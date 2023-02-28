Jeremy Renner’s got big ‘Avengers’ energy in his recovery update: ‘Whatever it takes’

Jeremy Renner channeled his time in Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise in his latest recovery update.

The “Hawkeye” star shared an Instagram video of himself exercising on a recumbent bike on Monday. In the clip, Renner uses a strap to help his left leg pedal the machine while his right leg remains in a resting position.

“Whatever it takes,” he captioned the video. He also tagged Technogym, the training facility.

Advertisement

If Renner’s motivational caption sounds familiar to Marvel fans, it’s most likely because it’s a line his “Avengers: Endgame” co-star Chris Evans uttered during a pivotal moment in the 2019 film.

In their last-ditch attempt to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), the titular group of heroes reflect on their big mission to restore order to the universe.

“Five years ago, we lost. All of us. We lost friends, we lost family, we lost a part of ourselves,” says Evans’ Captain America. “Today we have a chance to take it all back.”

Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man replies, “We’re gonna win.”

“Whatever it takes,” Evans adds.

Renner’s Clint “Hawkeye” Barton, Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha “Black Widow” Romanoff and other members of the “Avengers” team also recite the phrase in Marvel’s dramatic trailer.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” actor’s Instagram post comes almost two months after he was hospitalized on Jan. 1 for severe wounds he received in a snowplow accident.

In an Instagram post shared Jan. 21, Renner said he was dealing with “30 plus broken bones” as a result of the accident, but said they “will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

On Monday, Renner also said he’s focusing on his “mental recovery too.” He shared a snap of his latest read: “The Book of Awakening,” by poet and philosopher Mark Nepo.

With Renner seemingly regaining his physical strength, Technogym said in its Instagram Story on Tuesday that the actor will be “coming back stronger than ever.”