ESPN’s Randy Moss is taking extended leave to focus on ‘personal health challenge’

Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss is taking an extended leave from his role as an analyst on “NFL Sunday Countdown” as he deals with “a personal health challenge,” ESPN said in a statement Friday.

In a video recorded and posted on Instagram before he appeared on last Sunday’s episode, Moss told fans he “has been battling something internal” and indicated he might have to wear sunglasses while on the air because of it.

The tone of the video was upbeat and lighthearted, but Moss’ message was serious.

“I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times,” Moss said. “... Like I said, y’all, I’m battling something, man, and it’s something internal. Your boy is going to get through it. I got a great team of doctors and got a great family around me. So all you men, y’all do your checkups, get your bloodwork done and we’ll work through it, all right?”

He added in a second video: “There’s gonna be people concerned and asking questions. At this time just gonna keep a lot of things private and y’all just bear with me. But like I said, I need your prayers.”

Moss also briefly addressed the matter at the top of Sunday’s show. Host Mike Greenberg responded:“We’re all for one and one for all; if he’s wearing glasses, we’re all wearing glasses,” as he and the rest of the studio crew — Rex Ryan, Alex Smith and Tedy Bruschi — donned eyewear in support of their colleague.

Moss played for the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers during his 14-year career. He ranks second all-time in receiving touchdowns (156), fourth in receiving yards (15,292) and 15th in receptions (982).

He joined the “NFL Sunday Countdown” crew in 2016.

“For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating ‘Countdown’ with his insight and passion,” ESPN said. “He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”