsSoFi Stadium
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement