First-time mom Uzo Aduba welcomes a baby girl: ‘I have joy like a fountain’

Emmy-winning actor Uzo Aduba has welcomed her first child — a baby girl — with husband Robert Sweeting.

“Orange is the New Black” alum Uzo Aduba has joyfully joined “the club” of motherhood.

The actor, 42, announced the arrival of her first child — a baby girl — Thursday on Instagram, introducing the little one to her 2.2 million followers from what appeared to be the comfort of her hospital bed.

Her name: Adaiba Lee Nonyem,Aduba said.

“My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life,” the Emmy and SAG Award winner wrote.

“I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours,” she added. “We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem - Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you.”

The “Mrs. America” and “In Treatment” star and her husband, writer-director Robert Sweeting, announced that they were expecting in June and that she was looking forward to getting “to be someone’s Mommy.” (At the time of the reveal, the Tony-nominated actor showed off her growing belly while walking the 76th Tony Awards’ red carpet in an orange three-piece suit.)

On Thursday, Aduba eloquently embraced a known paradox of parenthood: “Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:). #grateful,” she wrote on Instagram.

The stage and screen actor’s fans and followers congratulated her in the comments section of her post.

“I’m over the moon for you love! You already look like a natural! I’m here for ANYTHING you need. Except breast feeding,” quipped “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“Amen AMEN! I am so happy for you,” added Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

“Oh my heart!! so happy for you mama! ❤️” added actor-producer Reese Witherspoon.

“😍😍😍😍 love you glorious Uzo and so so happy for you. THIS LOVE!!!!!” commented “Black AF” star Rashida Jones.

“You are so beautiful and deserve every moment of all the fountains of all the joy! Congrats!” added comedian Chelsea Handler.

“congratulations beautiful Mama!!!!!!! Blessings blessings blessings!!!!” wrote “Barbie” star America Ferrera.

A representative for Aduba declined to further comment on Friday when reached by The Times.