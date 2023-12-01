Advertisement
Television

First-time mom Uzo Aduba welcomes a baby girl: ‘I have joy like a fountain’

Uzo Aduba poses on a purple carpet cradling her pregnant belly while wearing an orange suit
Emmy-winning actor Uzo Aduba has welcomed her first child — a baby girl — with husband Robert Sweeting.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

“Orange is the New Black” alum Uzo Aduba has joyfully joined “the club” of motherhood.

The actor, 42, announced the arrival of her first child — a baby girl — Thursday on Instagram, introducing the little one to her 2.2 million followers from what appeared to be the comfort of her hospital bed.

Her name: Adaiba Lee Nonyem,Aduba said.

“My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life,” the Emmy and SAG Award winner wrote.

Uzo Aduba is best known for her role as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren on the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black."

Awards

Uzo Aduba of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ reflects on her crazy rise

She’s no ingénue, but the rise of Uzo Aduba has been nothing shy of meteoric.

June 4, 2015

“I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours,” she added. “We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem - Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you.”

Advertisement

The “Mrs. America” and “In Treatment” star and her husband, writer-director Robert Sweeting, announced that they were expecting in June and that she was looking forward to getting “to be someone’s Mommy.” (At the time of the reveal, the Tony-nominated actor showed off her growing belly while walking the 76th Tony Awards’ red carpet in an orange three-piece suit.)

On Thursday, Aduba eloquently embraced a known paradox of parenthood: “Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:). #grateful,” she wrote on Instagram.

Uzo Aduba, Kara Young, Ron Cephas, Edmund Donovan, and Reza Salazar in 'Clyde's.'

Entertainment & Arts

A livestreamed ‘Clyde’s’ starring Uzo Aduba is the next best thing to being in a theater

Starring Uzo Aduba, Lynn Nottage’s latest play offers a modern spin on the tale of good versus evil.

Jan. 6, 2022

The stage and screen actor’s fans and followers congratulated her in the comments section of her post.

“I’m over the moon for you love! You already look like a natural! I’m here for ANYTHING you need. Except breast feeding,” quipped “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“Amen AMEN! I am so happy for you,” added Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

“Oh my heart!! so happy for you mama! ❤️” added actor-producer Reese Witherspoon.

“😍😍😍😍 love you glorious Uzo and so so happy for you. THIS LOVE!!!!!” commented “Black AF” star Rashida Jones.

“You are so beautiful and deserve every moment of all the fountains of all the joy! Congrats!” added comedian Chelsea Handler.

“congratulations beautiful Mama!!!!!!! Blessings blessings blessings!!!!” wrote “Barbie” star America Ferrera.

A representative for Aduba declined to further comment on Friday when reached by The Times.

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement