Jamie Foxx breaks silence after ‘medical complication,’ says ‘see u all soon’

“Beat Shazam” host Jamie Foxx, pictured, is sitting out the new season of the musical game show while pal Nick Cannon steps in to guest host the Fox series.

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx has broken his digital silence after suffering an undisclosed medical complication last month.

The “Ray” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star took to Instagram on Wednesday to update his followers, who haven’t heard from the star since he was hospitalized last month.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” said the post, which included prayer, heart and fox emojis.

The brief update came after reports published Wednesday said that he remained hospitalized, and just moments after the Fox TV network announced that his game show,”Beat Shazam,” has gone into production without him. The network announced that Foxx’s pal Nick Cannon would be guest hosting instead.

“‘Beat Shazam’ has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting,” the network said in a statement posted on Instagram. “This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx.”

Foxx, who suffered an unspecified “medical complication” on April 11, has hosted the hit song-identifying series with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who has deejayed alongside him since “Beat Shazam” premiered in 2017. TV personality and rock-music progeny Kelly Osbourne stepped into the DJ booth for Corinne as the show began filming in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday.

“Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” the statement continued.

The Times has confirmed that Cannon will guest host 12 episodes, adding another credit to his growing hosting roster, which includes the competition series “The Masked Singer,” sketch comedy show “Wild ‘N Out,” his Amazon radio show “The Daily Cannon” and previously “America’s Got Talent.” “Beat Shazam” has set its Season 6 premiere date for May 23.

Representatives for Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx did not respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Meanwhile, TMZ cited sources close to Foxx asking supporters to pray for the “Jamie Foxx Show” star, whose exact condition has been shrouded in mystery since April 12, when his daughter announced that he had a medical emergency. At the time, Corinne said that he was “already on his way to recovery” due to “quick action and great care.”

The 55-year-old multi-hyphenate has reportedly been hospitalized for three weeks in Atlanta after suffering the medical complication while working on his latest movie, “Back in Action” — his co-star Cameron Diaz’s highly anticipated acting-comeback project. Foxx reportedly had eight shooting days left on the film and production resumed days after his medical complication with stunt doubles filling in for him. The movie was set to wrap despite his absence, TMZ reported.

Foxx’s family and representatives had not provided additional updates since the family’s initial statement, but several publications have speculated on the “Collateral Damage” star’s illness. RadarOnline, citing insiders last week, reported that the “Day Shift” star has high blood pressure, which “doctors said can cause clots in the brain leading to a stroke.”

Corinne Foxx on Wednesday re-posted her dad’s Instagram and “Beat Shazam’s” statement on her Instagram Story.

“Thank you so much @nickcannon and @kellyosbourne for filling in this season,” she wrote. “We are so pumped for season six!”

And Foxx himself reposted that, adding “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon See u all soon”

Cannon, a multimedia emperor in his own right, is a longtime friend of Foxx, whom he met while they were both doing stand-up gigs at the Comedy Store in the late 1990s when Cannon was a teenager. Cannon said in late April that he was given the greenlight to share that “The Jamie Foxx Show” star and creator is awake and alert. He also posted an Instagram tribute to his friend on April 15, praying for a “complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet.”

Times columnist Amy Kaufman contributed to this report.