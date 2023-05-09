Amid Kim Zolciak-Kroy Bierman divorce, Bethenny Frankel skewers them for unpaid bills

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” have filed for divorce.

There’s more drama brewing in the “Real Housewives” franchise, and alum Bethenny Frankel is not here for it.

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star unleashed an expletive-filled rant Monday reacting to news that Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, and ex-NFL pro Kroy Biermann, 37, of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” have filed for divorce and are facing financial troubles.

“They’ve always been people who seem like they’re spending more than they have. He’s on a football salary, she’s on a ‘Housewives’ salary, and they’re spending like the f— plane’s going down,” Frankel said in a TikTok.

She continued: “The thing is, you can’t spend more than you make. It’s the old ‘Housewives’ model to get on the show, make no money, spend, spend, logo, logo, car, car, house, house, bankruptcy, foreclosure because you can’t f— keep up. You’re writing checks you can’t cash and it’s gross.”

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Zolciak and Biermann owe $1.1 million to the IRS “for unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018.” They also reportedly owe $15,000 in taxes to the state of Georgia.

A representative for Zolciak did not comment. A legal representative for Biermann did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday.

Amid the reports, Frankel said the “RHOA” stars “gotta f— pay. You wanna play, you gotta f— pay.”

She also blasted the couple for showing off their lavish lifestyle on television, and said that exposing every detail of their personal lives on a public platform is a “recipe for disaster.” At the beginning of her video, Frankel said she had “paid the price” for being in the “Housewives” spotlight.

“You invited us in when it was going good and it looked like a fairy tale — or made us believe it was,” Frankel continued. “Well, guess what? We’re coming out with you, too. So no one’s gonna f— respect your privacy at this time, because there is no privacy at this time.”

Frankel concluded her video saying she hates “fronting and stunting” and urged Zolciak and Biermann to “pay your f— bills.”

“That’s all I have to say: Pay your f— bills,” she repeated.

Biermann filed for divorce from Zolciak on Monday, The Times confirmed. According to legal documents, the two have separated and their “marriage is irretrievably broken.”

Biermann and Zolciak married in November 2011 and share four minor children: sons Kroy Jr., Kash and Kane and daughter Kaia. Zolciak has two adult daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships.

The former spouses appeared on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” They were also subjects of the spinoff series “Don’t Be Tardy,” which centered their relationship and family. That series ran for eight seasons and concluded in 2020.