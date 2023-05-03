Al Roker is finally becoming a Hall of Famer. He thinks that’s ‘awfully nice’

Al Roker will be among the media personalities inducted into the Broadcast + Cable Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Al Roker earned a new title to add to his already impressive resumé: Hall of Fame inductee.

The long-serving co-host of NBC’s “Today” will be among the 14 media personalities feeling the love at the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame ceremony Wednesday evening. According to its website, the annual event seeks to celebrate “pioneers, innovators and stars” of the broadcast, cable and broadband TV space.

Wednesday’s show, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, will also honor Roker’s wife and ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts. Roker, 68, and Roberts, 62, married in 1995 and share daughter Leila and son Nicholas.

Roker’s “Today” family showered the Emmy-winning journalist with love Wednesday morning. His co-host Hoda Kotb — also a Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Famer— joked, “I thought you got all the honors, there’s still a few left?”

He laughed, “I guess so.”

Co-host Craig Melvin, who will emcee Wednesday’s ceremony with CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson, quipped that the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame is the “only Hall of Fame that he’s not in” just yet.

“It’s awfully nice,” Roker said of the honor.

The beloved weatherman’s Hall of Fame induction comes months after he was hospitalized in late 2022 for blood clot treatments. In mid-November, he told fans that his absence from “Today” was due to a blood clot in his leg, “which sent some clots to my lungs.”

Roker kept supporters in the loop with health updates as he was in and out of the hospital for treatment. Appearing on “Today” virtually in December, Roker opened up about the strain of treatments.

“I’m not gonna deny this. This has been the hardest [hospitalization] yet and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries,” he said. “But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks.”

He returned to “Today” on Jan. 6. Roberts also joined for his comeback, telling the “Today” hosts, “this is a major, major thing for Al to be here.”

She continued: “He is a living, breathing miracle. He really is.”

Among the additional Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame inductees are Rachael Ray, Soledad O’Brien, Wonya Lucas and Ray Hopkins, with sports commentator Jim Nantz getting an award for lifetime achievement.