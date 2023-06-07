‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor Jay Johnston arrested on Capitol riot charges

Jay Johnston, circled in yellow, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Bob’s Burgers” star Jay Johnston was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The 54-year-old actor, known for voicing Jimmy Pesto on the animated comedy series “Bob’s Burgers,” stands accused of causing civil disorder, unlawfully entering a restricted area and impeding passage through Capitol grounds.

Johnston also allegedly passed around stolen Capitol police shields to other rioters and participated in a “group assault” on officers defending the West Plaza of the Capitol, according to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent.

Court documents cite public videos and CCTV footage that authorities say show Johnston joining a mob of Trump supporters near an entrance to the Capitol known as “the tunnel” and attempting to form a “shield wall” using stolen Capitol police shields against officers. Video also shows Johnston and other rioters repeatedly pushing “against police in a concerted movement,” according to the affidavit.

Additionally, the FBI says it has obtained United Airlines flight records confirming that Johnston traveled from his hometown of Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., during the time leading up to the riot, as well as an alleged text message from Johnston acknowledging that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The news has presented it as an attack,” reads the text message included in the affidavit.

“It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic.”

The Times was unable to reach Johnston for comment. An attorney for Johnston did not immediately respond to requests for comment by the Associated Press.

Beyond “Bob’s Burgers,” Johnston has appeared in other TV series and films such as “Mr. Show With Bob and David,” “Arrested Development” and “Anchorman.” He is among more than 1,000 people who have been charged with federal crimes for their alleged participation in the Capitol riot and is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.