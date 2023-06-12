‘Look what God has done’: Uzo Aduba expecting first baby with husband Robert Sweeting
There’s a baby on the way for actor Uzo Aduba!
The “Orange Is the New Black” star is expecting her first child with her husband, writer-director Robert Sweeting, whom she quietly wed in 2020.
Aduba, 42, confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram, sharing a video that showcased the crispest of baby onesies along with a gentle “ta-da!”
“What a blessing,” she added in the caption. “My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy!”
Then, addressing her future child, she wrote: “I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”
Followers, fans and friends — including Viola Davis, “OITNB” co-stars Laverne Cox and Matt McGorry, actors Phoebe Robinson and Grace Byers and new moms Keke Palmer and Gina Rodriguez — shared their well-wishes in the comments section of Aduba’s post, posting celebratory emojis, congratulations and assurances that she’s going to be a great mom.
It’s unclear when the little one is due and a representative for Aduba declined to comment further when reached Monday by The Times.
The “Mrs. America” star also showed off her growing belly in a three-piece orange suit Sunday when she walked the red carpet for the 76th Tony Awards. Aduba, who was nominated for a Tony last year for her featured role in “Clyde’s,” also took the stage at the United Palace Theater in New York with Common to present the award for revival of a play.
Designer Christian Siriano, who designed her apt red-carpet look, congratulated the “In Treatment” star on Instagram too.
“You are going to be the most fabulous mom and I love dressing you all these years later!” the former “Project Runway” star wrote.
“Thank you so so [much], @csiriano for making so many moments in my life, like this one, so memorable and special,” she replied.
